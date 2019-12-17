List of Indian Chief of Army Staff – From 1947 till date
The post of Indian army chief was known as the Commander-in-Chief from 1947–1955. There are 4 persons have served on this post. But since 1955 this designation is renamed as the Chief of the Army Staff. So Rajendrasinhji Jadeja, DSO was the last Commander-in-Chief and first Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army.
Read this list to know name of all Chief of the Army Staff.
|
S.No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
1
|
General Sir Robert Lockhart
|
15 Aug 1947 – 31 Dec 1947
|
2
|
General Sir Roy Bucher
|
01 Jan 1948 – 15 Jan 1949
|
3
|
16 Jan 1949 – 14 Jan 1953
|
4
|
General KS Rajendra Sinhji
|
15 Jan 1953-14 May 1955
|
5
|
General S.M.Srinagesh
|
15 May 1955-7 May 1957
|
6
|
LGeneral K.S. Thimayya
|
8 May 1957-7 May 1961
|
7
|
General P.N. Thapar
|
8 May 1961-19 November 1962
|
8
|
General J.N. Choudhuri
|
20 November 1962-7 June 1966
|
9
|
General P.P. Kumaramangalam
|
8 June 1966-7 June 1969
|
10
|
Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw
|
8 June 1969-15 January 1973
|
11
|
General G.G.Bewoor
|
16 January 1973-31 May 1975
|
12
|
General T.N. Raina
|
1 June 1975-31 May 1978
|
13
|
General O.P. Malhotra
|
1 June 1978-31 May 1981
|
14
|
General K.V.Krishna Rao
|
1 June 1981-31 July 1983
|
15
|
General A.S.Vaidya
|
1 August 1983-31 January 1986
|
16
|
General K.Sunderji
|
1 February 1986-31 May 1988
|
17
|
General V.N.Sharma
|
1 May 1988-30 June 1990
|
18
|
General S.F.Rodrigues
|
1 July 1990-30 June 1993
|
19
|
General B.C.Joshi
|
1 July 1993-19 November 1994
|
20
|
General S.Roychowdhury
|
22 November 1994-30 September 1997
|
21
|
General V.P.Malik
|
1 October 1997-30 September 2000
|
22
|
General S. Padmanabhan
|
1 October 2000- 31December 2002
|
23
|
General N.C.Vij
|
31 December 2002 - 31 January 2005
|
24
|
General J J Singh
|
01 February 2005 - 30 September 2007
|
25
|
General Deepak Kapoor
|
30 September 2007-30 March 2010
|
26
|
General V.K. Singh
|
31 March 2010 - 31 May 2012
|
27
|
General Bikram Singh
|
01 June 2012 - Incumbent
|
28.
|
Bipin Rawat
|
31 December 2016 to 31 December 2019
|
29.
|
Manoj Mukund Naravane
|
1 January, 2020-incumbent
So his was the complete list of the Chief of the Army Staff of India. This list is very important for the interview of the various exams and interviews like NDA, CDS, CPF etc.
