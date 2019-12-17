Search

List of Indian Chief of Army Staff – From 1947 till date

The Chief of the Army Staff (India) is the head and he highest-ranking military officer of the Indian Army. Popularly he is known as the General. Currently this post is held by the General Bipin Rawat. The next Indian army chief would be Mr. Manoj Mukund Naravane.
Dec 17, 2019 12:22 IST
Next Chief of the Army Staff: Manoj Mukund Naravane
The post of Indian army chief was known as the Commander-in-Chief from 1947–1955. There are 4 persons have served on this post. But since 1955 this designation is renamed as the Chief of the Army Staff. So Rajendrasinhji Jadeja, DSO was the last Commander-in-Chief and first Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army.

Read this list to know name of all Chief of the Army Staff.

S.No.

Name

Tenure

1

General Sir Robert Lockhart

15 Aug 1947 – 31 Dec 1947

2

General Sir Roy Bucher

01 Jan 1948 – 15 Jan 1949

3

Field Marshal KM Cariappa

16 Jan 1949 – 14 Jan 1953

4

General KS Rajendra Sinhji

15 Jan 1953-14 May 1955

5

General S.M.Srinagesh

15 May 1955-7 May 1957

6

LGeneral K.S. Thimayya

8 May 1957-7 May 1961

7

General P.N. Thapar

8 May 1961-19 November 1962

8

General J.N. Choudhuri

20 November 1962-7 June 1966

9

General P.P. Kumaramangalam

8 June 1966-7 June 1969

10

Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw

8 June 1969-15 January 1973

11

General G.G.Bewoor

16 January 1973-31 May 1975

12

General T.N. Raina

1 June 1975-31 May 1978

13

General O.P. Malhotra

1 June 1978-31 May 1981

14

General K.V.Krishna Rao

1 June 1981-31 July 1983

15

General A.S.Vaidya

1 August 1983-31 January 1986

16

General K.Sunderji

1 February 1986-31 May 1988

17

General V.N.Sharma

1 May 1988-30 June 1990

18

General S.F.Rodrigues

1 July 1990-30 June 1993

19

General B.C.Joshi

1 July 1993-19 November 1994

20

General S.Roychowdhury

22 November 1994-30 September 1997

21

General V.P.Malik

1 October 1997-30 September 2000

22

General S. Padmanabhan

1 October 2000- 31December 2002

23

General N.C.Vij

31 December 2002 - 31 January 2005

24

General J J Singh

01 February 2005 - 30 September 2007

25

General Deepak Kapoor

30 September 2007-30 March 2010

26

General V.K. Singh

31 March 2010 - 31 May 2012

27

General Bikram Singh

01 June 2012 - Incumbent

28.

Bipin Rawat 

31 December 2016 to 31 December 2019

29. 

Manoj Mukund Naravane

1 January, 2020-incumbent

So his was the complete list of the Chief of the Army Staff of India. This list is very important for the interview of the various exams and interviews like NDA, CDS, CPF etc.


