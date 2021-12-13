Miss Universe Questions and Answers: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu bested 79 other contestants to win the prestigious Miss Universe 2021 crown. Sandhu is the third Miss Universe winner from India after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

The beauty pageant was held on 13 December 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel which began with a preliminary competition and a National Costume contest. The top five contestants shared their thoughts on varying issues during the coronation night’s question and answer round. Of these, three were selected for the final round and were given the same question to answer. Here’s what the finalists' answered at the Q&A and the final round.

Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 Question and Answer

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

Ques: should tweets and social media comments from a person in their teenage years be held against them years later?

Ans: I believe that everybody should be held accountable for their actions. And if a person doesn't know how to act on social media, they should be canceled. I believe in cancel culture in the same place, I also believe in redemption culture and hope that the person has matured and has learned better and done better. I hope that they could do better and be redeemed. So I do believe that they can grow and be allowed to do that.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu

Ques: Many people think climate change is a hoax. What would you do to convince them otherwise?

Ans: Honestly, my heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems and to all irresponsible behavior. And I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less because each action could either kill or save nature. Preventing and protecting is better than repenting and repair and this is what I'm trying to convince you guys today.

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

Ques: How can women best handle body shaming?

Ans: Our body is our temple. So we must take care of it. Our inner beauty is what really matters. Let's cultivate our inner beauty so it can reflect our external beauty. Thank you.

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa

Ques: According to Global Citizen, 95% of the world's countries are led by a male head of state. How would the world be different if more women were in charge?"

Ans: Women are leaders by nature. We have the power to raise our voice and make decisions in society as role models make an example but not just with words, (but) with action. That's why women raise their voices on this platform called Miss Universe. We are taking charge of our lives and deciding what we want to abort to society in order to make it a better way. So women let's raise our voice and make us a better-united universe.

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Ques: Given the ever-changing COVID situation, what is your opinion of mandating universal vaccine passports?

Ans: I believe that public health is everyone's responsibility and to mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. And if mandating vaccine passports would help us in regulating and the rollout of vaccines and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of that vaccination.

Miss Universe 2021 Question and Answer Top 3

Miss India, Miss South Africa, and Miss Paraguay made it to the top three and were the same question by host Steve Harvey in the final round of Miss Universe 2021. Here’s what the question was and what the contestants answered.

Ques: What advice would you give young women who are watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane answered: To choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get. I would like women to know that since the beginning of time, they've had anything--everything, rather--within them to achieve anything they've wanted. It is unfortunately the world that convinced them they do not.

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira answered: I've been through so many situations in my life but I overcome them. So I want all women, all persons watching at this moment to join forces to do what you're meant to do because you can do it because no matter the situation, you can overcome it and you'll always be victorious.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu answered: I think the biggest pressure the youth today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that's why I'm standing here today.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu’s answer in the final round of Miss Universe 2021 helped her win the prestigious title. Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira was named the first runner-up while Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane was the second runner-up.

