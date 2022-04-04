UPSC IAS 2022: Managing Father's Ill-Health & Cracking Civil Services Exam: IAS Ritika Jindal's Success Story

Take a look at IAS Ritika Jindal's UPSC success story below. Ritika is an example to all those candidates who face family issues while studying for the Civil Services exam. Her father was diagnosed with cancer when she was preparing for CSE.

UPSC Civil Services is an exam that requires the full concentration and focus of a candidate. The aspirants stay away from their families, in a hostel or separately to study at least for 10-12 hours every day for their exams. Most of them quit their jobs to give their complete attention to the exam. But there are some of the aspirants who have family issues and prepare while facing them and qualifying for the UPSC Civil Services exam. Let's go through the success story of such an aspirant, Ritika Jindal, whose father was seriously ill during her preparation and cracked UPSC CSE.

IAS Ritika Jindal’s UPSC Success Story

Ritika Jindal was born and raised in Moga, Punjab. She wanted to become an IAS officer since her childhood. She is one of those students who grew up hearing the stories of Bhagat Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai. So, nationalism was ingrained in her since she was young. She wished to do something for her country which is why she decided to opt for UPSC CSE as a career option.

Ritika Jindal was always a good student. She was even the topper of the whole North India in her CBSE 12th Board exams. After the 12th, Ritika took admission in Sri Ram College of Commerce. In her graduation, she achieved 95% and was the third topper in her college.

Ritika began her UPSC Civil Services preparation during her graduation in the third year. She gave her first attempt just after her final year at the college. She could not qualify for the exam on her first attempt but achieved success in both Prelims and Mains that year.

Her confidence was boosted by this feat.

Struggles in UPSC Preparation:

IAS Ritika’s qualification for UPSC Civil Services Exam was no cakewalk for her. She faced the biggest hurdle while doing that. Her father was diagnosed with cancer, a terminal illness when she was to appear for the first time in CSE. He was diagnosed with oral cancer then. However, neither Ritika nor her father lost hope during those days. He motivated her to achieve success and achieve her goals which gave Ritika the courage to do it. But, she used to remain disturbed due to all this. In her second attempt, her father was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ritika was on the verge of breaking but she continued to pursue her dreams while taking care of her ailing father.

When asked about those days in an interview, Ritika said, "I come from a small city with very limited infrastructure and resources. Every time my father was unwell, we had to take him to Ludhiana for treatment and I had to go to the hospital with him." She also said, "Seeing my father fighting for life gave me a lot of strength and I worked hard for the exam."

In her second attempt, Ritika did not leave any stone unturned and secured 88th rank in UPSC CSE 2018. She was just 22 years old at that time.

IAS Ritika Jindal's success story is an inspiration to many of those who wish to appear for the Civil Services exam but do not appear due to their family issues. If she can do it while her father was suffering from cancer, anyone can do it.

