UPSC IAS 2022: Girlfriend Inspired A 12th Fail Student To Become UPSC Topper: IPS Manoj Sharma's Success Story

Love is the strongest feeling and is the most powerful weapon of all time. It has the power to make or break a man. But did you know that sometimes love makes people Administrative officers? The story is of IPS Manoj Sharma and his love for his then-girlfriend and present wife Shraddha Sharma, which made him appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam and clear it with flying colours to become an IPS Officer. IPS Manoj Sharma has one of the most interesting success stories. Check it below.

UPSC IAS 2022: IPS Manoj Sharma’s Success Story

Manoj was born in Morena in Madhya Pradesh. He was born in a lower-middle-class family where they could only earn to make their ends meet. His father's name is Ramveer Sharma and he has a brother and a sister as well. Manoj wanted to become an SDM since childhood because that is what he knew administrative officers to be. However, he got third division in classes 9th and 10th. This made him realise that he was not such a good student. Manoj faced the worse when he failed in all the subjects except Hindi in class 12th Board exams. This was the worst-case scenario any aspirant of UPSC Civil Services could face.

After this Manoj gathered himself and began driving an auto-rickshaw for earning his livelihood in Gwalior. It was at this time that he studied well for class 12th. He had still not left hope to crack Civil Services Exam someday. Manoj Kumar Sharma completed his graduation from Maharani LaxmiBai Government College of Excellence in Gwalior.

In his book, Twelfth Fail he has written many incidents about his life as an autorickshaw driver. Manoj had great pressure to support his family too. Their house did not even have a roof. It is hard to imagine how someone in such conditions dreamt of being an administrative officer someday. During his preparation days, he slept with beggars, in temples, and walked dogs for people to make ends meet.

Inspiration To Become an IAS Officer:

Once Manoj's autorickshaw was confiscated by the police. He went to meet the SDM for releasing his auto rickshaw. However, when his turn came, he could not speak anything. But he asked the SDM how to become a notable district magistrate like him. He had no idea till then that there was also a position above SDM. The SDM guided him to clear MPPSC and secure a good rank.

Manoj then shifted to Gwalior to give his dream to become an SDM a proper shape.

Another inspiration for IPS Manoj was his love for Shraddha Joshi. During his UPSC Preparation, Manoj fell in love with Shraddha but could not gather the courage to talk to her about it. However, after some time he asked her out saying he would turn the world upside down for her. Shraddha's motivation made him choose the difficult dream to become an IPS officer and achieve it as well.

For his UPSC Preparation, Manoj shifted to Delhi. He also worked as a library peon. It was during this time, that he got to know that SDM was not the highest position and an IAS officer is the highest post offered by UPSC. He came to know that it could be achieved by appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Manoj prepared with the limited resources he had. Shraddha wanted him to clear the UPSC CSE which was his sole inspiration during his preparation years. Manoj could not succeed in the first three attempts but Shraddha kept him inspired and determined. At last in his fourth attempt, he cracked the Civil Services exam in 2005 and became an IPS officer.

He was posted in the Maharashtra cadre and is currently the Additional Commissioner of Police of West Maharashtra. His wife, Shraddha Joshi Sharma is herself an IRS officer of the 2007 batch.

Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi Sharma are an inspiration for the youth of today. If you can dare to dream you can achieve.

