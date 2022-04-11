UPSC IAS 2022: Quitting Your Job To Become UPSC Topper is Stale Strategy: IAS Sumit Kr. Rai's Success Mantra

Gone are the days when you needed to quit your job to become an IAS officer. Sumit Kr Rai became an IAS officer with 6 years of a continuous well paying job. Check his UPSC Success Story below.

Becoming an IAS Officer is a Herculean task and carrying the Job forward is an even bigger task. One must be vigilant at all times and must be fully aware of what they are getting into once they decide to jump into the world of UPSC Civil Services. Trust us when we say, this job is not for the faint-hearted. It is a notion that people should quit their jobs to prepare for the UPSC IAS exam, but the generation today is not following this trend. Gone are the days when you needed to quit your job to become an IAS. Today's youth works while it studies. Check IAS officer Sumit Kumar Rai’s success strategy of UPSC Civil Services below.

UPSC IAS 2022: High Scores In Essay & Ethics Can Make You An IAS Officer: Yashni Nagarajan's UPSC Success Story

UPSC IAS 2022: How A Married Woman With Full-Time Job Became A UPSC Topper? IAS Kajal Jawla's Success Story



IAS Sumit Kumar Rai: UPSC Success Story

IAS Sumit Kumar Rai is an engineer by profession, specializing in Petroleum Engineering and has also completed MTech in Petroleum Management. Sumit is an alumnus of the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, a prestigious institute of Engineering and one of the IITs. He was a meritorious student since his childhood and wanted to do something big for the country. He worked as a Trainee in ONGC after his graduation and worked as a Summer Intern in Cairn Energy in Gurgaon on the project "Completion design for Mangala EOR Injectors: Selective Completion".

He completed a 5-year Dual degree course from ISM Dhanbad which included B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering with M.Tech in Petroleum Management. He received a gold medal for being the topper of the branch there.

He worked as a Petroleum Engineer initially in Cairn India and continued there for 6 years and 2 months and received 2 promotions becoming a Reservoir Engineer and Sr Reservoir Engineer within that period.

Sumit said in an interview, “while I was doing well and also earning well in my job, I wasn’t satisfied. The job was monotonous and I knew that I had the potential to do more and serve the country better. That was my sole motivation for attempting the CSE five times.

UPSC IAS 2022: Girlfriend Inspired A 12th Fail Student To Become UPSC Topper: IPS Manoj Sharma's Success Story

He also added that the flipside of attempting the exam so many times was the frustration that accompanied it. He had to learn to deal with it.

IAS Sumit Kumar Rai: UPSC Preparation and Struggle

IAS Sumit attempted the UPSC CSE 5 times. He did not quit his job and used to manage to complete the syllabus on weekends. He knew that UPSC is going to test his mental strength and he guides all aspirants in that direction as well. He says, "Every serious UPSC aspirant must understand that the CSE is a test of your mental strength. There are three stages to this examination, namely prelims, mains and the interview stage. Each time you appear for the exam you may or may not clear one or more stages. However, ensure that each time you learn something new, it helps you grow."

His major tips included, “very often aspirants continue to prepare without stopping to assess how well they have grasped the topic. Attempting mock tests becomes important for self-evaluation. It is a tool that will help you recollect all you have been studying and also test your knowledge and recollection.”

Sumit himself used to study for 4-5 hours in the morning before going to work and in the evening after office every day. Weekends were his best time for preparation. He says, it is not essential to quit the day job any aspirant is doing, but one must remain disciplined. Sumit adds, " I would wake up and spend at least three hours studying before I headed out to work. Even during the commute, I would either read the newspaper or listen to some audio that was related to a topic I was studying."

He attempted the UPSC IAS Exam 5 times and qualified with AIR 54 in his 5th attempt in CSE 2018. If he could manage, so can others.

“Whenever there is a sliver of doubt or a sense of hopelessness that crosses your mind, always remind yourself of why you want to be in the service, that will help you sail through,” said IAS Sumit Kumar Rai while sharing his success mantra.

UPSC IAS 2022: Regular & Timely Revision Made Her A UPSC Topper: IAS Ananya Singh's Success Story

