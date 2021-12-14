List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)
List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021): Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World who was crowned by previously reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico on 14 December 2019 in London, England. Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is the longest-reigning Miss World as no Miss World pageant was held in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2021.
|
Year
|
Miss World
|
Country
|
Age
|
National Title
|
Location
|
Date
|
1951
|
Kiki Håkansson
|
Sweden
|
22
|
Miss World Sweden
|
London, United Kingdom
|
July 29, 1951
|
1952
|
May-Louise Flodin
|
18
|
November 14, 1952
|
1953
|
Denise Perrier
|
France
|
18
|
Miss France
(Unofficial)
|
October 19, 1953
|
1954
|
Antigone Costanda
|
Egypt
|
19
|
Miss Egypt
|
October 18, 1954
|
1955
|
Susana Duijm
|
Venezuela
|
19
|
Miss Venezuela
|
October 20, 1955
|
1956
|
Petra Schürmann
|
Germany
|
23
|
Miss Germany
|
October 15, 1956
|
1957
|
Marita Lindahl
|
Finland
|
18
|
Miss Finland
|
October 14, 1957
|
1958
|
Penelope Coelen
|
South Africa
|
18
|
Miss South Africa
|
October 13, 1958
|
1959
|
Corine Rottschäfer
|
Netherlands
|
21
|
Miss Nederland
|
November 10, 1959
|
1960
|
Norma Cappagli
|
Argentina
|
21
|
Miss Argentina
|
November 8, 1960
|
1961
|
Rosemarie Frankland
|
United Kingdom
|
18
|
Miss United Kingdom
|
November 9, 1961
|
1962
|
Catharina Lodders
|
Netherlands
|
20
|
Miss Nederland
|
November 8, 1962
|
1963
|
Carole Crawford
|
Jamaica
|
20
|
Miss Jamaica World
|
November 7, 1963
|
1964
|
Ann Sidney
|
United Kingdom
|
20
|
Miss United Kingdom
|
November 12, 1964
|
1965
|
Lesley Langley
|
21
|
November 19, 1965
|
1966
|
Reita Faria
|
India
|
23
|
Eve's Weekly Miss India
|
November 17, 1966
|
1967
|
Madeleine Hartog-Bel
|
Peru
|
21
|
Miss Peru
|
November 16, 1967
|
1968
|
Penelope Plummer
|
Australia
|
19
|
Miss World Australia
|
November 14, 1968
|
1969
|
Eva Rueber-Staier
|
Austria
|
18
|
Miss Austria
|
November 27, 1969
|
1970
|
Jennifer Hosten
|
Grenada
|
23
|
Miss Grenada
|
November 20, 1970
|
1971
|
Lúcia Petterle
|
Brazil
|
22
|
Miss Brazil
|
November 10, 1971
|
1972
|
Belinda Green
|
Australia
|
20
|
Miss World Australia
|
December 1, 1972
|
1973
|
Marjorie Wallace
|
United States
|
19
|
Miss World USA
|
November 23, 1973
|
1974
|
Helen Elizabeth Morgan (Resigned)
|
United Kingdom
|
22
|
Miss United Kingdom
|
November 22, 1974
|
Anneline Kriel (Resigned)
|
South Africa
|
19
|
Miss South Africa
|
1975
|
Wilnelia Merced
|
Puerto Rico
|
18
|
Miss Puerto Rico for Miss World
|
November 20, 1975
|
1976
|
Cindy Breakspeare
|
Jamaica
|
22
|
Miss Jamaica World
|
November 18, 1976
|
1977
|
Mary Stävin
|
Sweden
|
20
|
Miss Sweden
|
November 17, 1977
|
1978
|
Silvana Suárez
|
Argentina
|
20
|
Miss Argentina
|
November 16, 1978
|
1979
|
Gina Swainson
|
Bermuda
|
21
|
Miss Bermuda
|
November 15, 1979
|
1980
|
Gabriella Brum (Resigned)
|
Germany
|
18
|
Miss Germany
|
November 13, 1980
|
Kimberley Santos
|
Guam
|
19
|
Miss Guam
|
1981
|
Pilín León
|
Venezuela
|
18
|
Miss Venezuela
|
November 12, 1981
|
1982
|
Mariasela Álvarez
|
Dominican Republic
|
22
|
Miss Dominican Republic
|
November 18, 1982
|
1983
|
Sarah-Jane Hutt
|
United Kingdom
|
19
|
Miss United Kingdom
|
November 17, 1983
|
1984
|
Astrid Carolina Herrera
|
Venezuela
|
21
|
Miss Venezuela
|
November 15, 1984
|
1985
|
Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir
|
Iceland
|
22
|
Miss Iceland
|
November 14, 1985
|
1986
|
Giselle Laronde
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
23
|
Miss Trinidad and Tobago
|
November 13, 1986
|
1987
|
Ulla Weigerstorfer
|
Austria
|
20
|
Miss Austria
|
November 12, 1987
|
1988
|
Linda Pétursdóttir
|
Iceland
|
19
|
Miss Iceland
|
November 17, 1988
|
1989
|
Aneta Kręglicka
|
Poland
|
24
|
Miss Polonia
|
Wan Chai North, Hong Kong
|
November 22, 1989
|
1990
|
Gina Tolleson
|
United States
|
21
|
Miss USA
|
London, United Kingdom
|
November 8, 1990
|
1991
|
Ninibeth Leal
|
Venezuela
|
20
|
Miss Venezuela
|
Atlanta, United States
|
December 28, 1991
|
1992
|
Julia Kourotchkina
|
Russia
|
18
|
Miss Russia
|
Sun City, South Africa
|
December 12, 1992
|
1993
|
Lisa Hanna
|
Jamaica
|
18
|
Miss Jamaica World
|
November 27, 1993
|
1994
|
Aishwarya Rai
|
India
|
21
|
Femina Miss India
|
November 19, 1994
|
1995
|
Jacqueline Aguilera
|
Venezuela
|
19
|
Miss Venezuela
|
November 18, 1995
|
1996
|
Irene Skliva
|
Greece
|
18
|
Star Hellas
|
Bangalore, India
|
November 23, 1996
|
1997
|
Diana Hayden
|
India
|
24
|
Femina Miss India
|
Mahé, Seychelles
|
November 22, 1997
|
1998
|
Linor Abargil
|
Israel
|
18
|
Miss Israel
|
November 26, 1998
|
1999
|
Yukta Mookhey
|
India
|
21
|
Femina Miss India
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 4, 1999
|
2000
|
Priyanka Chopra
|
18
|
November 30, 2000
|
2001
|
Agbani Darego
|
Nigeria
|
19
|
Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria
|
Sun City, South Africa
|
November 16, 2001
|
2002
|
Azra Akın
|
Turkey
|
21
|
Miss Turkey
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 7, 2002
|
2003
|
Rosanna Davison
|
Ireland
|
19
|
Miss Ireland
|
Sanya, China
|
December 6, 2003
|
2004
|
María Julia Mantilla
|
Peru
|
20
|
Miss Peru
|
December 4, 2004
|
2005
|
Unnur Vilhjálmsdóttir
|
Iceland
|
21
|
Miss Iceland
|
December 10, 2005
|
2006
|
Taťána Kuchařová
|
Czech Republic
|
18
|
Miss České Republiky
|
Warsaw, Poland
|
September 30, 2006
|
2007
|
Zhang Zilin
|
China
|
23
|
Miss China World
|
Sanya, China
|
December 1, 2007
|
2008
|
Ksenia Sukhinova
|
Russia
|
21
|
Miss Russia
|
Johannesburg, South Africa
|
December 13, 2008
|
2009
|
Kaiane Aldorino
|
Gibraltar
|
23
|
Miss Gibraltar
|
December 12, 2009
|
2010
|
Alexandria Mills
|
United States
|
18
|
Miss United States World
|
Sanya, China
|
October 30, 2010
|
2011
|
Ivian Sarcos
|
Venezuela
|
22
|
Miss Venezuela
|
London, United Kingdom
|
November 6, 2011
|
2012
|
Yu Wenxia
|
China
|
23
|
Miss China World
|
Ordos City, China
|
August 18, 2012
|
2013
|
Megan Young
|
Philippines
|
23
|
Miss World Philippines
|
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
|
September 28, 2013
|
2014
|
Rolene Strauss
|
South Africa
|
22
|
Miss South Africa
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 14, 2014
|
2015
|
Mireia Lalaguna
|
Spain
|
23
|
Miss World Spain
|
Sanya, China
|
December 19, 2015
|
2016
|
Stephanie Del Valle
|
Puerto Rico
|
19
|
Miss World Puerto Rico
|
Oxon Hill, United States
|
December 18, 2016
|
2017
|
Manushi Chhillar
|
India
|
20
|
Femina Miss India
|
Sanya, China
|
November 18, 2017
|
2018
|
Vanessa Ponce
|
Mexico
|
26
|
Miss Mexico
|
December 8, 2018
|
2019
|
Toni-Ann Singh
|
Jamaica
|
23
|
Miss Jamaica World
|
London, United Kingdom
|
December 14, 2019
|
2020
|
No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
2021
|
To be announced
|
To be announced
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
December 16, 2021
About Miss World Beauty Pageant
Created by Eric Morley in 1951, Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since the death of Eric Morley in 2000, his widow, Julia Morley, co-chairs the beauty event.
History: Eric Morley in 1951 organised the Festival Bikini Contest as part of the Festival of Britain. Media dubbed the bikini event 'Miss World'. Later, Eric Morley registered the Miss World name as a trademark.
BBC started televising the Miss World pageant in 1959 which helped the pageant gain popularity. During the 1960s and 19670s, the Miss World pageant was one of the most-watched programs on British television.
Motto: The Motto of the Miss World beauty pageant is 'Beauty With a Purpose'.
Organization: Miss World is run by Miss World Organization.
First Miss World: The first Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden who was crowned in 1951.
First Miss World From India: Reita Faria became the first Indian titleholder in 1966.
List of Miss World winners from India: Reita Faria (1996), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).
Miss World 2021: The 70th edition of Miss World or Miss World 2021 will be held on 16 December 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Miss World 2021 winner: The Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.
Miss World: Key Highlights
1- Miss World 1973 Marjorie Wallace became the first winner who was fired in March 1974, for "failing to fulfil the basic requirements of the job".
2- Miss World 1980 Gabriella Brum resigned a day after winning the coveted title. She initially claimed that her boyfriend disapproved but later it was found out that she has been forced to resign due to her naked photoshoot with a magazine.
3- Miss World 2002 pageant was scheduled to be held in Abuja, Nigeria but was relocated back to the United Kingdom owing to riots in the region.
4- Miss World 2008 pageant was scheduled to take place in Kyiv, Ukraine but was relocated to South Africa due to the diplomatic crisis between Russia and Georgia.
5- Håkansson remains the only Miss World crowned in a bikini.
6- Back-to-back country winners happened thrice-- Sweden (1951 and 1952), the United Kingdom (1964 and 1965), and India (1999 and 2000).
