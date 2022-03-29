Tina Dabi Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career and More About 2016 Batch IAS Officer

Tina Dabi Biography: Tina Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has got engaged to Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer. While her fiance is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan, Tina Dabi is posted as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to the Government of Rajasthan.

Tina and Dr Gawande took to social media to announce their engagement. The couple will tie the knot on April 22 in Jaipur, according to a report by Livehindustan. Take a look at the Instagram posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Pradeep Gawande (@drpradeepgawande)

As the UPSC 2015 exam topper has started a new chapter, let us look at her life.

Who is Tina Dabi?

Birth 9 November 1993 Age 28 years Family Jaswant Dabi (Father)

Himani Dabi (Mother)

Ria Dabi (Sister) Education Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi Profession IAS batch 2016 Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to the Government of Rajasthan Husband Athar Aamir Khan (2018-2021) Dr Pradeep Gawande (Fiance) Instagram dabi_tina Twitter @dabi_tina

Tina Dabi Biography: Birth, Age, Family, & Education

Tina Dabi was born on 9 November 1993 to Jaswant Dabi and Himani Dabi in Delhi. Her father is the General Manager of BSNL while her mother is a former IES (Indian Engineering Service) officer. The 28-year-old is an alumna of Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Tina Dabi Career

Tina Dabi secured 100 percent marks in Political Science and History in Class 12th ICSE Board Examinations. According to reports, Tina Dabi wanted to pursue B.Com. but took admission in B.A. Political Science.

Preparation for UPSC Civil Services Examination

Tina Dabi began preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first year and was admitted to RAU's IAS Study Circle, New Delhi. She studied 9-12 hours daily and followed a fixed timetable. At the age of 22, Tina Dabi topped one of the world's toughest examinations in 2015 and secured 1063 marks out of 2025. Tina Dabi is the first-ever SC woman to secure the first rank in the coveted IAS examination.

Tina Dabi IAS Cadre

As Tina Dabi wanted to work for the empowerment of women, her first preference was Haryana Cadre. However, the two vacancies in the Haryana Cadre were allocated to the ST category and she was allocated Rajasthan Cadre, her second preference. On 29 June 2018, she received President's Gold Medal for her two-year training program at LBSNAA.

Tina Dabi aspires to serve as a Cabinet Secretary to the Government of India.

Tina Dabi Husband

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan met in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony at the DoPT office in Delhi. They fell in love during their training at LBSNAA (Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration), and the couple married on 20 March 2018 in a court marriage in Jaipur Rajasthan. The religious marriage rituals were performed on 7 April 2018 in Pahalgam Club, Kashmir.

IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Athar Amir Khan filed for divorce in 2020 in a Jaipur family court and were granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur.

She is now engaged to Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer. The couple, as per reports, will marry on April 22 in Jaipur.

Also Read | Arti Dogra Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Family, And More About 2006 Batch IAS Officer