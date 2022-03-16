JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Miss World 2021: Check the complete list of semi-finalists

Of 97 participants who competed for the coveted title, 40 contestants have advanced to the semi-finals after facing various challenges. Check the complete list of semi-finalists here.
Created On: Mar 16, 2022 23:03 IST
Modified On: Mar 16, 2022 23:21 IST
Miss World 2021: Miss World 2021 will be held at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 17 at 5:30 am (IST). The longest-reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the event. 

The much-awaited event will be graced by Wilnelia Merced Forsyth, Miss World in 1975, who will pay a special tribute to the mission and legacy of the Miss World organization. 

Check the complete list of semi-finalists here.

List of top 40 semi-finalists

S. No.

Semi-finalist

Country

1

 Amira Hidalgo

Argentina

2

 Sienna Evans

Bahamas

3

  Palesa Molefe

Botswana

4

 Caroline Teixiera

Brazil

5

 Audrey Monkam

Cameroon

6

 Svetlana Mamaeva

Canada

7

 Carol Drpic

Chile

8

 Jiang Siqi

China

9

 Andrea Aguilera

Colombia

10

 Olivia Yace

Cote d’Ivoire

11

 Karolina Kopincova

Czech Republic

12

 Emmy Pena

Dominican Republic

13

 Amar Ibarra

Ecuador

14

 Rehema Muthamia

England

15

 April Benayoum

France

16

 Nene Bah

Guinea

17

 Lili Totpeti

Hungary

18

 Hugrun Egilsdottir

Iceland

19

 Manasa Varanasi

India

20

 Carla Yules

Indonesia

21

 Pamela Uba

Ireland
22

 Sharon Obara

Kenya

23

 Nellie Anjaratiana

Madagascar

24

 Lavanya Sivaji

Malaysia

25

 Karolina Vidales

Mexico

26

 Burte Ujin Anu

Mongolia

27

 Namrata Shrestha

Nepal

28

 Sheynnis Palacios

Nicaragua

29

 Anna Leitch

Northern Ireland

30

 Bethania Borba

Paraguay

31

 Tracy Perez

Philippines

32

 Karolina Bielawska

Poland

33

 Aryam Diaz

Puerto Rico

34

 Khadija Omar

Somalia

35

 Shudufhadzo Musida

South Africa

36

 Sade Greenwood

Sri Lanka

37

 Jeanine Brandt

Trinidad and Tobago

38

 Shree Saini

United States

39

 Alejandra Conde

Venezuela

40

 Đỗ Thị Hà

Vietnam

This was the complete list of semi-finalists released by Miss World Organization. Soon the winner and runner-ups of the much-coveted beauty pageant will be announced by the organization. 

