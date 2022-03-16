Miss World 2021: Check the complete list of semi-finalists
Miss World 2021: Miss World 2021 will be held at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 17 at 5:30 am (IST). The longest-reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the event.
The much-awaited event will be graced by Wilnelia Merced Forsyth, Miss World in 1975, who will pay a special tribute to the mission and legacy of the Miss World organization.
Check the complete list of semi-finalists here.
List of top 40 semi-finalists
|
S. No.
|
Semi-finalist
|
Country
|
1
|
Amira Hidalgo
|
Argentina
|
2
|
Sienna Evans
|
Bahamas
|
3
|
Palesa Molefe
|
Botswana
|
4
|
Caroline Teixiera
|
Brazil
|
5
|
Audrey Monkam
|
Cameroon
|
6
|
Svetlana Mamaeva
|
Canada
|
7
|
Carol Drpic
|
Chile
|
8
|
Jiang Siqi
|
China
|
9
|
Andrea Aguilera
|
Colombia
|
10
|
Olivia Yace
|
Cote d’Ivoire
|
11
|
Karolina Kopincova
|
Czech Republic
|
12
|
Emmy Pena
|
Dominican Republic
|
13
|
Amar Ibarra
|
Ecuador
|
14
|
Rehema Muthamia
|
England
|
15
|
April Benayoum
|
France
|
16
|
Nene Bah
|
Guinea
|
17
|
Lili Totpeti
|
Hungary
|
18
|
Hugrun Egilsdottir
|
Iceland
|
19
|
Manasa Varanasi
|
India
|
20
|
Carla Yules
|
Indonesia
|
21
|
Pamela Uba
|
Ireland
|22
|
Sharon Obara
|
Kenya
|
23
|
Nellie Anjaratiana
|
Madagascar
|
24
|
Lavanya Sivaji
|
Malaysia
|
25
|
Karolina Vidales
|
Mexico
|
26
|
Burte Ujin Anu
|
Mongolia
|
27
|
Namrata Shrestha
|
Nepal
|
28
|
Sheynnis Palacios
|
Nicaragua
|
29
|
Anna Leitch
|
Northern Ireland
|
30
|
Bethania Borba
|
Paraguay
|
31
|
Tracy Perez
|
Philippines
|
32
|
Karolina Bielawska
|
Poland
|
33
|
Aryam Diaz
|
Puerto Rico
|
34
|
Khadija Omar
|
Somalia
|
35
|
Shudufhadzo Musida
|
South Africa
|
36
|
Sade Greenwood
|
Sri Lanka
|
37
|
Jeanine Brandt
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
38
|
Shree Saini
|
United States
|
39
|
Alejandra Conde
|
Venezuela
|
40
|
Đỗ Thị Hà
|
Vietnam
This was the complete list of semi-finalists released by Miss World Organization. Soon the winner and runner-ups of the much-coveted beauty pageant will be announced by the organization.
