List of Indian Air Force Stations

The Indian Air Force has more than 60 airbases pan India which are grouped into seven commands-- Central Air Command, Eastern Air Command, Maintenance Command, South Western Air Command, Southern Air Command, Training Command, and Western Air Command.

In this article, we have curated a list of all the Air Force Stations of India.

Central Air Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Agra AFS Uttar Pradesh 2. Bakshi Ka Talab AFS Uttar Pradesh 3. Bamrauli AFS Uttar Pradesh 4. Bareilly AFS Uttar Pradesh 5. Bihta AFS Bihar 6. Chakeri AFS Uttar Pradesh 7. Darbhanga AFS Bihar 8. Gorakhpur AFS Uttar Pradesh 9. Maharajpur AFS Madhya Pradesh

Eastern Air Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Agartala AFS Tripura 2. Purnea AFS Bihar 3. Bagdogra AFS West Bengal 4. Barapani AFS Meghalaya 5. Barrackpore AFS West Bengal 6. Chabua AFS Assam 7. Dum Dum AFS West Bengal 8. Hasimara West Bengal 9. Jorhat AFS Assam 10. kalaikunda AFS West Bengal 11. Kumbhigram AFS Assam 12. Mohanbari AFS Assam 13. Mountain Shadow AFS Assam 14. Panagarh AFS West Bengal 15. Tawang AFS Arunachal Pradesh 16. Tezpur AFS Assam

Maintenance Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Nagpur AFS Maharashtra 2. Ojhar AFS Maharashtra 3. Devlali AFS Maharashtra

South Western Air Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Suratgarh AFS Rajasthan 2. Bhuj AFS Gujarat 3. Jaisalmer AFS Rajasthan 4. Jamnagar AFS Gujarat 5. Jodhpur AFS Rajasthan 6. Lohegaon AFS Maharashtra 7. Nal-Bikaner AFS Rajasthan 8. Naliya AFS Gujarat 9. Phalodi AFS Rajasthan 10. Uttarlai AFS Rajasthan 11. Makarpura AFS Gujarat

Southern Air Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Car Nicobar AFS Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2. Sulur AFS Tamil Nadu 3. Madurai AFS Tamil Nadu 4. Port Blair AFS Andaman & Nicobar Islands 5. Tambaram AFS Tamil Nadu 6. Thanjavur AFS Tamil Nadu 7. Thiruvananthapuram AFS Kerala

Training Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Begumpet AFS Telangana 2. Bidar AFS Karnataka 3. Dundigal AFS Telangana 4. Hakimpet AFS Telangana 5. Yelahanka AFS Karnataka 6. Admin Training Inst, Sambra, Belgaum Karnataka

Western Air Command S. No. Station State/ UT 1. Adampur AFS Punjab 2. Ambala AFS Haryana 3. Amritsar Punjab 4. Awantipur AFS Jammu & Kashmir 5. Bathinda AFS Punjab 6. Chandigarh Chandigarh 7. Gurugram AFS Haryana 8. Faridabad AFS Haryana 9. Halwara AFS Punjab 10. Hindan AFS Uttar Pradesh 11. Vadsar AFS Gujarat 12. Leh AFS Ladakh 13. Palam AFS Delhi 14. Pathankot AFS Punjab 15. Sarsawa AFS Uttar Pradesh 16. Siachen Glacier AFS Ladakh 17. Sirsa AFS Haryana 18. Srinagar AFS Jammu & Kashmir 19. Udhampur AFS Jammu & Kashmir

Do you know? 1- Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and the 8th largest in the world. 2- Siachen Glacier Air Force Station is the highest in the world at an elevation of 22,000 feet.

Air Force stations of India is an important examination topic. The students appearing for any government or competitive examination are advised to go through the list thoroughly.