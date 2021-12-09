General MM Naravane Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Military Career, Awards and More

General MM Naravane Biography: As the sudden demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a tragic helicopter crash created a void in India's topmost military position, General MM Naravane is considered to be the frontrunner for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post. He is currently serving as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

What favours General Naravane for the elevation to the post of CDS is his seniority. Among the three serving chiefs of India, General MM Naravane is the senior-most officer who succeeded General Bipin Rawat on 31 December 2019.

The other two chiefs-- IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar-- are relatively new in their positions. They took over the leading positions of their forces on 30 September 2021 and 30 November 2021, respectively.

Let us have a look at the life of General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the 27th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

General MM Naravane: Birth, Early life and Education

General Manoj Mukund Naravane PVSM AVSM SM VSM ADC is currently serving as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He succeeded General Bipin Rawat on 31 December 2019.

General MM Naravane was born on 22 April 1960 in Pune, Bombay State, India. His father Mukund Naravane is a former officer in the Indian Air Force who retired in the rank of Wing Commander and his mother Sudha was an announcer with the All India Radio.

General Naravane received his schooling at the Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Pune. He attended National Defence Academy, Pune, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the Army War College, Mhow.

General MM Naravane holds an M.A. degree in Defence Studies from the University of Madras, Chennai and an M.Phil. degree in Defence and Management Studies from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Defence and Strategic Studies from Punjabi University, Patiala.

General MM Naravane: Military Career

Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980. In his distinguished military career spanning over 40 years, he served on various posts ranging from Inspector General (North) to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and is now the frontrunner for the post of CDS.

MM Naravane commanded the 2nd Battalion (SikhLi) of Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, 106 Infantry Brigade, and Assam Rifles as Inspector General (North) in Kohima, Nagaland. He also served in Counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India and Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan.

His staff assignments include tenures as a Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, AA&QMG of Headquarters Establishment No. 22, military attaché to Myanmar at Yangon, instructional appointment at the Army War College, Mhow and two tenures at the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, New Delhi.

After being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, he commanded the Ambala-based Kharga Strike Corps and served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Delhi Area. In his capacity as GOC, he commanded the 2017 Republic Day parade.

On promotion to the rank of Army Commander grade, he served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command.

He was appointed Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on 1 September 2019 and was elevated to the rank of COAS when General Bipin Rawat was made CDS on 31 December 2019.

Rank Date of Appointment Lieutenant 7 June 1982 Captain 7 June 1985 Major 7 June 1991 Lieutenant Colonel 31 December 2002 Colonel 1 February 2005 Brigadier 19 July 2010 Major General 1 January 2013 Lieutenant General 10 November 2015 General (COAS) 31 December 2019

General MM Naravane: Honors and medals

In a distinguished military career spanning over four decades, COAS General MM Naravane has been awarded various medals and honours. These are listed below.

1- Param Vishisht Seva Medal

2- Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

3- Sena Medal

4- Vishisht Seva Medal

5- Samanya Seva Medal

6- Special Service Medal

7- Operation Parakram Medal

8- Sainya Seva Medal

9- Videsh Seva Medal

10- 50th Anniversary of Independence Medal

11- 30 Years Long Service Medal

12- 20 Years Long Service Medal

13- 9 Years Long Service Medal

General MM Naravane: Personal Life

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is married to Veena Naravane and the couple have two daughters. Veena Naravane is a teacher with 25 years of experience and heads the Army Wives Welfare Association.

