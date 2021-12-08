CDS Bipin Rawat Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Family, Education, Military Career and More

CDS Bipin Rawat Biography: Indian military helicopter, Mi-17V5, crashed today in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff aboard. 13 out of the 14 members aboard the chopper have been declared dead. GP Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

At this sad unfortunate moment, let us take a look at the life of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat: Birth, Early Life, and Education

General Bipin Rawat was a four-star general of the Indian Army who was appointed as the first CDS of India on 30 December 2021. He assumed office on 1 January 2020.

About CDS Bipin Rawat Birth 16 March 1958 (Pauri, Uttarakhand) Death 8 December 2021 (Coonoor, Tamil Nadu) Age 63 years Education National Defence Academy (B.Sc.) I.M.A. Defence Services Staff College (MPhil) U.S. Army Command & General Staff College (ILE) Chaudhary Charan Singh University (PhD) Wife Madhulika Rawat Father Lt. General Laxman Singh Rawat Years of Service 16 December 1978 – 8 November 2021 Awards Param Vishisht Seva Medal Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Yudh Seva Medal Sena Medal Vishisht Seva Medal

Birth and Family: Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand. His father, Laxman Singh Rawat, served the Indian Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General. His mother was the daughter of an ex-MLA from Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi.

Education: He received his formal education at Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and the St. Edward's School, Shimla and went on to join the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was honoured with the 'Sword of Honour'.

He was also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He also held an M.Phil. degree in Defence Studies as well as a diploma in Management and Computer Studies from the University of Madras. For his research on military media strategic studies, he was honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

CDS Bipin Rawat: Military Career

On 16 December 1978, CDS Bipin Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same unit as his father Laxman Singh Rawat. He spent 10 years conducting counter-insurgency operations and served on various ranging from Major to current CDS.

While serving on the post of Major, CDS Bipin Rawat commanded a company in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. He commanded his battalion along the LAC at Kibithu as a Colonel. After getting promoted to the rank of Brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore and multinational Brigade in a Chapter VII mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he was honoured twice with the Force Commander’s Commendation.

Bipin Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division in Uri when he was promoted to the rank of Major General. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded III Corps, headquartered in Dimapur before taking over the Southern Army in Pune.

He assumed the post of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command after being promoted to the Army Commander grade. After a short stint, he was promoted to the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff.

He was appointed as the 27th Chief of Army Staff by the Government of India on 17 December 2016 and assumed office on 31 December 2016. He also served as 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Indian Army. He was appointed as the first CDS on 30 December 2021 and assumed office on 1 January 2020.

Rank Date of Appointment Second Lieutenant 16 December 1978 Lieutenant 16 December 1980 Captain 31 July 1984 Major 16 December 1989 Lieutenant Colonel 1 June 1998 Colonel 1 August 2003 Brigadier 1 October 2007 Major General 20 October 2011 Lieutenant General 1 June 2014 General (COAS) 1 January 2017 General (CDS) 30 December 2019

CDS Bipin Rawat: Awards

During his career that spanned over 40 years, CDS General Bipin Rawat received many medals and honours for gallantry and distinguished service. These are mentioned below:

1- Param Vishisht Seva Medal

2- Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

3- Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

4- Yudh Seva Medal

5- Sena Medal

6- Vishisht Seva Medal

7- Wound Medal

8- Samanya Seva Medal

9- Special Service Medal

10- Operation Parakram Medal

11- Sainya Seva Medal

12- High Altitude Service Medal

13- Videsh Seva Medal

14- 50th Anniversary of Independence Medal

15- 30 Years Long Service Medal

16- 20 Years Long Service Medal

17- 9 Years Long Service Medal

18- MONUSCO

CDS Bipin Rawat Death

Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces was declared dead by the Indian Air Force. He was aboard IAF Mi 175 V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

