Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: Birth, Age, Height, Education and More

Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: 21 years after Lara Dutta won the crown in 2000, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought the Miss Universe 2021 crown home. The crown was presented to her by previously reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico. The Chandigarh-based model represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 which was held in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old from Punjab edged out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira (first runner up) and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane (second runner up) to win the Miss Universe title. The first Indian to win the title was Sushmita Sen in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

Upon being asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

To which Harnaaz answered, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

Harnaaz holds multiple titles such as Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Diva Universe 2021. She has also worked in Punjabi films such as "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

Let us take a look at her birth, age, height, education, and more.

Birth 3 March 2000 Age 21 years Height 5 ft 9 inch (1.76 m) Education Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh Post Graduate Government College, Chandigarh Titles Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 Miss Diva Universe 2021 Miss Universe 2021 Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown

