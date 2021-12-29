Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

TC Candler has published a list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. Check the complete list of the most handsome faces of 2021 below.
List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: TC Candler has published a list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon topped the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021. 

Three Indian actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra made it to the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021. Varun Dhawan has been on the list 4 times while Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra made it for the 6th time on the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021. 

List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Top 10 Men

1- Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon

2- Chris Hemsworth 

3- K-pop group BTS’ V

4- Timothee Chalamet 

5- BTS’ Jungkook

6- Henry Cavill 

7- Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount 

8-  Swiss animal sanctuary founder Dean Schneider 

9- Youtuber PewDieDie 

10- Jason Momoa

S.No.

Names

Number of Appearances

1.

Paing Takhon

2nd Year

2.

Chris Hemswoeth

9th Year

3.

V (Kim Tae-hyung)

6th Year

4.

Timothee Chalamet

4th Year

5.

Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook)

6th Year

6.

Henry Cavill

9th Year

7.

Lucien Laviscount

New Entry

8.

Dean Schneider

2nd Year

9.

Felix Kjellberg

7th Year

10.

Jason Momoa

8th Year

11.

Xiao Zhan

3rd Year

12.

Hyunjin (Hwang Hyun-jin)

2nd Year

13.

Zayn Malik

9th Year

14.

Jimin (Park Ji-min)

5th Year

15.

Vinnie Hacker

New Entry

16.

Idris Elba

9th Year

17.

Troye Sivan

New Entry

18.

Ni-Ki (Nishimura Riki)

2nd Year

19.

Harry Styles

5th Year

20.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

New Entry

21.

Wonho (Lee Ho-seok)

2nd Year

22.

Christian Hogue

2nd Year

23.

Toni Mahfud

5th Year

24.

Bang Chan

New Entry

25.

Michele Morrone

2nd Year

26.

Taeyong (Lee Tae-yong)

5th Year

27.

Shawn Mendes

5th Year

28.

Can Yaman

3rd Year

29.

Sam Heughan

2nd Year

30.

Kenshi Okada

New Entry

31.

Baris Murat Yagci

2nd Year

32.

Lay Zhang

4th Year

33.

Marcell Jacobs

New Entry

34.

Hugo Garcia

New Entry

35.

Jin (Kim Seok-jin)

4th Year

36.

The8 (Xu Minghao)

New Entry

37.

Damiano David

New Entry

38.

Wang Yibo

2nd Year

39.

David Beckham

9th Year

40.

Jason Derulo

3rd Year

41.

Cha Eun-Woo

3rd Year

42.

Chris Pine

9th Year

43.

Mingyu (Kim Mingyu)

5th Year

44.

Jensen Ackles

5th Year

45.

Varun Dhawan

4th Year

46.

Meena Massoud

2nd Year

47.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

3rd Year

48.

Kai (Kim Jong-in)

6th Year

49.

Darren Barnet

New Entry

50.

Jake (Sim Jae-yun)

2nd Year

51.

Jack Grealish

New Entry

52.

Andres Wiese

2nd Year

53.

Alex Sparrow

5th Year

54.

Bambam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul)

2nd Year

55.

Nyle Dimarco

3rd Year

56.

NIC Kaufmann

New Entry

57.

Win (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn)

New Entry

58.

Tom Holland

New Entry

59.

Rurik Gislason

4th Year

60.

Marlon Teixeira

5th Year

61.

Jackson Wang

5th Year

62.

Patricio Parodi Costa

New Entry

63.

Luke Ishikawa Plowden

New Entry

64.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

3rd Year

65.

Jay (Jay Park)

2nd Year

66.

Jalen Hurts

New Entry

67.

Bright (Vachirawit Chivaaree)

2nd Year

68.

Benjamin Ahlblad

2nd Year

69.

Shahid Kapoor

6th Year

70.

Jacob Elordi

2nd Year

71.

Riz Ahmed

3rd Year

72.

Taemin (Lee Tae-min)

3rd Year

73.

Charlie Hunnam

8th Year

74.

Michael B Jordan

5th Year

75.

Pietro Boselli

New Entry

76.

Sidharth Malhotra

6th Year

77.

Lucas Bravo

2nd Year

78.

Yann Sommer

New Entry

79.

Alejandro Speitzer

2nd Year

80.

Soobin (Choi Soo-bin)

2nd Year

81.

Mariano Di Vaio

5th Year

82.

Zac Efron

6th Year

83.

Daniel Matsunaga

5th Year

84.

Xhris Watson

2nd Year

85.

Pablo Alboran

2nd Year

86.

Cristiano Ronaldo

7th Year

87.

Broderick Hunter

New Entry

88.

Alexander Ludwig

2nd Year

89.

Baekho (Kang Dong-ho)

2nd Year

90.

Alexander Skarsgard

9th Year

91.

Mark Lee

2nd Year

92.

Michiel Huisman

8th Year

93.

Lucas (Lucas Wong)

4th Year

94.

Mario Casas

6th Year

95.

Chase Stokes

New Entry

96.

Noah Centineo

3rd Year

97.

Keith Powers

New Entry

98.

Maxi Iglesias

4th Year

99.

Charles Leclerc

New Entry

100.

Dwayne Johnson

8th Year

List of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021: Past Winners

The past winners of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021 are as follows:

2020- Kjellberg

2019- Jungkook

2018- Momoa

2017- V (Taehyung)

2016- Huisman

2015- Boneta

2014- Dornan

2013- Fassbender

About TC Candler

TC Candler is a film critic website that publishes an annual list of the 100 most beautiful and handsome faces annually since 1990. Unlike other such annual publications, the list is international and is inclusive of many cultures, lifestyles, professions, and degrees of fame.

The list is prepared after going through hundreds of thousands of suggestions submitted each year. Aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, and so forth decide the individuals who will represent the modern ideal of beauty. Every year, this list is populated by legendary beauties who never seem to fade, but it is also replenished with the freshest and most promising talent from around the world.

