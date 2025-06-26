Question: What is the Full Form of 'HTTP' in the Context of Internet?
A. Hypertext Transfer Protocol
C. High Transmission Transfer Protocol
D. Hyperlink Transfer Text Protocol
Answer: Option B
The full form of HTTP is Hypertext Transfer Protocol. It is a protocol used to transfer hypertext (like HTML pages) over the Internet. HTTP is the foundation of data communication on the World Wide Web. It enables your browser to request and receive information from web servers.
What is HTTP?
HTTP, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol, is the standard way web browsers and servers communicate with each other. When you open a website, your browser (the client) sends a request to the server, and the server replies with the required data, such as a webpage, image, or form response.
HTTP is known as a stateless protocol, which means every request is treated separately. It does not automatically remember what happened in earlier requests unless extra tools like cookies or sessions are used. This simple request-and-response process is what makes browsing the internet fast and efficient.
How HTTP Works?
When a person types a web address (e.g., http://example.com), the browser sends an HTTP request to the website’s server. The server responds with the requested page, which is then displayed on your screen.
Facts About HTTP
The following are some quick facts about HTTP for candidates who are preparing for any competitive exam:
-
HTTP full form is Hypertext Transfer Protocol.
-
It was introduced by Tim Berners-Lee (1989).
-
HTTP works on the application layer of the OSI model.
-
It is used for transferring HTML documents, text, etc.
-
HTTPS is the secured version of HTTP which should be preferred.
Candidates must know the HTTP full form as this is a frequently asked question in general awareness, IT, and computer sections of competitive exams.
