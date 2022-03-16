Miss World 2021: Check the complete list of semi-finalists

Miss World 2021: Miss World 2021 will be held at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 17 at 5:30 am (IST). The longest-reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the event.

The much-awaited event will be graced by Wilnelia Merced Forsyth, Miss World in 1975, who will pay a special tribute to the mission and legacy of the Miss World organization.

Read | List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

Check the complete list of semi-finalists here.

List of top 40 semi-finalists

S. No. Semi-finalist Country 1 Amira Hidalgo Argentina 2 Sienna Evans Bahamas 3 Palesa Molefe Botswana 4 Caroline Teixiera Brazil 5 Audrey Monkam Cameroon 6 Svetlana Mamaeva Canada 7 Carol Drpic Chile 8 Jiang Siqi China 9 Andrea Aguilera Colombia 10 Olivia Yace Cote d’Ivoire 11 Karolina Kopincova Czech Republic 12 Emmy Pena Dominican Republic 13 Amar Ibarra Ecuador 14 Rehema Muthamia England 15 April Benayoum France 16 Nene Bah Guinea 17 Lili Totpeti Hungary 18 Hugrun Egilsdottir Iceland 19 Manasa Varanasi India 20 Carla Yules Indonesia 21 Pamela Uba Ireland 22 Sharon Obara Kenya 23 Nellie Anjaratiana Madagascar 24 Lavanya Sivaji Malaysia 25 Karolina Vidales Mexico 26 Burte Ujin Anu Mongolia 27 Namrata Shrestha Nepal 28 Sheynnis Palacios Nicaragua 29 Anna Leitch Northern Ireland 30 Bethania Borba Paraguay 31 Tracy Perez Philippines 32 Karolina Bielawska Poland 33 Aryam Diaz Puerto Rico 34 Khadija Omar Somalia 35 Shudufhadzo Musida South Africa 36 Sade Greenwood Sri Lanka 37 Jeanine Brandt Trinidad and Tobago 38 Shree Saini United States 39 Alejandra Conde Venezuela 40 Đỗ Thị Hà Vietnam

This was the complete list of semi-finalists released by Miss World Organization. Soon the winner and runner-ups of the much-coveted beauty pageant will be announced by the organization.

Also Read | How to become Miss World?