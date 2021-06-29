Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Indian Air Force Stations

In this article, we have curated a list of Air Force Stations of India.
List of Indian Air Force Stations

The Indian Air Force has more than 60 airbases pan India which are grouped into seven commands-- Central Air Command, Eastern Air Command, Maintenance Command, South Western Air Command, Southern Air Command, Training Command, and Western Air Command. 

In this article, we have curated a list of all the  Air Force Stations of India. 

Central Air Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Agra AFS Uttar Pradesh
2. Bakshi Ka Talab AFS Uttar Pradesh
3. Bamrauli AFS Uttar Pradesh
4. Bareilly AFS Uttar Pradesh
5. Bihta AFS Bihar
6. Chakeri AFS Uttar Pradesh
7. Darbhanga AFS Bihar
8. Gorakhpur AFS Uttar Pradesh
9. Maharajpur AFS Madhya Pradesh

 

Eastern Air Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Agartala AFS Tripura
2. Purnea AFS Bihar
3. Bagdogra AFS West Bengal
4. Barapani AFS Meghalaya
5. Barrackpore AFS West Bengal
6. Chabua AFS Assam
7. Dum Dum AFS West Bengal
8. Hasimara West Bengal
9. Jorhat AFS Assam
10.  kalaikunda AFS West Bengal
11. Kumbhigram AFS Assam
12. Mohanbari AFS Assam
13. Mountain Shadow AFS Assam
14. Panagarh AFS West Bengal
15. Tawang AFS Arunachal Pradesh
16. Tezpur AFS Assam

 

Maintenance Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Nagpur AFS Maharashtra
2. Ojhar AFS Maharashtra
3. Devlali AFS Maharashtra

 

South Western Air Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Suratgarh AFS Rajasthan
2. Bhuj AFS Gujarat
3. Jaisalmer AFS Rajasthan
4. Jamnagar AFS Gujarat
5. Jodhpur AFS Rajasthan
6. Lohegaon AFS Maharashtra
7. Nal-Bikaner AFS Rajasthan
8. Naliya AFS Gujarat
9. Phalodi AFS Rajasthan
10.  Uttarlai AFS Rajasthan
11. Makarpura AFS Gujarat

 

Southern Air Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Car Nicobar AFS Andaman & Nicobar Islands
2. Sulur AFS Tamil Nadu
3. Madurai AFS Tamil Nadu
4. Port Blair AFS Andaman & Nicobar Islands
5. Tambaram AFS Tamil Nadu
6. Thanjavur AFS Tamil Nadu
7. Thiruvananthapuram AFS Kerala

 

Training Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Begumpet AFS Telangana
2. Bidar AFS Karnataka
3. Dundigal AFS Telangana
4. Hakimpet AFS Telangana
5. Yelahanka AFS Karnataka
6. Admin Training Inst, Sambra, Belgaum Karnataka

 

Western Air Command
S. No. Station State/ UT
1. Adampur AFS Punjab
2. Ambala AFS Haryana
3. Amritsar Punjab
4. Awantipur AFS Jammu & Kashmir
5. Bathinda AFS Punjab
6. Chandigarh Chandigarh
7. Gurugram AFS Haryana
8. Faridabad AFS Haryana
9. Halwara AFS Punjab
10.  Hindan AFS Uttar Pradesh
11. Vadsar AFS Gujarat
12. Leh AFS Ladakh
13. Palam AFS Delhi
14. Pathankot AFS Punjab
15. Sarsawa AFS Uttar Pradesh
16. Siachen Glacier AFS Ladakh
17. Sirsa AFS Haryana
18. Srinagar AFS Jammu & Kashmir
19. Udhampur AFS Jammu & Kashmir

 

Do you know?

1- Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and the 8th largest in the world. 

2- Siachen Glacier Air Force Station is the highest in the world at an elevation of 22,000 feet.

Air Force stations of India is an important examination topic. The students appearing for any government or competitive examination are advised to go through the list thoroughly. 

FAQ

Which is the highest Air Force Station in the world?

Siachen Glacier Air Force Station is the highest in the world at an elevation of 22,000 feet.

Which is the largest Air Force Station in India?

Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and the 8th largest in the world.

How many commands are there in Indian Air Force?

There are seven commands in Indian Air Force. These are-- Central Air Command, Eastern Air Command, Maintenance Command, South Western Air Command, Southern Air Command, Training Command, and Western Air Command.
