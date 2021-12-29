List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021
List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: TC Candler has published a list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon topped the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.
Three Indian actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra made it to the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021. Varun Dhawan has been on the list 4 times while Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra made it for the 6th time on the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.
THE 100 MOST HANDSOME FACES of 2021... Out Now on our YouTube Channel. Link in Bio! #tccandler pic.twitter.com/Vyg1ASM39H— TC Candler (@tccandler) December 29, 2021
List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Top 10 Men
1- Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon
2- Chris Hemsworth
3- K-pop group BTS’ V
4- Timothee Chalamet
5- BTS’ Jungkook
6- Henry Cavill
7- Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount
8- Swiss animal sanctuary founder Dean Schneider
9- Youtuber PewDieDie
10- Jason Momoa
List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021
|
S.No.
|
Names
|
Number of Appearances
|
1.
|
Paing Takhon
|
2nd Year
|
2.
|
Chris Hemswoeth
|
9th Year
|
3.
|
V (Kim Tae-hyung)
|
6th Year
|
4.
|
Timothee Chalamet
|
4th Year
|
5.
|
Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook)
|
6th Year
|
6.
|
Henry Cavill
|
9th Year
|
7.
|
Lucien Laviscount
|
New Entry
|
8.
|
Dean Schneider
|
2nd Year
|
9.
|
Felix Kjellberg
|
7th Year
|
10.
|
Jason Momoa
|
8th Year
|
11.
|
Xiao Zhan
|
3rd Year
|
12.
|
Hyunjin (Hwang Hyun-jin)
|
2nd Year
|
13.
|
Zayn Malik
|
9th Year
|
14.
|
Jimin (Park Ji-min)
|
5th Year
|
15.
|
Vinnie Hacker
|
New Entry
|
16.
|
Idris Elba
|
9th Year
|
17.
|
Troye Sivan
|
New Entry
|
18.
|
Ni-Ki (Nishimura Riki)
|
2nd Year
|
19.
|
Harry Styles
|
5th Year
|
20.
|
Hero Fiennes Tiffin
|
New Entry
|
21.
|
Wonho (Lee Ho-seok)
|
2nd Year
|
22.
|
Christian Hogue
|
2nd Year
|
23.
|
Toni Mahfud
|
5th Year
|
24.
|
Bang Chan
|
New Entry
|
25.
|
Michele Morrone
|
2nd Year
|
26.
|
Taeyong (Lee Tae-yong)
|
5th Year
|
27.
|
Shawn Mendes
|
5th Year
|
28.
|
Can Yaman
|
3rd Year
|
29.
|
Sam Heughan
|
2nd Year
|
30.
|
Kenshi Okada
|
New Entry
|
31.
|
Baris Murat Yagci
|
2nd Year
|
32.
|
Lay Zhang
|
4th Year
|
33.
|
Marcell Jacobs
|
New Entry
|
34.
|
Hugo Garcia
|
New Entry
|
35.
|
Jin (Kim Seok-jin)
|
4th Year
|
36.
|
The8 (Xu Minghao)
|
New Entry
|
37.
|
Damiano David
|
New Entry
|
38.
|
Wang Yibo
|
2nd Year
|
39.
|
David Beckham
|
9th Year
|
40.
|
Jason Derulo
|
3rd Year
|
41.
|
Cha Eun-Woo
|
3rd Year
|
42.
|
Chris Pine
|
9th Year
|
43.
|
Mingyu (Kim Mingyu)
|
5th Year
|
44.
|
Jensen Ackles
|
5th Year
|
45.
|
Varun Dhawan
|
4th Year
|
46.
|
Meena Massoud
|
2nd Year
|
47.
|
Patrick Schwarzenegger
|
3rd Year
|
48.
|
Kai (Kim Jong-in)
|
6th Year
|
49.
|
Darren Barnet
|
New Entry
|
50.
|
Jake (Sim Jae-yun)
|
2nd Year
|
51.
|
Jack Grealish
|
New Entry
|
52.
|
Andres Wiese
|
2nd Year
|
53.
|
Alex Sparrow
|
5th Year
|
54.
|
Bambam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul)
|
2nd Year
|
55.
|
Nyle Dimarco
|
3rd Year
|
56.
|
NIC Kaufmann
|
New Entry
|
57.
|
Win (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn)
|
New Entry
|
58.
|
Tom Holland
|
New Entry
|
59.
|
Rurik Gislason
|
4th Year
|
60.
|
Marlon Teixeira
|
5th Year
|
61.
|
Jackson Wang
|
5th Year
|
62.
|
Patricio Parodi Costa
|
New Entry
|
63.
|
Luke Ishikawa Plowden
|
New Entry
|
64.
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
3rd Year
|
65.
|
Jay (Jay Park)
|
2nd Year
|
66.
|
Jalen Hurts
|
New Entry
|
67.
|
Bright (Vachirawit Chivaaree)
|
2nd Year
|
68.
|
Benjamin Ahlblad
|
2nd Year
|
69.
|
Shahid Kapoor
|
6th Year
|
70.
|
Jacob Elordi
|
2nd Year
|
71.
|
Riz Ahmed
|
3rd Year
|
72.
|
Taemin (Lee Tae-min)
|
3rd Year
|
73.
|
Charlie Hunnam
|
8th Year
|
74.
|
Michael B Jordan
|
5th Year
|
75.
|
Pietro Boselli
|
New Entry
|
76.
|
Sidharth Malhotra
|
6th Year
|
77.
|
Lucas Bravo
|
2nd Year
|
78.
|
Yann Sommer
|
New Entry
|
79.
|
Alejandro Speitzer
|
2nd Year
|
80.
|
Soobin (Choi Soo-bin)
|
2nd Year
|
81.
|
Mariano Di Vaio
|
5th Year
|
82.
|
Zac Efron
|
6th Year
|
83.
|
Daniel Matsunaga
|
5th Year
|
84.
|
Xhris Watson
|
2nd Year
|
85.
|
Pablo Alboran
|
2nd Year
|
86.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
7th Year
|
87.
|
Broderick Hunter
|
New Entry
|
88.
|
Alexander Ludwig
|
2nd Year
|
89.
|
Baekho (Kang Dong-ho)
|
2nd Year
|
90.
|
Alexander Skarsgard
|
9th Year
|
91.
|
Mark Lee
|
2nd Year
|
92.
|
Michiel Huisman
|
8th Year
|
93.
|
Lucas (Lucas Wong)
|
4th Year
|
94.
|
Mario Casas
|
6th Year
|
95.
|
Chase Stokes
|
New Entry
|
96.
|
Noah Centineo
|
3rd Year
|
97.
|
Keith Powers
|
New Entry
|
98.
|
Maxi Iglesias
|
4th Year
|
99.
|
Charles Leclerc
|
New Entry
|
100.
|
Dwayne Johnson
|
8th Year
List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Past Winners
The past winners of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 are as follows:
2020- Kjellberg
2019- Jungkook
2018- Momoa
2017- V (Taehyung)
2016- Huisman
2015- Boneta
2014- Dornan
2013- Fassbender
About TC Candler
TC Candler is a film critic website that publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces annually since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.
The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.
