List of Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces

The Indian Defence forces, i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force committed to the defence of the country from external and internal threats across the entire spectrum of warfare. It is world’s best organised, structured, equipped and disciplined organisation to react to any threat and natural and man-made disasters.

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The Equivalent Ranks of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force and Navy are given below:

Equivalent Commissioned Rank of Indian Armed Forces

Commissioned Officers Army Navy Air Force General Admiral Air Chief Marshal Lieutenant General Vice Admiral Air Marshal Major General Rear Admiral Air Vice Marshal Brigadier Commodore Air Commodore Colonel Captain Group Captain Lieutenant Colonel Colonel Commander Wing Commander Major Lieutenant Commander Squadron Leader Captain Lieutenant Flight Lieutenant Lieutenant Sub Lieutenant Flying Officer Enlisted Grades Warrant officer or sergeant major Warrant officer or chief petty officer Warrant officer Sergeant Petty officer Sergeant Corporal or bombardier Leading seaman Corporal Private or gunner or trooper Seaman Aircraftman or airman

The President of India is the Head of State of India, and the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces. As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces the President plays the following role: he appoints the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. He can declare war or conclude peace, subject to the approval of the Parliament. Above Commissioned officers are the leaders of the army and command everywhere from platoon/company to brigade, division, corps and the whole army.

List of Indian Chiefs of Army Staff – 1947 till date