List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021): Kiki Håkansson of Sweden is the first Miss World who was crowned in 1951 while Reita Faria became the first Indian titleholder in 1966. The Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica. Check the complete list of Miss World Winners from 1951 to 2021.
Created On: Dec 14, 2021 16:11 IST
Modified On: Dec 14, 2021 16:12 IST
List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)
List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021): Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World who was crowned by previously reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico on 14 December 2019 in London, England. Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is the longest-reigning Miss World as no Miss World pageant was held in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here's the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2021. 

List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

Year

Miss World

Country

Age

National Title

Location

Date

1951

Kiki Håkansson

Sweden

22

Miss World Sweden

London, United Kingdom

July 29, 1951

1952

May-Louise Flodin

18

November 14, 1952

1953

Denise Perrier

France

18

Miss France

(Unofficial)

October 19, 1953

1954

Antigone Costanda

Egypt

19

Miss Egypt

October 18, 1954

1955

Susana Duijm 

Venezuela

19

Miss Venezuela

October 20, 1955

1956

Petra Schürmann

Germany

23

Miss Germany

October 15, 1956

1957

Marita Lindahl

Finland

18

Miss Finland

October 14, 1957

1958

Penelope Coelen

South Africa

18

Miss South Africa

October 13, 1958

1959

Corine Rottschäfer

Netherlands

21

Miss Nederland

November 10, 1959

1960

Norma Cappagli 

Argentina

21

Miss Argentina

November 8, 1960

1961

Rosemarie Frankland

United Kingdom

18

Miss United Kingdom

November 9, 1961

1962

Catharina Lodders

Netherlands

20

Miss Nederland

November 8, 1962

1963

Carole Crawford

Jamaica

20

Miss Jamaica World

November 7, 1963

1964

Ann Sidney

United Kingdom

20

Miss United Kingdom

November 12, 1964

1965

Lesley Langley

21

November 19, 1965

1966

Reita Faria

India

23

Eve's Weekly Miss India

November 17, 1966

1967

Madeleine Hartog-Bel

Peru

21

Miss Peru

November 16, 1967

1968

Penelope Plummer

Australia

19

Miss World Australia

November 14, 1968

1969

Eva Rueber-Staier

Austria

18

Miss Austria

November 27, 1969

1970

Jennifer Hosten

Grenada

23

Miss Grenada

November 20, 1970

1971

Lúcia Petterle

Brazil

22

Miss Brazil

November 10, 1971

1972

Belinda Green

Australia

20

Miss World Australia

December 1, 1972

1973

Marjorie Wallace

United States

19

Miss World USA

November 23, 1973

1974

Helen Elizabeth Morgan (Resigned)

United Kingdom

22

Miss United Kingdom

November 22, 1974

Anneline Kriel (Resigned) 

South Africa

19

Miss South Africa

1975

Wilnelia Merced

Puerto Rico

18

Miss Puerto Rico for Miss World

November 20, 1975

1976

Cindy Breakspeare

Jamaica

22

Miss Jamaica World

November 18, 1976

1977

Mary Stävin

Sweden

20

Miss Sweden

November 17, 1977

1978

Silvana Suárez

Argentina

20

Miss Argentina

November 16, 1978

1979

Gina Swainson

Bermuda

21

Miss Bermuda

November 15, 1979

1980

Gabriella Brum (Resigned)

Germany

18

Miss Germany

November 13, 1980

Kimberley Santos 

Guam

19

Miss Guam

1981

Pilín León

Venezuela

18

Miss Venezuela

November 12, 1981

1982

Mariasela Álvarez

Dominican Republic

22

Miss Dominican Republic

November 18, 1982

1983

Sarah-Jane Hutt

United Kingdom

19

Miss United Kingdom

November 17, 1983

1984

Astrid Carolina Herrera

Venezuela

21

Miss Venezuela

November 15, 1984

1985

Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir

Iceland

22

Miss Iceland

November 14, 1985

1986

Giselle Laronde

Trinidad and Tobago

23

Miss Trinidad and Tobago

November 13, 1986

1987

Ulla Weigerstorfer

Austria

20

Miss Austria

November 12, 1987

1988

Linda Pétursdóttir

Iceland

19

Miss Iceland

November 17, 1988

1989

Aneta Kręglicka

Poland

24

Miss Polonia

Wan Chai North, Hong Kong

November 22, 1989

1990

Gina Tolleson

United States

21

Miss USA

London, United Kingdom

November 8, 1990

1991

Ninibeth Leal

Venezuela

20

Miss Venezuela

Atlanta, United States

December 28, 1991

1992

Julia Kourotchkina

Russia

18

Miss Russia

Sun City, South Africa

December 12, 1992

1993

Lisa Hanna

Jamaica

18

Miss Jamaica World

November 27, 1993

1994

Aishwarya Rai

India

21

Femina Miss India

November 19, 1994

1995

Jacqueline Aguilera

Venezuela

19

Miss Venezuela

November 18, 1995

1996

Irene Skliva

Greece

18

Star Hellas

Bangalore, India

November 23, 1996

1997

Diana Hayden

India

24

Femina Miss India

Mahé, Seychelles

November 22, 1997

1998

Linor Abargil

Israel

18

Miss Israel

November 26, 1998

1999

Yukta Mookhey

India

21

Femina Miss India

London, United Kingdom

December 4, 1999

2000

Priyanka Chopra

18

November 30, 2000

2001

Agbani Darego

Nigeria

19

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Sun City, South Africa

November 16, 2001

2002

Azra Akın

Turkey

21

Miss Turkey

London, United Kingdom

December 7, 2002

2003

Rosanna Davison

Ireland

19

Miss Ireland

Sanya, China

December 6, 2003

2004

María Julia Mantilla

Peru

20

Miss Peru

December 4, 2004

2005

Unnur Vilhjálmsdóttir

Iceland

21

Miss Iceland

December 10, 2005

2006

Taťána Kuchařová

Czech Republic

18

Miss České Republiky

Warsaw, Poland

September 30, 2006

2007

Zhang Zilin

China

23

Miss China World

Sanya, China

December 1, 2007

2008

Ksenia Sukhinova

Russia

21

Miss Russia

Johannesburg, South Africa

December 13, 2008

2009

Kaiane Aldorino

Gibraltar

23

Miss Gibraltar

December 12, 2009

2010

Alexandria Mills

United States

18

Miss United States World

Sanya, China

October 30, 2010

2011

Ivian Sarcos

Venezuela

22

Miss Venezuela

London, United Kingdom

November 6, 2011

2012

Yu Wenxia

China

23

Miss China World

Ordos City, China

August 18, 2012

2013

Megan Young

Philippines

23

Miss World Philippines

Nusa Dua, Indonesia

September 28, 2013

2014

Rolene Strauss

South Africa

22

Miss South Africa

London, United Kingdom

December 14, 2014

2015

Mireia Lalaguna

Spain

23

Miss World Spain

Sanya, China

December 19, 2015

2016

Stephanie Del Valle

Puerto Rico

19

Miss World Puerto Rico

Oxon Hill, United States

December 18, 2016

2017

Manushi Chhillar

India

20

Femina Miss India

Sanya, China

November 18, 2017

2018

Vanessa Ponce

Mexico

26

Miss Mexico

December 8, 2018

2019

Toni-Ann Singh

Jamaica

23

Miss Jamaica World

London, United Kingdom

December 14, 2019

2020

No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  

No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

To be announced

To be announced

    

San Juan, Puerto Rico

December 16, 2021

About Miss World Beauty Pageant

Created by Eric Morley in 1951, Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since the death of Eric Morley in 2000, his widow, Julia Morley, co-chairs the beauty event.

History: Eric Morley in 1951 organised the Festival Bikini Contest as part of the Festival of Britain. Media dubbed the bikini event 'Miss World'. Later, Eric Morley registered the Miss World name as a trademark. 

BBC started televising the Miss World pageant in 1959 which helped the pageant gain popularity. During the 1960s and 19670s, the Miss World pageant was one of the most-watched programs on British television. 

Motto: The Motto of the Miss World beauty pageant is 'Beauty With a Purpose'. 

Organization: Miss World is run by Miss World Organization. 

First Miss World: The first Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden who was crowned in 1951.

First Miss World From India: Reita Faria became the first Indian titleholder in 1966.

List of Miss World winners from India: Reita Faria (1996),  Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Miss World 2021: The 70th edition of Miss World or Miss World 2021 will be held on 16 December 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

Miss World 2021 winner: The Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica. 

Miss World: Key Highlights

1- Miss World 1973 Marjorie Wallace became the first winner who was fired in March 1974, for "failing to fulfil the basic requirements of the job". 

2- Miss World 1980 Gabriella Brum resigned a day after winning the coveted title. She initially claimed that her boyfriend disapproved but later it was found out that she has been forced to resign due to her naked photoshoot with a magazine. 

3- Miss World 2002 pageant was scheduled to be held in Abuja, Nigeria but was relocated back to the United Kingdom owing to riots in the region.

4- Miss World 2008 pageant was scheduled to take place in Kyiv, Ukraine but was relocated to South Africa due to the diplomatic crisis between Russia and Georgia.

5- Håkansson remains the only Miss World crowned in a bikini.

6- Back-to-back country winners happened thrice-- Sweden (1951 and 1952), the United Kingdom (1964 and 1965), and India (1999 and 2000). 

 Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: Birth, Age, Height, Education, and More

List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)

FAQ

Who is the Miss World 2021 winner?

The Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica on 16 December 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Who is the current Miss World?

Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World. She was crowned on 14 December 2019 in London, England. She is the longest-reigning Miss World as no Miss World pageant was held in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is the first Miss World winner?

Kiki Håkansson of Sweden is the first Miss World who was crowned in 1951. She remains the only Miss World who was crowned in a bikini.
