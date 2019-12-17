List of Indian Chief of Army Staff – From 1947 till date



The post of Indian army chief was known as the Commander-in-Chief from 1947–1955. There are 4 persons have served on this post. But since 1955 this designation is renamed as the Chief of the Army Staff. So Rajendrasinhji Jadeja, DSO was the last Commander-in-Chief and first Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army.

Read this list to know name of all Chief of the Army Staff.

S.No. Name Tenure 1 General Sir Robert Lockhart 15 Aug 1947 – 31 Dec 1947 2 General Sir Roy Bucher 01 Jan 1948 – 15 Jan 1949 3 Field Marshal KM Cariappa 16 Jan 1949 – 14 Jan 1953 4 General KS Rajendra Sinhji 15 Jan 1953-14 May 1955 5 General S.M.Srinagesh 15 May 1955-7 May 1957 6 LGeneral K.S. Thimayya 8 May 1957-7 May 1961 7 General P.N. Thapar 8 May 1961-19 November 1962 8 General J.N. Choudhuri 20 November 1962-7 June 1966 9 General P.P. Kumaramangalam 8 June 1966-7 June 1969 10 Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw 8 June 1969-15 January 1973 11 General G.G.Bewoor 16 January 1973-31 May 1975 12 General T.N. Raina 1 June 1975-31 May 1978 13 General O.P. Malhotra 1 June 1978-31 May 1981 14 General K.V.Krishna Rao 1 June 1981-31 July 1983 15 General A.S.Vaidya 1 August 1983-31 January 1986 16 General K.Sunderji 1 February 1986-31 May 1988 17 General V.N.Sharma 1 May 1988-30 June 1990 18 General S.F.Rodrigues 1 July 1990-30 June 1993 19 General B.C.Joshi 1 July 1993-19 November 1994 20 General S.Roychowdhury 22 November 1994-30 September 1997 21 General V.P.Malik 1 October 1997-30 September 2000 22 General S. Padmanabhan 1 October 2000- 31December 2002 23 General N.C.Vij 31 December 2002 - 31 January 2005 24 General J J Singh 01 February 2005 - 30 September 2007 25 General Deepak Kapoor 30 September 2007-30 March 2010 26 General V.K. Singh 31 March 2010 - 31 May 2012 27 General Bikram Singh 01 June 2012 - Incumbent 28. Bipin Rawat 31 December 2016 to 31 December 2019 29. Manoj Mukund Naravane 1 January, 2020-incumbent

So his was the complete list of the Chief of the Army Staff of India. This list is very important for the interview of the various exams and interviews like NDA, CDS, CPF etc.



