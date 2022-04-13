UPSC IAS 2022: Friends Who Stay & Study Together, Become IAS Officers Together: Unique UPSC Success Story

UPSC Civil Services is a unique exam with even more unique success stories. Today we bring you the success strategy of three friends who cleared this exam together and became administrative officers.

When was the last time your mother shouted at you for playing with your useless friends all day? This is an everyday household fight that happens between sons and their mothers. It is extremely rare for the parents to approve of their child’s friends. But what if your friends help you become an IAS Officer? However, ‘for that you need to make such friends,’ is what your mother would say if you tell her this unique UPSC Success Story of IPS Saad Miyan Khan, IAS Vishal Mishra and IAS Gaurav Vijayram Kumar. The three friends cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam together and showed the world the power of true friendship. Let us check their life stories, UPSC Preparation strategy and current positions below.

UPSC IAS 2022: Success Story of Three Friends

Saad Miyan Khan is the topmost rank holder among their friends. He secured 25th rank among his friends. Saad is from Bijnore and studied BTech from HBTI Kanpur along with Vishal Mishra. They both became friends in 2007 and completed their graduation in Civil Engineering in 2012. The dynamic duo met the third wheel, Gaurav in New Delhi when they started their preparation for Civil Services. Vishal went on to study MTech from IIT Kanpur post his BTech while Saad left for his preparation. Both, however, did not lose touch even after their separation.

Gaurav Kumar on the other hand completed his B.E. Hons - Mechanical Engineering from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh. He soon shifted to Delhi for UPSC CSE Preparation.

UPSC Preparation & Attempts:

Saad Khan appeared four times in UPSC CSE from 2013 to 2017 and qualified in his fifth attempt. He lost his four attempts due to lag in General Studies. In 2017 he scored well in the GS Paper 1 of UPSC Mains scoring 129 marks. His GS 2, GS 3 and GS 4 marks were 120, 127 and 94 respectively. His optional subject was geography at that time. He remembers his preparation days and says, "In my initial attempts I made incremental changes like writing Introduction and conclusion or giving a particular example or drawing a figure but I was able to give a holistic makeover to my answers by developing the following process in my 5th attempt." Saad Miyan Khan secured AIR 25 in UPSC 2017.

Gaurav Kumar when asked about his preparation said, "I used to discuss all plans, issues and queries with my friends. They helped me strategize better and thereby acted as a feedback mechanism for me. They are like gems in my life, always enlightening my path and making things easier for me.”

IAS Gaurav thanks his friend Vishal for his continuous support during his preparation. He did not succeed in his first three attempts. "In the initial attempt, I was not prepared well for Main Examination and in the subsequent attempt; I didn't score well in General Studies papers," he added. Gaurav Kumar secured AIR 34 in UPSC 2017.

Lastly, there is Vishal Mishra. Vishal Mishra is from Uttarakhand and studied with Saad Miyan Khan in HBTI Kanpur. He is an engineer by profession and also completed MTech from IIT Kanpur. He secured AIR 49 in UPSC CSE 2017 becoming an IAS officer of the 2018 batch.

Currently, Vishal Mishra is the Joint magistrate Rudrapur in District Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. He is known for his efforts in the Kosi river project. He has also been working extensively on the ponds rejuvenation program in District Udham Singh Nagar.

Saad Miyan Khan chose IPS and is placed in UP Cadre. Gaurav Kumar was appointed as the Joint Magistrate of Azamgarh.

The three friends prove that if positive motivation is around you, nothing can hinder your success.

