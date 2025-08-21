PRSU Result 2025 OUT at prsu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

PRSU Result 2025: Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) has recently released the semester/annual results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams. Pt Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- prsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in the annual exams can check and download their prsuuniv.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the PRSU result 2025 pdf, the students need to log in with their roll number. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their PRSU results on the university's official website- prsu.ac.in. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2025 Click here

How to Download PRSU Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PRSU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- prsu.ac.in. Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ section and click on the ‘Online Result’ option available there. Step 3: Click on the ‘annual Examination (Mar-Apr-2025) Semester’ option given there under the ‘Result’ section. Step 4: Click on the ‘Annual/Reval/Supply/Special Result’ option available on the top right side of the page. Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Search’. Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.