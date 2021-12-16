Miss World 2021: Toni-Ann Singh is the reigning Miss World who will crown the Miss World 2021 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on 16 December 2021. As the world is looking up to Miss World 2021 winner, take a look at how to become Miss World.

About Miss World

Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant created in July 1951 by Eric Morley in London, United Kingdom. His widow, Julia Morley, now co-chairs the beauty pageant. Miss World advocates humanitarian issues through ‘Beauty With A Purpose’.

The first Miss World winner is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden who was crowned in 1951 while the first Indian to win the prestigious title is Reita Faria in 1966. Aishwarya Rai won the coveted title in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

Miss World: What is the eligibility criteria?

The individuals who wish to participate in the Miss World beauty pageant must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

1- The age of Miss World contestants should be between 17-27 years.

2- The contestants should not be married, pregnant, or have parented a child.

3- Candidates are judged on the basis of several preliminary competitions including a Talent round, a Beauty with a Purpose round, and a Head-to-Head challenge, before the finale.

4- The candidates must hold a valid passport to travel abroad conveniently.

5- The individuals who are willing to participate in the coveted Miss World pageant must have no criminal record or legal troubles.

How to prepare yourself for the upcoming Miss World pageant?

1- Participate in local and national pageantry events to familiarize yourself with the beauty events.

2- Choose a coach to help you prepare for the beauty pageant.

3- Apply to represent your country at the Miss World.

4- To qualify the preliminary interview, advocate humanitarian issues. Engage yourself in activism and worldliness.

5- Outline how and what you've done at the local and global levels.

6- If you qualify for the pageant, you will have to present an activism project.

7- You will be judged on talent, fitness, and worldliness at the Miss World pageant.

Behaving at the Miss World beauty pageant

1- Be confident in your skin and body.

2- Present yourself elegantly and confidently.

3- Always wear a smile on your face.

4- Avoid doing drugs or smoking,

5- Remain calm and composed.

Miss World: How to win the oldest beauty pageant?

1- The idea of the Miss World is Beauty With A Purpose. This means that the Miss World organization not only looks for a beautiful face but someone who can advocate the humanitarian causes as well. Thus, worldliness and activism are the main requirements for Miss World.

2- Be active on social media and engage with the digital world around you. Deliver the content through your social handles that can bring about a positive change in the world.

3- Exhibit your unique talents, and hobby to impress the judges and swiftly make your way to another fast track award. Push your boundaries and think out of the box.

4- Put on something that truly represents you at the modeling competition. Wear confidence, and smile and present yourself elegantly while wearing a ball gown.

5- Be physically fit as the contestants are judged on their level of physical fitness. Prepare yourself to win the competition to earn a place in the finale.

6- Advance through the head-to-head competition by preparing yourself with the answers on what you've done for your homeland and how you will take it forward to a global level.

7- During the finale, you will be judged on your overall performance throughout the Miss World beauty pageant.

Miss World: What is the selection criteria?

1- Qualify to represent your country at the Miss World.

2- Advance to the finals through various fast-track events such as a Talent round, a Beauty with a Purpose round, and a Head-to-Head challenge.

3- The winner is announced by the judges on the basis of what the contestants have displayed so far, ranging from talents to fitness.

