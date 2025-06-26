Question: What is the Full Form of 'HTTP' in the Context of Internet?

A. Hypertext Transfer Protocol

C. High Transmission Transfer Protocol

D. Hyperlink Transfer Text Protocol

Answer: Option B

The full form of HTTP is Hypertext Transfer Protocol. It is a protocol used to transfer hypertext (like HTML pages) over the Internet. HTTP is the foundation of data communication on the World Wide Web. It enables your browser to request and receive information from web servers.

What is HTTP?

HTTP, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol, is the standard way web browsers and servers communicate with each other. When you open a website, your browser (the client) sends a request to the server, and the server replies with the required data, such as a webpage, image, or form response.

HTTP is known as a stateless protocol, which means every request is treated separately. It does not automatically remember what happened in earlier requests unless extra tools like cookies or sessions are used. This simple request-and-response process is what makes browsing the internet fast and efficient.