List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021): Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World who was crowned by previously reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico on 14 December 2019 in London, England. Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is the longest-reigning Miss World as no Miss World pageant was held in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2021.

List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

Year Miss World Country Age National Title Location Date 1951 Kiki Håkansson Sweden 22 Miss World Sweden London, United Kingdom July 29, 1951 1952 May-Louise Flodin 18 November 14, 1952 1953 Denise Perrier France 18 Miss France (Unofficial) October 19, 1953 1954 Antigone Costanda Egypt 19 Miss Egypt October 18, 1954 1955 Susana Duijm Venezuela 19 Miss Venezuela October 20, 1955 1956 Petra Schürmann Germany 23 Miss Germany October 15, 1956 1957 Marita Lindahl Finland 18 Miss Finland October 14, 1957 1958 Penelope Coelen South Africa 18 Miss South Africa October 13, 1958 1959 Corine Rottschäfer Netherlands 21 Miss Nederland November 10, 1959 1960 Norma Cappagli Argentina 21 Miss Argentina November 8, 1960 1961 Rosemarie Frankland United Kingdom 18 Miss United Kingdom November 9, 1961 1962 Catharina Lodders Netherlands 20 Miss Nederland November 8, 1962 1963 Carole Crawford Jamaica 20 Miss Jamaica World November 7, 1963 1964 Ann Sidney United Kingdom 20 Miss United Kingdom November 12, 1964 1965 Lesley Langley 21 November 19, 1965 1966 Reita Faria India 23 Eve's Weekly Miss India November 17, 1966 1967 Madeleine Hartog-Bel Peru 21 Miss Peru November 16, 1967 1968 Penelope Plummer Australia 19 Miss World Australia November 14, 1968 1969 Eva Rueber-Staier Austria 18 Miss Austria November 27, 1969 1970 Jennifer Hosten Grenada 23 Miss Grenada November 20, 1970 1971 Lúcia Petterle Brazil 22 Miss Brazil November 10, 1971 1972 Belinda Green Australia 20 Miss World Australia December 1, 1972 1973 Marjorie Wallace United States 19 Miss World USA November 23, 1973 1974 Helen Elizabeth Morgan (Resigned) United Kingdom 22 Miss United Kingdom November 22, 1974 Anneline Kriel (Resigned) South Africa 19 Miss South Africa 1975 Wilnelia Merced Puerto Rico 18 Miss Puerto Rico for Miss World November 20, 1975 1976 Cindy Breakspeare Jamaica 22 Miss Jamaica World November 18, 1976 1977 Mary Stävin Sweden 20 Miss Sweden November 17, 1977 1978 Silvana Suárez Argentina 20 Miss Argentina November 16, 1978 1979 Gina Swainson Bermuda 21 Miss Bermuda November 15, 1979 1980 Gabriella Brum (Resigned) Germany 18 Miss Germany November 13, 1980 Kimberley Santos Guam 19 Miss Guam 1981 Pilín León Venezuela 18 Miss Venezuela November 12, 1981 1982 Mariasela Álvarez Dominican Republic 22 Miss Dominican Republic November 18, 1982 1983 Sarah-Jane Hutt United Kingdom 19 Miss United Kingdom November 17, 1983 1984 Astrid Carolina Herrera Venezuela 21 Miss Venezuela November 15, 1984 1985 Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir Iceland 22 Miss Iceland November 14, 1985 1986 Giselle Laronde Trinidad and Tobago 23 Miss Trinidad and Tobago November 13, 1986 1987 Ulla Weigerstorfer Austria 20 Miss Austria November 12, 1987 1988 Linda Pétursdóttir Iceland 19 Miss Iceland November 17, 1988 1989 Aneta Kręglicka Poland 24 Miss Polonia Wan Chai North, Hong Kong November 22, 1989 1990 Gina Tolleson United States 21 Miss USA London, United Kingdom November 8, 1990 1991 Ninibeth Leal Venezuela 20 Miss Venezuela Atlanta, United States December 28, 1991 1992 Julia Kourotchkina Russia 18 Miss Russia Sun City, South Africa December 12, 1992 1993 Lisa Hanna Jamaica 18 Miss Jamaica World November 27, 1993 1994 Aishwarya Rai India 21 Femina Miss India November 19, 1994 1995 Jacqueline Aguilera Venezuela 19 Miss Venezuela November 18, 1995 1996 Irene Skliva Greece 18 Star Hellas Bangalore, India November 23, 1996 1997 Diana Hayden India 24 Femina Miss India Mahé, Seychelles November 22, 1997 1998 Linor Abargil Israel 18 Miss Israel November 26, 1998 1999 Yukta Mookhey India 21 Femina Miss India London, United Kingdom December 4, 1999 2000 Priyanka Chopra 18 November 30, 2000 2001 Agbani Darego Nigeria 19 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Sun City, South Africa November 16, 2001 2002 Azra Akın Turkey 21 Miss Turkey London, United Kingdom December 7, 2002 2003 Rosanna Davison Ireland 19 Miss Ireland Sanya, China December 6, 2003 2004 María Julia Mantilla Peru 20 Miss Peru December 4, 2004 2005 Unnur Vilhjálmsdóttir Iceland 21 Miss Iceland December 10, 2005 2006 Taťána Kuchařová Czech Republic 18 Miss České Republiky Warsaw, Poland September 30, 2006 2007 Zhang Zilin China 23 Miss China World Sanya, China December 1, 2007 2008 Ksenia Sukhinova Russia 21 Miss Russia Johannesburg, South Africa December 13, 2008 2009 Kaiane Aldorino Gibraltar 23 Miss Gibraltar December 12, 2009 2010 Alexandria Mills United States 18 Miss United States World Sanya, China October 30, 2010 2011 Ivian Sarcos Venezuela 22 Miss Venezuela London, United Kingdom November 6, 2011 2012 Yu Wenxia China 23 Miss China World Ordos City, China August 18, 2012 2013 Megan Young Philippines 23 Miss World Philippines Nusa Dua, Indonesia September 28, 2013 2014 Rolene Strauss South Africa 22 Miss South Africa London, United Kingdom December 14, 2014 2015 Mireia Lalaguna Spain 23 Miss World Spain Sanya, China December 19, 2015 2016 Stephanie Del Valle Puerto Rico 19 Miss World Puerto Rico Oxon Hill, United States December 18, 2016 2017 Manushi Chhillar India 20 Femina Miss India Sanya, China November 18, 2017 2018 Vanessa Ponce Mexico 26 Miss Mexico December 8, 2018 2019 Toni-Ann Singh Jamaica 23 Miss Jamaica World London, United Kingdom December 14, 2019 2020 No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic No competition held due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 To be announced To be announced San Juan, Puerto Rico December 16, 2021

About Miss World Beauty Pageant

Created by Eric Morley in 1951, Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since the death of Eric Morley in 2000, his widow, Julia Morley, co-chairs the beauty event.

History: Eric Morley in 1951 organised the Festival Bikini Contest as part of the Festival of Britain. Media dubbed the bikini event 'Miss World'. Later, Eric Morley registered the Miss World name as a trademark.

BBC started televising the Miss World pageant in 1959 which helped the pageant gain popularity. During the 1960s and 19670s, the Miss World pageant was one of the most-watched programs on British television.

Motto: The Motto of the Miss World beauty pageant is 'Beauty With a Purpose'.

Organization: Miss World is run by Miss World Organization.

First Miss World: The first Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden who was crowned in 1951.

First Miss World From India: Reita Faria became the first Indian titleholder in 1966.

List of Miss World winners from India: Reita Faria (1996), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Miss World 2021: The 70th edition of Miss World or Miss World 2021 will be held on 16 December 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miss World 2021 winner: The Miss World 2021 winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.

Miss World: Key Highlights

1- Miss World 1973 Marjorie Wallace became the first winner who was fired in March 1974, for "failing to fulfil the basic requirements of the job".

2- Miss World 1980 Gabriella Brum resigned a day after winning the coveted title. She initially claimed that her boyfriend disapproved but later it was found out that she has been forced to resign due to her naked photoshoot with a magazine.

3- Miss World 2002 pageant was scheduled to be held in Abuja, Nigeria but was relocated back to the United Kingdom owing to riots in the region.

4- Miss World 2008 pageant was scheduled to take place in Kyiv, Ukraine but was relocated to South Africa due to the diplomatic crisis between Russia and Georgia.

5- Håkansson remains the only Miss World crowned in a bikini.

6- Back-to-back country winners happened thrice-- Sweden (1951 and 1952), the United Kingdom (1964 and 1965), and India (1999 and 2000).

