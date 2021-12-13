Explained: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Difference between Miss Universe and Miss World: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is the Miss Universe 2021 while Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World. Although both Miss Universe and Miss World evaluate the beauty of contestants from across the world, the former title is more successful. However, there is no official data to suggest which title is bigger.

Here’s an explainer on the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World.

Miss Universe vs Miss World: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

S. No. Miss Universe Miss World 1. Miss Universe is the second oldest international beauty pageant which was created in June 1952. Miss World is the oldest international beauty pageant which was created in July 1951. 2. It is headquartered in New York City, United States. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. 3. Miss Universe advocates the humanitarian cause and becomes a voice that brings about positive changes in the world. Miss World advocates humanitarian issues via ‘Beauty With A Purpose’. 4. Julia Morley is the President of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Paula Shugart is the President of the Miss World beauty contest. 5. It is run by Miss Universe Organization. It is run by Miss World Limited. 6. Armi Kuusela of Finland is the first Miss Universe who was crowned in 1952. The first winner of Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden. She was crowned in 1951. 7. The first Miss Universe from India is Sushmita Sen who won the title in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. The first Miss World from India is won by Reita Faria in 1966, followed by Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

Top 4 Beauty Pageants: Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Earth, and Miss International

A substantial amount of beauty pageants are held annually across the world, however, only four are considered most prestigious due to their global coverage. These are:

1- Miss World: It is the oldest international beauty pageant which was created in 1951 by Eric Morley in the United Kingdom. Since Eric Morley’s death in 2000, his widow, Julia Morley, co-chairs the pageant. The first winner of Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden.

2- Miss Universe: It is an annual international beauty event that was created in 1952 by Pacific Mills which is a California clothing company. It is run by Miss Universe Organization and is currently owned by WME/IMG. Armi Kuusela of Finland is the first Miss Universe.

3- Miss International: The Tokyo-based international beauty pageant was created in 1960 and is organized by The International Culture Association. It is also known as Miss International Beauty. Stella Márquez of Colombia was crowned as the first Miss International.

4- Miss Earth: It is an annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant that was first held in 2001. It promotes environmental awareness organized by Philippine-based Carousel Productions through the Miss Earth Foundation. The beauty event is affiliated and works on projects with other institutions including Greenpeace, World Wildlife Foundation, and United Nations Environment Program. Catharina Svensson of Denmark is the first Miss Earth.

Difference between Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth

Pointers Miss World Miss Universe Miss International Miss Earth Formation 29 July 1951 28 June 28, 1952 12 August 1960 3 April 2001 Headquarters London, United Kingdom New York City, United States Tokyo, Japan Manila, Philippines President Julia Morley Paula Shugart Akemi Shimomura Ramon Monzon Organization Miss World Limited IMG Endeavor International Cultural Association Carousel Productions Mission Beauty with a purpose To bring about positive change in the world A world where women can live with positivity, inner strength, and individuality Promote environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility

