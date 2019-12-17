List of Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces
The Indian Defence forces, i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force committed to the defence of the country from external and internal threats across the entire spectrum of warfare. It is world’s best organised, structured, equipped and disciplined organisation to react to any threat and natural and man-made disasters.
The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The Equivalent Ranks of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force and Navy are given below:
Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces
|
Commissioned Officers
|
Army
|
Navy
|
Air Force
|
General
|
Admiral
|
Lieutenant General
|
Vice Admiral
|
Air Marshal
|
Major General
|
Rear Admiral
|
Air Vice Marshal
|
Brigadier
|
Commodore
|
Air Commodore
|
Colonel
|
Captain
|
Group Captain
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
Colonel Commander
|
Wing Commander
|
Major
|
Lieutenant Commander
|
Squadron Leader
|
Captain
|
Lieutenant
|
Flight Lieutenant
|
Lieutenant
|
Sub Lieutenant
|
Flying Officer
|
Enlisted Grades
|
Warrant officer or sergeant major
|
Warrant officer or
chief petty officer
|
Warrant officer
|
Sergeant
|
Petty officer
|
Sergeant
|
Corporal or bombardier
|
Leading seaman
|
Corporal
|
Private or gunner or trooper
|
Seaman
|
Aircraftman or airman
The President of India is the Head of State of India, and the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces. As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces the President plays the following role: he appoints the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. He can declare war or conclude peace, subject to the approval of the Parliament. Above Commissioned officers are the leaders of the army and command everywhere from platoon/company to brigade, division, corps and the whole army.
