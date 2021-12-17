Manasa Varanasi Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Height, Weight, Education, Career and More

Manasa Varanasi Biography: Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi will be representing India at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant. The event was scheduled to take place on 16 December 2021 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico but has now been postponed as several contestants including Manasa Varanasi have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | How to become Miss World?

At this unfortunate moment, we take a look at the Indian representative at the oldest running beauty event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Manasa Varanasi Biography

Birth 21 March 1997 (Hyderabad, Telangana) Age 24 years Nationality Indian Height 1.76 m (5 ft 9 inch) Weight 55 kg Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Occupation Model Major Titles Femina Miss India 2020 Femina Miss Telangana 2020 Education Global Indian International School (GIIS) Vasavi College of Engineering Family Ravi Shankar (Father) Shailaja Varanasi (Mother) Hobbies Dancing, Singing, Travelling, Reading and Skygazing Favorite Beauty Queen Priyanka Chopra Instagram Handle manasa5varanasi Net Worth Rs. 1 Crore

Manasa Varanasi: Birth, Family and Education

Born 21 March 1997 in Hyderabad's Telangana to Ravi Shankar and Shailaja Varanasi, Manasa Varanasi attended the Global Indian International School till class 10th. Her family then moved to India where she completed the rest of her education.

A Computer Science graduate from Vasavi College of Engineering Hyderabad, Manasa worked as a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) analyst at Factset, Hyderabad.

Miss World 2021: Who will represent India at the oldest-running international beauty pageant?

Manasa Varanasi: Pageantry Career

Femina Miss India Telangana 2019: Manasa began her pageantry career through Femina Miss India Telangana 2019. She was among the top three finalists of the pageant. In 2020, she participated in the same pageant again and came out as its winner.

Femina Miss India World 2020: Manasa represented the state of Telangana at Femina Miss India 2020. On 10 February 2021, Manasa was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2020 by the previously reigning Miss India World Suman Rao at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai.

Miss World 2021: Manasa Varanasi will represent India at the 70th Miss World beauty pageant which was scheduled for December 16, but has been postponed as several contestants have tested COVID-positive along with Manasa Varanasi.

Manasa Varanasi: Humanitarian Causes

Miss India World 2020 advocated strengthening child protection laws in India for her Beauty With A Purpose project.

Furthermore, Manasa Varanasi started first of its kind awareness campaign against sexual abuse of children-- We Can. The campaign is in association with Hyderabad Police.

She advocates quality education for underprivileged children to bring about a positive change in society.

Explained: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Manasa Varanasi: Lesser known facts

1- Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi was a shy girl in her childhood days. In a bid to overcome her shyness, she indulged herself in exploring various fields ranging from Yoga to Music and Pageantry.

2- Manasa's parents didn't approve of her pageantry career in the beginning.

3- Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi draws inspiration from Miss World 2020 Priyanka Chopra.

Manasa in an interview said, "Of all the beauty queens, Priyanka Chopra stands out to me because she's an explorer - she has always chosen to push her boundaries and made her mark in various spaces - music, movies, entrepreneurship, social work, and the list goes on. Also, as a shy kid who tried to make herself heard, I always looked up to Priyanka for the outspoken badass that she was. It's her versatility and strength that I draw inspiration from."

4- Manasa Varanasi was crowned as Ms. Fresher at Vasavi College of Engineering.

5- She was associated with an NGO named Make A Difference for three years from 2015 to 2018.

6- Varanasi considers her grandmother, mother, and younger sister as the three most influential people in her life.

7- Manasa is trained in Indian sign language.