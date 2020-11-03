List of Miss World winners from India
Miss World is the oldest running international beauty contest. On July 29, 1951, Eric Morley created the beauty pageant in the United Kingdom. The motto of the pageant is 'Beauty with a Purpose'. It is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants, along with Miss Universe, Miss Earth and Miss International. The title is given on the basis of vision, beauty, intelligence, wit, hard work, sensitivity and personality. Eric Morley died in 2000, and his wife, Julia, succeeded as chairwoman of the Miss World organization.
List of Miss World winners from India
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Brief Description
|
2017
|
Manushi Chhillar
|
a. She is pursuing a medical degree at the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat.
b. She is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has been trained under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy.
c. She also attended the National School of Drama.
|
2000
|
Priyanka Chopra
|
a. She is an Indian actress, singer, film producer, philanthropist, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.
b. One of the highest-paid and most popular Indian celebrities.
c. She has received numerous awards: Padma Shri (2016), National Film Award and Filmfare Awards.
d. She was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively.
e. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas.
|
1999
|
Yukta Mookhey
|
a. She studied Zoology as well as Hindustani classical music and has a diploma in computer sciences.
b. She has also worked in Bollywood films.
|
1997
|
Diana Hayden
|
a. She is from an Anglo-Indian family who worked as an event manager.
b. She also won the title of the ‘Femina Miss India’ in 1997.
|
1994
|
Aishwarya Rai
|
a. After winning the title, Aishwarya appeared in films.
b. Her debut movie was Mani Ratnam's Iruvar.
c. She is married to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.
|
1966
|
Reita Faria
|
a. First Indian to win an international title.
b. She chose to focus on her medical studies rather than films and modelling.
c. She lives in Dublin with her husband David Powell.
On December 14, 2019, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica was crowned as the Miss World in London, England. India won the Miss World beauty pageant six times. The first pageant was won in the year 1966. After a gap of 28 years, India won for the second time in the year 1994. India won the title for the third time in 1997, after 3 years. In 1999, India won the title for the fourth time. The fifth title was won in 2000. The sixth title was won in 2017, after 17 years.
List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners