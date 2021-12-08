CDS Bipin Rawat's helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu: Check the list of people aboard and their designations

Army helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident, an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. 13 out of 14 people aboard the chopper were declared dead, IAF confirmed.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. CDS Bipin Rawat Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Family, Education, Military Career and More — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The mishap happened at the Nanjappanchathiram area amid the heavy mist. The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed.

Prime Minister Modi and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh have been briefed on the incident.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Check the list of people on board and their designations

S.No. Name Designation 1. Gen Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC CDS 2. Madhulika Rawat (wife of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat) President DWWA 3. Brig LS LIdder, SM, VSM DA to CDS 4. Lt Col Harjinder Singh SO to CDS 5. NK Gursewak Singh PSO 6. NK Jitendra Kumar PSO 7. L/NK Vivek Kumar PSO 8. L/NK B Sai Teja PSO 9. Hav Satpal PSO

It is to be noted that five were crew members and GP Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

