Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be the 27th Chief of the Air Staff: Here's what you need to know about IAF-Chief designate

The Government of India appointed Air Marshal VR Chaudhari as the 27th Chief of the Air Staff. He will take the charge post the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on 30 September 2021.

Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC retires from Service on 30th Sep 2021 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) September 21, 2021

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM currently serves as the 45th the Vice Chief of Air Staff. He succeeded Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on 1 July 2021.

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and a graduate of Defence Services Staff College.

Having a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, the IAF-Chief designate was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force on 29 December 1982. He has flown a variety of aircraft including MiG-21, MiG-23MF, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI.

In a distinguished career spanning over 38 years, he commanded Mig-29 Squadron, forward base, and Air Force Station Pune, along with other field commands. He has also served as an instructor at DSSC Wellington as well as Lusaka.

Prior to becoming Vice Chief of the IAF, he served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command from 1 August 2020.

He is married to Neeta Chaudhari and the couple has two sons.

Air Chief Marshal Air Chief Marshal is the highest active rank in the Indian Air Force. He holds the four-star air officer rank in the IAF. Air Chief Marshal is senior to Air Marshal and below the five-star rank of Marshal of the Air Force-- a war-time or ceremonial rank. Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC is the only Officer to have held this rank.

