TC Candler has released the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. Check the complete list below.
Created On: Dec 29, 2021 15:09 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2021 17:50 IST
List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021: TC Candler has released a list of the most beautiful faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. The list has been topped by Lisa who is also known as Lalisa Manobal while the 100th most beautiful face, Natalie Portman, is the most appeared woman of all time on the list. Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to make it to the list. She is placed in the 99th position. This is the seventh time that Priyanka Chopra has made it to the list of most beautiful faces across the globe.

List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021: Top 10 Women

1- K-pop star Lisa 

2- Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng

3- American model Halima Aden 

4- Filipino actress Ivana Alawi 

5- K-pop group Momoland’s Nancy Jewel McDonie 

6- Israeli model Yael Shelbia

7- K-pop group Twice’s Tzuyu

8- Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting 

9- American model Jasmine Tookes 

10- South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah) 

S.No.

Names

Number of Appearances

1.

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)

6th Year

2.

Emilie Nereng

6th Year

3.

Halima Aden

2nd Year

4.

Ivana Alawi

2nd Year

5.

Nancy Jewel Mcdonie

4th Year

6.

Yael Shelbia

5th Year

7.

Tzuyu

7th Year

8.

Lyodra Ginting

New Entry

9.

Jasmine Tookes

7th Year

10.

Nana (Im Jin-ah)

9th Year

11.

Kaylyn Slevin

4th Year

12.

Dasha Taran

3rd Year

13.

Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)

7th Year

14.

Thylane Blondeau

8th Year

15.

Gal Gadot

8th Year

16.

Meika Woollard

5th Year

17.

Rose (Park Chae-young)

3rd Year

18.

Liza Soberano

7th Year

19.

Oktyabrina Maximova

6th Year

20.

Yooa (Yoo Shi-ah)

4th Year

21.

Kimiya Hosseini

New Entry

22.

Yuqi (Song Yuki)

2nd Year

23.

Vienna Maryce

2nd Year

24.

Minatozaki Sana

5th Year

25.

Josie Lane

5th Year

26.

Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo)

3rd Year

27.

Jade Webber

4th Year

28.

Sorn (Chonnasorn Sajakul)

3rd Year

29.

Karolina Pisarek

4th Year

30.

Jennie Kim

6th Year

31.

Franciny Ehlke

2nd Year

32.

Naomi Scott

3rd Year

33.

Natalya Tsevechugova

4th Year

34.

Chaeryeong (Lee Chae-ryeong)

2nd Year

35.

Anna Van Patten

4th Year

36.

Ella Balinksa

3rd Year

37.

Maia Cotton

New Entry

38.

Ningning (Ning Yizhuo)

2nd Year

39.

Moa Sandell

2nd Year

40.

Yuki (Mori Koyuki)

New Entry

41.

Jassita Gurung

2nd Year

42.

Hande Ercel

5th Year

43.

Chaewon (Kim Chae-won)

2nd Year

44.

Banita Sandhu

4th Year

45.

Kim Chung-ha

2nd Year

46.

Ozge Yagiz

New Entry

47.

Jeon Somi (Ennik Somi Douma)

2nd Year

48.

Jourdan Dunn

7th Year

49.

Dolorez Lorenzo

2nd Year

50.

Nayeon  (Im  Na-yeon)

2nd Year

51.

Ana De Armas

8th Year

52.

Maudy Ayunda

2nd Year

53.

Savannah Clarke

New Entry

54.

Urassaya Sperbund

5th Year

55.

Emma Watson

16th Year

56.

Maika Yamamoto

3rd Year

57.

Lupita Nyong’o

9th Year

58.

Dilraba Dilmurat

5th Year

59.

Mia Lousia Reinbott

New Entry

60.

Emily Mei

New Entry

61.

Camilla Bell

16th Year

62.

Doah (Kim Do-ah)

New Entry

63.

Golshifteh Farahani

9th Year

64.

Hanna Yuri

New Entry

65.

Emilia Clarke

11th Year

66.

Anghelina Policarpova

New Entry

67.

Thao Nhi Le

2nd year

68.

Momo (Hirai Momo)

2nd Year

69.

Janice Joostema

3rd Year

70.

Gulnazar

2nd Year

71.

Taylor Marie Hill

7th Year

72.

Nana Komatsu

5th Year

73.

Ariana Grande

6th Year

74.

Dita Karang

New Entry

75.

Whitney Peak

New Entry

76.

Sasha Song

New Entry

77.

Tabby (Tabitha Lam)

New Entry

78.

Janine Gutierrez

New Entry

79.

Sajal Aly

New Entry

80.

Eunseo (Son Joo-yeon)

New Entry

81.

Ayu Ting Ting

New Entry

82.

Audreyana Michelle

5th Year

83.

Jenaya Lee

New Entry

84.

Solar (Kim Yong-sun)

4th Year

85.

Marta Diaz

New Entry

86.

Nancy Ace

New Entry

87.

Zhu Zhu

10th Year

88.

Carina Zavline

New Entry

89.

Satomi Ishihara

9th year

90.

Adut Akech Bior

New Entry

91.

Lily Collins

11th year

92.

Selena Gomez

10th year

93.

Asli Atil

New Entry

94.

Sandrinna Michelle

New Entry

95.

Bella Poarch

New Entry

96.

Margot Robbie

7th year

97.

Eden Fines

New Entry

98.

Eva De Dominici

New Entry

99.

Priyanka Chopra

7th year

100.

Natalie Portman

Most Appearances All Time (24th year)

List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces: Past Winners

List of women who topped the list from 1990 to 2020

2020- Yael Shelbia
2019- Tzuyu
2018- Blondeau
2017- Soberano
2016- Dunn
2015- Nana
2014- Nana
2013- Cotillard
2012- Clarke
2011- Watson
2010- Belle
2009- Byrne
2008- Portman
2007- Beckinsale
2006- Knightley
2005- Knightley
2004- Lohan
2003- Connelly
2002- Corr
2001- Kidman
2000- Connelly
1999- Corr
1998- Paltrow
1997- Kidman
1996- Marceau
1995- Marceau
1994- Huppert
1993- Pfeiffer
1992- Pfeiffer
1991- Ryan
1990- Pfeiffer

About TC Candler

TC Candler publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces each year since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.

The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.

FAQ

Who has made the most appearances on the 100 most beautiful faces list?

Natalie Portman has made the most appearances on the list of 100 most beautiful faces in the world. She has been on the list for a total of 24 times.

Who has the 100th most beautiful face in the world?

Natalie Portman has the 100th most beautiful face in the world.

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world?

According to TC Candler, Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manobal, is the most beautiful woman in the world.
    Next