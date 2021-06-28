Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) or Air Chief Marshal (ACM) is the head and the commander of the Indian Air Force. The current Air Chief Marshal of India is Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He took office on 30 September 2019.

The Indian Air Force, the fourth largest in the world, was officially established on 8 October 1932. The main aim of the IAF is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict.

Let us have a look at the list of Air Chief Marshal (ACM) of India from 1947 to 2021.

List of Air Chief Marshal of India (1947-2021)

No. Name Rank Appointment Date Left Office 1 Sir Thomas Walker Elmhirst Air Marshal 15 Aug 1947 21 Feb 1950 2 Ronald Ivelaw Chapman Air Marshal 22 Feb 1950 09 Dec 1951 3 Sir Gerald Ernest Gibbs Air Marshal 10 Dec 1951 31 Mar 1954 4 Subroto Mukerjee Air Marshal Apr 1, 1954 Nov 8, 1960 5 A. M. Engineer Air Marshal Dec 1, 1960 July 31, 1964 6 Arjan Singh The first Air Chief Marshal Aug 1, 1964 July 15, 1969 7 Pratap Chandra Lal Air Chief Marshal July 16, 1969 Jan 15, 1973 8 Om Prakash Mehra Air Chief Marshal Jan 16, 1973 Jan 31, 1976 9 Hrushikesh Moolgavkar Air Chief Marshal Feb 1, 1976 Aug 31, 1978 10 I. H. Latif Air Chief Marshal Sep 1, 1978 Aug 31, 1981 11 Dilbagh Singh Air Chief Marshal Sep 1, 1981 Sep 4, 1984 12 Lakshman Madhav Katre Air Chief Marshal Sep 5, 1984 July 1, 1985 13 D. A. La Fontaine Air Chief Marshal July 3, 1985 July 31, 1988 14 S.K. Mehra Air Chief Marshal Aug 1, 1988 July 31, 1991 15 Nirmal Chandra Suri Air Chief Marshal Aug 1, 1991 July 31, 1993 16 S. K. Kaul Air Chief Marshal Aug 1, 1993 Dec 31, 1995 17 S. K. Sareen Air Chief Marshal Jan 1, 1996 Dec 31, 1998 18 A. Y. Tipnis Air Chief Marshal Jan 1, 1999 Dec 31, 2001 19 Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy Air Chief Marshal Dec 31, 2001 Dec 31, 2004 20 Shashindra Pal Tyagi Air Chief Marshal Dec 31, 2004 Mar 31, 2007 21 Fali Homi Major Air Chief Marshal Mar 31, 2007 Mar 31, 2009 22 Pradeep Vasant Naik Air Chief Marshal Mar 31, 2009 July 31, 2011 23 Norman Anil Kumar Browne Air Chief Marshal Aug 1, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 24 Arup Raha Air Chief Marshal Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2016 25. Birender Singh Dhanoa Air Chief Marshal Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2019 26. Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Air Chief Marshal Sep 30, 2019 Incumbent

The highest rank in India's IAF is "Marshal of the Indian Air Force", which is conferred by the President of India only for exceptional service for the nation.

To date, only Arjan Singh was honoured with the post of "Marshal of the Indian Air" in 2002 for his distinguished service in commanding the IAF during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Monetary Allowance for the Gallantry Award Winners of India

Do you know the Flag Code of India, 2002