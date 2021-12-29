List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: TC Candler has published a list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon topped the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.

Three Indian actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra made it to the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021. Varun Dhawan has been on the list 4 times while Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra made it for the 6th time on the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.

THE 100 MOST HANDSOME FACES of 2021... Out Now on our YouTube Channel. Link in Bio! #tccandler pic.twitter.com/Vyg1ASM39H — TC Candler (@tccandler) December 29, 2021

List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Top 10 Men

1- Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon

2- Chris Hemsworth

3- K-pop group BTS’ V

4- Timothee Chalamet

5- BTS’ Jungkook

6- Henry Cavill

7- Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount

8- Swiss animal sanctuary founder Dean Schneider

9- Youtuber PewDieDie

10- Jason Momoa

List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021

S.No. Names Number of Appearances 1. Paing Takhon 2nd Year 2. Chris Hemswoeth 9th Year 3. V (Kim Tae-hyung) 6th Year 4. Timothee Chalamet 4th Year 5. Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) 6th Year 6. Henry Cavill 9th Year 7. Lucien Laviscount New Entry 8. Dean Schneider 2nd Year 9. Felix Kjellberg 7th Year 10. Jason Momoa 8th Year 11. Xiao Zhan 3rd Year 12. Hyunjin (Hwang Hyun-jin) 2nd Year 13. Zayn Malik 9th Year 14. Jimin (Park Ji-min) 5th Year 15. Vinnie Hacker New Entry 16. Idris Elba 9th Year 17. Troye Sivan New Entry 18. Ni-Ki (Nishimura Riki) 2nd Year 19. Harry Styles 5th Year 20. Hero Fiennes Tiffin New Entry 21. Wonho (Lee Ho-seok) 2nd Year 22. Christian Hogue 2nd Year 23. Toni Mahfud 5th Year 24. Bang Chan New Entry 25. Michele Morrone 2nd Year 26. Taeyong (Lee Tae-yong) 5th Year 27. Shawn Mendes 5th Year 28. Can Yaman 3rd Year 29. Sam Heughan 2nd Year 30. Kenshi Okada New Entry 31. Baris Murat Yagci 2nd Year 32. Lay Zhang 4th Year 33. Marcell Jacobs New Entry 34. Hugo Garcia New Entry 35. Jin (Kim Seok-jin) 4th Year 36. The8 (Xu Minghao) New Entry 37. Damiano David New Entry 38. Wang Yibo 2nd Year 39. David Beckham 9th Year 40. Jason Derulo 3rd Year 41. Cha Eun-Woo 3rd Year 42. Chris Pine 9th Year 43. Mingyu (Kim Mingyu) 5th Year 44. Jensen Ackles 5th Year 45. Varun Dhawan 4th Year 46. Meena Massoud 2nd Year 47. Patrick Schwarzenegger 3rd Year 48. Kai (Kim Jong-in) 6th Year 49. Darren Barnet New Entry 50. Jake (Sim Jae-yun) 2nd Year 51. Jack Grealish New Entry 52. Andres Wiese 2nd Year 53. Alex Sparrow 5th Year 54. Bambam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) 2nd Year 55. Nyle Dimarco 3rd Year 56. NIC Kaufmann New Entry 57. Win (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn) New Entry 58. Tom Holland New Entry 59. Rurik Gislason 4th Year 60. Marlon Teixeira 5th Year 61. Jackson Wang 5th Year 62. Patricio Parodi Costa New Entry 63. Luke Ishikawa Plowden New Entry 64. Stefanos Tsitsipas 3rd Year 65. Jay (Jay Park) 2nd Year 66. Jalen Hurts New Entry 67. Bright (Vachirawit Chivaaree) 2nd Year 68. Benjamin Ahlblad 2nd Year 69. Shahid Kapoor 6th Year 70. Jacob Elordi 2nd Year 71. Riz Ahmed 3rd Year 72. Taemin (Lee Tae-min) 3rd Year 73. Charlie Hunnam 8th Year 74. Michael B Jordan 5th Year 75. Pietro Boselli New Entry 76. Sidharth Malhotra 6th Year 77. Lucas Bravo 2nd Year 78. Yann Sommer New Entry 79. Alejandro Speitzer 2nd Year 80. Soobin (Choi Soo-bin) 2nd Year 81. Mariano Di Vaio 5th Year 82. Zac Efron 6th Year 83. Daniel Matsunaga 5th Year 84. Xhris Watson 2nd Year 85. Pablo Alboran 2nd Year 86. Cristiano Ronaldo 7th Year 87. Broderick Hunter New Entry 88. Alexander Ludwig 2nd Year 89. Baekho (Kang Dong-ho) 2nd Year 90. Alexander Skarsgard 9th Year 91. Mark Lee 2nd Year 92. Michiel Huisman 8th Year 93. Lucas (Lucas Wong) 4th Year 94. Mario Casas 6th Year 95. Chase Stokes New Entry 96. Noah Centineo 3rd Year 97. Keith Powers New Entry 98. Maxi Iglesias 4th Year 99. Charles Leclerc New Entry 100. Dwayne Johnson 8th Year

List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Past Winners

The past winners of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 are as follows:

2020- Kjellberg

2019- Jungkook

2018- Momoa

2017- V (Taehyung)

2016- Huisman

2015- Boneta

2014- Dornan

2013- Fassbender

About TC Candler

TC Candler is a film critic website that publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces annually since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.

The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.

