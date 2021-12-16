Miss World Prize Money 2021: How much does Miss World get paid?

Miss World 2021 Prize Money: The longest-reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown the Miss World 2021 on 16 December 2021 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi will represent India at Miss World 2021 pageant.

Also Read | Miss World 2021: Who will represent India at the oldest-running international beauty pageant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh)

Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World and will receive a bouquet as part of her prestigious title win. After winning the title, Miss World 2021 will work with the Miss World Organization, whose current chairperson is Julia Morley, widow of Eric Morley, the creator of the beauty pageant.

The motto of Miss World is Beauty With A Purpose. Thus, the winner of the coveted title works in different projects to make the world a better place to live in.

Also Read | List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

Miss World 2021: What perks and benefits do the winner enjoy?

Miss World 2021 will be crowned on 16 December 2021 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. She will enjoy the following perks and benefits:

1- The winner of Miss World receives international recognition along with a bejewelled Miss World crown.

2- A handsome cash prize (Manushi Chillar reportedly took home Rs. 10 Crores after winning the coveted title).

3- Free travel around the world for advocating humanitarian issues, including hotel accommodation and food.

4- Access to perks provided by Miss World 2021 sponsors.

5- Supply of makeup and hair products, shoes, clothes, jewellery, and more for a year.Access to professional stylists, nutritionists, and more.

6- Opportunity to work with the best photographers, designers, and more.

7- A team of assistants, makeup artists, and more.

8- Brand Ambassador of Miss World Organization.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi will represent India at Miss World 2021 pageant. After Harnaaz Sandhu's win as Miss Universe 2021, we look forward to the next winner of the upcoming international beauty pageant, Miss World.

Also Read | Miss Universe Prize Money 2021: How much does Miss Universe get paid?

Explained: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?