Search

List of Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces

Every country of the world has created different designation to maintain discipline and unity of command in the army. Read this article to know the ranks of different officers in Indian Army.
Dec 17, 2019 11:26 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
List of Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces
List of Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces

The Indian Defence forces, i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force committed to the defence of the country from external and internal threats across the entire spectrum of warfare. It is world’s best organised, structured, equipped and disciplined organisation to react to any threat and natural and man-made disasters.

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The Equivalent Ranks of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force and Navy are given below:

Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces

Commissioned Officers

Army

Navy

Air Force

General

Admiral

Air Chief Marshal

Lieutenant General

Vice Admiral

 Air Marshal

Major General

Rear Admiral

Air Vice Marshal

Brigadier

Commodore

Air Commodore

Colonel

Captain

Group Captain

Lieutenant Colonel

Colonel Commander

 Wing Commander

Major

Lieutenant Commander

 Squadron Leader

Captain

Lieutenant

 Flight Lieutenant

Lieutenant

Sub Lieutenant

Flying Officer

Enlisted Grades

Warrant officer or sergeant major

Warrant officer or

chief petty officer

Warrant officer

Sergeant    

Petty officer

Sergeant

Corporal or bombardier

Leading seaman

Corporal

Private or gunner or trooper

Seaman

Aircraftman or airman

The President of India is the Head of State of India, and the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces. As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces the President plays the following role: he appoints the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. He can declare war or conclude peace, subject to the approval of the Parliament. Above Commissioned officers are the leaders of the army and command everywhere from platoon/company to brigade, division, corps and the whole army.

Do you know the rank and insignia of Border Security Force (BSF)

List of Indian Chiefs of Army Staff – 1947 till date