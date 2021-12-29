List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021
List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021: TC Candler has released a list of the most beautiful faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. The list has been topped by Lisa who is also known as Lalisa Manobal while the 100th most beautiful face, Natalie Portman, is the most appeared woman of all time on the list. Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to make it to the list. She is placed in the 99th position. This is the seventh time that Priyanka Chopra has made it to the list of most beautiful faces across the globe.
List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021: Top 10 Women
1- K-pop star Lisa
2- Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng
3- American model Halima Aden
4- Filipino actress Ivana Alawi
5- K-pop group Momoland’s Nancy Jewel McDonie
6- Israeli model Yael Shelbia
7- K-pop group Twice’s Tzuyu
8- Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting
9- American model Jasmine Tookes
10- South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah)
List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021
|
S.No.
|
Names
|
Number of Appearances
|
1.
|
Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)
|
6th Year
|
2.
|
Emilie Nereng
|
6th Year
|
3.
|
Halima Aden
|
2nd Year
|
4.
|
Ivana Alawi
|
2nd Year
|
5.
|
Nancy Jewel Mcdonie
|
4th Year
|
6.
|
Yael Shelbia
|
5th Year
|
7.
|
Tzuyu
|
7th Year
|
8.
|
Lyodra Ginting
|
New Entry
|
9.
|
Jasmine Tookes
|
7th Year
|
10.
|
Nana (Im Jin-ah)
|
9th Year
|
11.
|
Kaylyn Slevin
|
4th Year
|
12.
|
Dasha Taran
|
3rd Year
|
13.
|
Seulgi (Kang Seul-gi)
|
7th Year
|
14.
|
Thylane Blondeau
|
8th Year
|
15.
|
Gal Gadot
|
8th Year
|
16.
|
Meika Woollard
|
5th Year
|
17.
|
Rose (Park Chae-young)
|
3rd Year
|
18.
|
Liza Soberano
|
7th Year
|
19.
|
Oktyabrina Maximova
|
6th Year
|
20.
|
Yooa (Yoo Shi-ah)
|
4th Year
|
21.
|
Kimiya Hosseini
|
New Entry
|
22.
|
Yuqi (Song Yuki)
|
2nd Year
|
23.
|
Vienna Maryce
|
2nd Year
|
24.
|
Minatozaki Sana
|
5th Year
|
25.
|
Josie Lane
|
5th Year
|
26.
|
Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo)
|
3rd Year
|
27.
|
Jade Webber
|
4th Year
|
28.
|
Sorn (Chonnasorn Sajakul)
|
3rd Year
|
29.
|
Karolina Pisarek
|
4th Year
|
30.
|
Jennie Kim
|
6th Year
|
31.
|
Franciny Ehlke
|
2nd Year
|
32.
|
Naomi Scott
|
3rd Year
|
33.
|
Natalya Tsevechugova
|
4th Year
|
34.
|
Chaeryeong (Lee Chae-ryeong)
|
2nd Year
|
35.
|
Anna Van Patten
|
4th Year
|
36.
|
Ella Balinksa
|
3rd Year
|
37.
|
Maia Cotton
|
New Entry
|
38.
|
Ningning (Ning Yizhuo)
|
2nd Year
|
39.
|
Moa Sandell
|
2nd Year
|
40.
|
Yuki (Mori Koyuki)
|
New Entry
|
41.
|
Jassita Gurung
|
2nd Year
|
42.
|
Hande Ercel
|
5th Year
|
43.
|
Chaewon (Kim Chae-won)
|
2nd Year
|
44.
|
Banita Sandhu
|
4th Year
|
45.
|
Kim Chung-ha
|
2nd Year
|
46.
|
Ozge Yagiz
|
New Entry
|
47.
|
Jeon Somi (Ennik Somi Douma)
|
2nd Year
|
48.
|
Jourdan Dunn
|
7th Year
|
49.
|
Dolorez Lorenzo
|
2nd Year
|
50.
|
Nayeon (Im Na-yeon)
|
2nd Year
|
51.
|
Ana De Armas
|
8th Year
|
52.
|
Maudy Ayunda
|
2nd Year
|
53.
|
Savannah Clarke
|
New Entry
|
54.
|
Urassaya Sperbund
|
5th Year
|
55.
|
Emma Watson
|
16th Year
|
56.
|
Maika Yamamoto
|
3rd Year
|
57.
|
Lupita Nyong’o
|
9th Year
|
58.
|
Dilraba Dilmurat
|
5th Year
|
59.
|
Mia Lousia Reinbott
|
New Entry
|
60.
|
Emily Mei
|
New Entry
|
61.
|
Camilla Bell
|
16th Year
|
62.
|
Doah (Kim Do-ah)
|
New Entry
|
63.
|
Golshifteh Farahani
|
9th Year
|
64.
|
Hanna Yuri
|
New Entry
|
65.
|
Emilia Clarke
|
11th Year
|
66.
|
Anghelina Policarpova
|
New Entry
|
67.
|
Thao Nhi Le
|
2nd year
|
68.
|
Momo (Hirai Momo)
|
2nd Year
|
69.
|
Janice Joostema
|
3rd Year
|
70.
|
Gulnazar
|
2nd Year
|
71.
|
Taylor Marie Hill
|
7th Year
|
72.
|
Nana Komatsu
|
5th Year
|
73.
|
Ariana Grande
|
6th Year
|
74.
|
Dita Karang
|
New Entry
|
75.
|
Whitney Peak
|
New Entry
|
76.
|
Sasha Song
|
New Entry
|
77.
|
Tabby (Tabitha Lam)
|
New Entry
|
78.
|
Janine Gutierrez
|
New Entry
|
79.
|
Sajal Aly
|
New Entry
|
80.
|
Eunseo (Son Joo-yeon)
|
New Entry
|
81.
|
Ayu Ting Ting
|
New Entry
|
82.
|
Audreyana Michelle
|
5th Year
|
83.
|
Jenaya Lee
|
New Entry
|
84.
|
Solar (Kim Yong-sun)
|
4th Year
|
85.
|
Marta Diaz
|
New Entry
|
86.
|
Nancy Ace
|
New Entry
|
87.
|
Zhu Zhu
|
10th Year
|
88.
|
Carina Zavline
|
New Entry
|
89.
|
Satomi Ishihara
|
9th year
|
90.
|
Adut Akech Bior
|
New Entry
|
91.
|
Lily Collins
|
11th year
|
92.
|
Selena Gomez
|
10th year
|
93.
|
Asli Atil
|
New Entry
|
94.
|
Sandrinna Michelle
|
New Entry
|
95.
|
Bella Poarch
|
New Entry
|
96.
|
Margot Robbie
|
7th year
|
97.
|
Eden Fines
|
New Entry
|
98.
|
Eva De Dominici
|
New Entry
|
99.
|
Priyanka Chopra
|
7th year
|
100.
|
Natalie Portman
|
Most Appearances All Time (24th year)
List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces: Past Winners
List of women who topped the list from 1990 to 2020
2020- Yael Shelbia
2019- Tzuyu
2018- Blondeau
2017- Soberano
2016- Dunn
2015- Nana
2014- Nana
2013- Cotillard
2012- Clarke
2011- Watson
2010- Belle
2009- Byrne
2008- Portman
2007- Beckinsale
2006- Knightley
2005- Knightley
2004- Lohan
2003- Connelly
2002- Corr
2001- Kidman
2000- Connelly
1999- Corr
1998- Paltrow
1997- Kidman
1996- Marceau
1995- Marceau
1994- Huppert
1993- Pfeiffer
1992- Pfeiffer
1991- Ryan
1990- Pfeiffer
About TC Candler
TC Candler publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces each year since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.
The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.
