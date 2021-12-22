Arti Dogra Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Family, And More About 2006 Batch IAS Officer

Arti Dogra Biography: Arti Dogra is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre. She cleared the UPSC examination in 2006 in her first attempt. In her career spanning over a decade, she has introduced several models to bring about a positive change in society.

Let us take a look at her remarkable and inspiring journey.

Arti Dogra Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Family, and Education

Birth July 1979 Birthplace Dehradun, Uttrakhand Age 41 years Height 3 feet and 2 inches Parents Colonel Rajendra Dogra (Father) Kumkum Dogra (Mother) Alma Mater Welham Girls School Lady Shri Ram College

Born in Uttrakhand’s Dehradun to Colonel Rajendra Dogra and Kumkum Dogra in July 1979, Arti Dogra is 3 feet and 2 inches tall. At the time of her birth, her parents were informed about her disability. Her parents were told to send her to a special school. However, her father sent her to a normal school and not the one meant for differently-abled children.

The 41-year-old attended Welham Girls School in Dehradun and Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College. She cracked the UPSC examination in 2006 in her first attempt.

According to Arti Dogra, her parents are her biggest support. She draws inspiration from the first female IAS officer from Dehradun, IAS Manisha Panwar, whom she met in her graduation days.

Arti Dogra Biography: Career details

In her initial days after passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, Arti Dogra served as a managing director of Jodhpur Discom and then as a collector of Ajmer district.

She became the first-ever female IAS official to serve as the administrative chief (MD) of Discom (Distribution organization) Jodhpur-Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

She also served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and District Magistrate (DM) of Ajmer. She further served as the DM of Bikaner and Bundi.

In 2018, she was appointed as the joint secretary to the current CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Arti Dogra Biography: Initiatives undertaken

Arti Dogra initiated Banko Bikano, a community-led sanitation campaign in Bikaner. The initiative was launched to spread awareness about water and land sanitation and to stop open defecation. As a result, hundreds of toilets were constructed in 195-gram panchayats by the residents, and the process was closely monitored by the government officials.

She encouraged differently-abled people to cast their votes and represent their State Assembly. She made special arrangements for the differently-abled people, arranged Divyang Raths, and assigned Booth Level Officers to provide assistance to the differently-abled people. As a result, a record 17,000 differently-abled people cast their votes at the polling station.

While serving as the DM of Bikaner, Arti encouraged the doctors to adopt an orphan girl child in their respective hospitals and took responsibility for their food, shelter, and education. As a result, 40 doctors took the responsibility for 40 girl children, and the trend is still followed in the district.

A total of 3 lakhs of 27 thousand and 819 LEDs were distributed throughout Jodhpur when she was serving as an MD in the Jodhpur Discom. The idea behind the initiative was to make sure energy reached everyone at the lowest wattage and cost.

Arti Dogra Biography: Awards and Recognitions

1- Daughters are Precious Award

2- Arti Dogra has been honored with the National Award in 2019 from President of India, Ram Nath Kovind for her stellar performance as the District Election Officer in Ajmer Assembly polls.

3- Former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia loved the eagerness of Arti Dogra for a superior administration. She has also been praised by the current CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

