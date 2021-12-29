List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021: TC Candler has released a list of the most beautiful faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. The list has been topped by Lisa who is also known as Lalisa Manobal while the 100th most beautiful face, Natalie Portman, is the most appeared woman of all time on the list. Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to make it to the list. She is placed in the 99th position. This is the seventh time that Priyanka Chopra has made it to the list of most beautiful faces across the globe.

THE 100 MOST BEAUTIFUL FACES of 2021... Out Now on our YouTube Channel. Link in Bio! pic.twitter.com/DMhDIMz67H — TC Candler (@tccandler) December 29, 2021

List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021: Top 10 Women

1- K-pop star Lisa

2- Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng

3- American model Halima Aden

4- Filipino actress Ivana Alawi

5- K-pop group Momoland’s Nancy Jewel McDonie

6- Israeli model Yael Shelbia

7- K-pop group Twice’s Tzuyu

8- Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting

9- American model Jasmine Tookes

10- South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah)

Also Read | List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021

List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021

S.No. Names Number of Appearances 1. Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) 6th Year 2. Emilie Nereng 6th Year 3. Halima Aden 2nd Year 4. Ivana Alawi 2nd Year 5. Nancy Jewel Mcdonie 4th Year 6. Yael Shelbia 5th Year 7. Tzuyu 7th Year 8. Lyodra Ginting New Entry 9. Jasmine Tookes 7th Year 10. Nana (Im Jin-ah) 9th Year 11. Kaylyn Slevin 4th Year 12. Dasha Taran 3rd Year 13. Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi) 7th Year 14. Thylane Blondeau 8th Year 15. Gal Gadot 8th Year 16. Meika Woollard 5th Year 17. Rose (Park Chae-young) 3rd Year 18. Liza Soberano 7th Year 19. Oktyabrina Maximova 6th Year 20. Yooa (Yoo Shi-ah) 4th Year 21. Kimiya Hosseini New Entry 22. Yuqi (Song Yuki) 2nd Year 23. Vienna Maryce 2nd Year 24. Minatozaki Sana 5th Year 25. Josie Lane 5th Year 26. Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo) 3rd Year 27. Jade Webber 4th Year 28. Sorn (Chonnasorn Sajakul) 3rd Year 29. Karolina Pisarek 4th Year 30. Jennie Kim 6th Year 31. Franciny Ehlke 2nd Year 32. Naomi Scott 3rd Year 33. Natalya Tsevechugova 4th Year 34. Chaeryeong (Lee Chae-ryeong) 2nd Year 35. Anna Van Patten 4th Year 36. Ella Balinksa 3rd Year 37. Maia Cotton New Entry 38. Ningning (Ning Yizhuo) 2nd Year 39. Moa Sandell 2nd Year 40. Yuki (Mori Koyuki) New Entry 41. Jassita Gurung 2nd Year 42. Hande Ercel 5th Year 43. Chaewon (Kim Chae-won) 2nd Year 44. Banita Sandhu 4th Year 45. Kim Chung-ha 2nd Year 46. Ozge Yagiz New Entry 47. Jeon Somi (Ennik Somi Douma) 2nd Year 48. Jourdan Dunn 7th Year 49. Dolorez Lorenzo 2nd Year 50. Nayeon (Im Na-yeon) 2nd Year 51. Ana De Armas 8th Year 52. Maudy Ayunda 2nd Year 53. Savannah Clarke New Entry 54. Urassaya Sperbund 5th Year 55. Emma Watson 16th Year 56. Maika Yamamoto 3rd Year 57. Lupita Nyong’o 9th Year 58. Dilraba Dilmurat 5th Year 59. Mia Lousia Reinbott New Entry 60. Emily Mei New Entry 61. Camilla Bell 16th Year 62. Doah (Kim Do-ah) New Entry 63. Golshifteh Farahani 9th Year 64. Hanna Yuri New Entry 65. Emilia Clarke 11th Year 66. Anghelina Policarpova New Entry 67. Thao Nhi Le 2nd year 68. Momo (Hirai Momo) 2nd Year 69. Janice Joostema 3rd Year 70. Gulnazar 2nd Year 71. Taylor Marie Hill 7th Year 72. Nana Komatsu 5th Year 73. Ariana Grande 6th Year 74. Dita Karang New Entry 75. Whitney Peak New Entry 76. Sasha Song New Entry 77. Tabby (Tabitha Lam) New Entry 78. Janine Gutierrez New Entry 79. Sajal Aly New Entry 80. Eunseo (Son Joo-yeon) New Entry 81. Ayu Ting Ting New Entry 82. Audreyana Michelle 5th Year 83. Jenaya Lee New Entry 84. Solar (Kim Yong-sun) 4th Year 85. Marta Diaz New Entry 86. Nancy Ace New Entry 87. Zhu Zhu 10th Year 88. Carina Zavline New Entry 89. Satomi Ishihara 9th year 90. Adut Akech Bior New Entry 91. Lily Collins 11th year 92. Selena Gomez 10th year 93. Asli Atil New Entry 94. Sandrinna Michelle New Entry 95. Bella Poarch New Entry 96. Margot Robbie 7th year 97. Eden Fines New Entry 98. Eva De Dominici New Entry 99. Priyanka Chopra 7th year 100. Natalie Portman Most Appearances All Time (24th year)

List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces: Past Winners

List of women who topped the list from 1990 to 2020

2020- Yael Shelbia

2019- Tzuyu

2018- Blondeau

2017- Soberano

2016- Dunn

2015- Nana

2014- Nana

2013- Cotillard

2012- Clarke

2011- Watson

2010- Belle

2009- Byrne

2008- Portman

2007- Beckinsale

2006- Knightley

2005- Knightley

2004- Lohan

2003- Connelly

2002- Corr

2001- Kidman

2000- Connelly

1999- Corr

1998- Paltrow

1997- Kidman

1996- Marceau

1995- Marceau

1994- Huppert

1993- Pfeiffer

1992- Pfeiffer

1991- Ryan

1990- Pfeiffer

About TC Candler

TC Candler publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces each year since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.

The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.

Also Read | List of beauty pageants in the world