PRSU Result 2025 OUT at prsu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

PRSU Result 2025 OUT: Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) has announced the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- prsu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the prsu.ac.in result.

Aug 21, 2025, 12:34 IST
PRSU Result 2025: Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) has recently released the semester/annual results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams. Pt Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- prsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in the annual exams can check and download their prsuuniv.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the PRSU result 2025 pdf, the students need to log in with their roll number.

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their PRSU results on the university's official website- prsu.ac.in.

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2025

How to Download PRSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PRSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- prsu.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ section and click on the ‘Online Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Click on the ‘annual Examination (Mar-Apr-2025) Semester’ option given there under the ‘Result’ section.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Annual/Reval/Supply/Special Result’ option available on the top right side of the page.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Search’.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.  

Direct Links to Download PRSU Results 2025

Check the direct link here for PRSU Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Link

Bachelor of Arts 2nd Year

Click here

Bachelor of Arts 3rd Year

Click here

Master of Arts in English 1st Year

Click here

Bachelor of Commerce 2nd Year

Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application 2nd Year

Click here

Master of Arts in Hindi 1st Year

Click here

Master of Commerce 1st Year

Click here

Master of Arts in Hindi 2nd Year

Click here

Master of Arts in Sociology 2nd Year

Click here

Master of Business Administration 3rd Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (BA) 1st Semester

Click here

Post-Graduate Diploma in Yoga Education & Philosophy 1st Semester

Click here

Master of Arts in English 1st Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Business Administration(NEP) 1st Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) 1st Semester

Click here

Master of Arts in English 1st Semester

Click here

Master of Arts in Hindi 1st Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (BA) 1st Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Science (BSc) 1st Semester

Click here

Bachelor of Pharmacy 1st Semester

Click here

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University: Highlights

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) is located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It was established in 1964 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the largest, oldest, and topmost institutions of higher education in Chhattisgarh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PRSU offers courses in various departments like school of studies in chemistry, school of studies in computer science & it, school of studies in geography, school of studies in statistics, school of studies in history, school of studies in mathematics, school of studies in zoology, school of studies in psychology etc.. 

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Highlights

University Name

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University

Established

1964

Location

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

PRSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

