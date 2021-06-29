List of Indian Air Force Stations
In this article, we have curated a list of Air Force Stations of India.
List of Indian Air Force Stations
The Indian Air Force has more than 60 airbases pan India which are grouped into seven commands-- Central Air Command, Eastern Air Command, Maintenance Command, South Western Air Command, Southern Air Command, Training Command, and Western Air Command.
In this article, we have curated a list of all the Air Force Stations of India.
|Central Air Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Agra AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|2.
|Bakshi Ka Talab AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|3.
|Bamrauli AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|4.
|Bareilly AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.
|Bihta AFS
|Bihar
|6.
|Chakeri AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|7.
|Darbhanga AFS
|Bihar
|8.
|Gorakhpur AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|9.
|Maharajpur AFS
|Madhya Pradesh
|Eastern Air Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Agartala AFS
|Tripura
|2.
|Purnea AFS
|Bihar
|3.
|Bagdogra AFS
|West Bengal
|4.
|Barapani AFS
|Meghalaya
|5.
|Barrackpore AFS
|West Bengal
|6.
|Chabua AFS
|Assam
|7.
|Dum Dum AFS
|West Bengal
|8.
|Hasimara
|West Bengal
|9.
|Jorhat AFS
|Assam
|10.
|kalaikunda AFS
|West Bengal
|11.
|Kumbhigram AFS
|Assam
|12.
|Mohanbari AFS
|Assam
|13.
|Mountain Shadow AFS
|Assam
|14.
|Panagarh AFS
|West Bengal
|15.
|Tawang AFS
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16.
|Tezpur AFS
|Assam
|Maintenance Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Nagpur AFS
|Maharashtra
|2.
|Ojhar AFS
|Maharashtra
|3.
|Devlali AFS
|Maharashtra
|South Western Air Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Suratgarh AFS
|Rajasthan
|2.
|Bhuj AFS
|Gujarat
|3.
|Jaisalmer AFS
|Rajasthan
|4.
|Jamnagar AFS
|Gujarat
|5.
|Jodhpur AFS
|Rajasthan
|6.
|Lohegaon AFS
|Maharashtra
|7.
|Nal-Bikaner AFS
|Rajasthan
|8.
|Naliya AFS
|Gujarat
|9.
|Phalodi AFS
|Rajasthan
|10.
|Uttarlai AFS
|Rajasthan
|11.
|Makarpura AFS
|Gujarat
|Southern Air Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Car Nicobar AFS
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|2.
|Sulur AFS
|Tamil Nadu
|3.
|Madurai AFS
|Tamil Nadu
|4.
|Port Blair AFS
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|5.
|Tambaram AFS
|Tamil Nadu
|6.
|Thanjavur AFS
|Tamil Nadu
|7.
|Thiruvananthapuram AFS
|Kerala
|Training Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Begumpet AFS
|Telangana
|2.
|Bidar AFS
|Karnataka
|3.
|Dundigal AFS
|Telangana
|4.
|Hakimpet AFS
|Telangana
|5.
|Yelahanka AFS
|Karnataka
|6.
|Admin Training Inst, Sambra, Belgaum
|Karnataka
|Western Air Command
|S. No.
|Station
|State/ UT
|1.
|Adampur AFS
|Punjab
|2.
|Ambala AFS
|Haryana
|3.
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|4.
|Awantipur AFS
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5.
|Bathinda AFS
|Punjab
|6.
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|7.
|Gurugram AFS
|Haryana
|8.
|Faridabad AFS
|Haryana
|9.
|Halwara AFS
|Punjab
|10.
|Hindan AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|11.
|Vadsar AFS
|Gujarat
|12.
|Leh AFS
|Ladakh
|13.
|Palam AFS
|Delhi
|14.
|Pathankot AFS
|Punjab
|15.
|Sarsawa AFS
|Uttar Pradesh
|16.
|Siachen Glacier AFS
|Ladakh
|17.
|Sirsa AFS
|Haryana
|18.
|Srinagar AFS
|Jammu & Kashmir
|19.
|Udhampur AFS
|Jammu & Kashmir
|
Do you know?
1- Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and the 8th largest in the world.
2- Siachen Glacier Air Force Station is the highest in the world at an elevation of 22,000 feet.
Air Force stations of India is an important examination topic. The students appearing for any government or competitive examination are advised to go through the list thoroughly.
FAQ
Which is the highest Air Force Station in the world?
Siachen Glacier Air Force Station is the highest in the world at an elevation of 22,000 feet.
Which is the largest Air Force Station in India?
Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and the 8th largest in the world.
How many commands are there in Indian Air Force?
There are seven commands in Indian Air Force. These are-- Central Air Command, Eastern Air Command, Maintenance Command, South Western Air Command, Southern Air Command, Training Command, and Western Air Command.
Comment ()