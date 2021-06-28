List of Air Chief Marshal of India (1947-2021)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) is the head and the commander of the Indian Air Force. The current Air Chief Marshal of India is Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Check the complete list of Air Chief Marshal (ACM) of India from 1947 to 2021 below.
Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) or Air Chief Marshal (ACM) is the head and the commander of the Indian Air Force. The current Air Chief Marshal of India is Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He took office on 30 September 2019. 

The Indian Air Force, the fourth largest in the world, was officially established on 8 October 1932. The main aim of the IAF is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. 

Let us have a look at the list of Air Chief Marshal (ACM) of India from 1947 to 2021. 

No.

Name

Rank

Appointment Date

Left Office

1

Sir Thomas Walker Elmhirst

Air Marshal

15 Aug 1947

21 Feb 1950

2

Ronald Ivelaw Chapman

Air Marshal

22 Feb 1950

09 Dec 1951

3

Sir Gerald Ernest Gibbs

Air Marshal

10 Dec 1951

31 Mar 1954

4

Subroto Mukerjee

Air Marshal

Apr 1, 1954

Nov 8, 1960

5

A. M. Engineer

Air Marshal

Dec 1, 1960

July 31, 1964

6

Arjan Singh

The first Air Chief Marshal 

Aug 1, 1964

July 15, 1969

7

Pratap Chandra Lal

Air Chief Marshal

July 16, 1969

Jan 15, 1973

8

Om Prakash Mehra

Air Chief Marshal

Jan 16, 1973

Jan 31, 1976

9

Hrushikesh Moolgavkar

Air Chief Marshal

Feb 1, 1976

Aug 31, 1978

10

I. H. Latif

Air Chief Marshal

Sep 1, 1978

Aug 31, 1981

11

Dilbagh Singh

Air Chief Marshal

Sep 1, 1981

Sep 4, 1984

12

Lakshman Madhav Katre

Air Chief Marshal

Sep 5, 1984

July 1, 1985

13

D. A. La Fontaine

Air Chief Marshal

July 3, 1985

July 31, 1988

14

S.K. Mehra

Air Chief Marshal

Aug 1, 1988

July 31, 1991

15

Nirmal Chandra Suri

Air Chief Marshal

Aug 1, 1991

July 31, 1993

16

S. K. Kaul

Air Chief Marshal

Aug 1, 1993

Dec 31, 1995

17

S. K. Sareen

Air Chief Marshal

Jan 1, 1996

Dec 31, 1998

18

A. Y. Tipnis

Air Chief Marshal

Jan 1, 1999

Dec 31, 2001

19

Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy

Air Chief Marshal

Dec 31, 2001

Dec 31, 2004

20

Shashindra Pal Tyagi

Air Chief Marshal

Dec 31, 2004

Mar 31, 2007

21

Fali Homi Major

Air Chief Marshal

Mar 31, 2007

Mar 31, 2009

22

Pradeep Vasant Naik

Air Chief Marshal

Mar 31, 2009

July 31, 2011

23

Norman Anil Kumar Browne

Air Chief Marshal

Aug 1, 2011

Dec 31, 2013

24

Arup Raha

Air Chief Marshal

Dec 31, 2013

Dec 31, 2016

25.

Birender Singh Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal

Dec 31, 2016

Sep 30, 2019

26.

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal

Sep 30, 2019

Incumbent

The highest rank in India's IAF is "Marshal of the Indian Air Force", which is conferred by the President of India only for exceptional service for the nation.

To date, only Arjan Singh was honoured with the post of "Marshal of the Indian Air" in 2002 for his distinguished service in commanding the IAF during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

FAQ

Who was honoured with the post of "Marshal of the Indian Air Force"?

Arjan Singh was honoured with the post of "Marshal of the Indian Air Force" in 2002 for his distinguished service in commanding the IAF during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Who was the first Indian chief of Air Staff of India?

Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee was the first Indian Chief of Air Staff. His tenure lasted for a year, starting from April 1, 1954, till March 31, 1955.

Who is the present Chief of Air Staff of India?

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on 30 September 2019.
