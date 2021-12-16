Miss World 2021: Who will represent India at the oldest-running international beauty pageant?

Miss World 2021: As the country is rejoicing the historic win of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, another international beauty event, Miss World 2021, is scheduled to conclude on 16 December 2021 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi will represent India at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant. Manasa Varanasi made it to the Top 10 of Beauty with a Purpose round at Miss World 2021.

Also Read | Explained: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Who is Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

The 23-year-old Miss India Wolrd 2020 Manasa Varanasi is a Computer Science graduate from Vasavi College of Engineering and enjoys exploring the world of finance. The beauty queen hails from Hyderabad and is associated with less-fortunate kids over the past few years to bring about a positive change in society.

Miss India World 2020 has also launched 'We Can' campaign in association with Hyderabad Police. The campaign is to prevent and stop sexual abuse of children in the state.

Manasa Varanasi is influenced by her mother, grandmother, and younger sister and draws inspiration from the Miss World 2020 Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"Of all the beauty queens, Priyanka Chopra stands out to me because she's an explorer - she has always chosen to push her boundaries and made her mark in various spaces - music, movies, entrepreneurship, social work, and the list goes on. Also, as a shy kid who tried to make herself heard, I always looked up to Priyanka for the outspoken badass that she was. It's her versatility and strength that I draw inspiration from," Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi was quoted as saying by India Today.

While speaking about working with Bollywood, Varanasi said, "I am an explorer and I have always looked for new opportunities to try something new. If there is something interesting that comes along the way, I am sure I would be interested to take it up, but right now, my focus is entirely on the next leg of my journey, which is the Miss World competition. It's a huge responsibility as I would be representing the country on an international platform."

She is an avid reader, loves yoga and music. Her favourite quote is: "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"

From being a shy person to competing at an international beauty pageant, Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi has come a long way. We wish her all the best for the upcoming Miss World 2021 finale.

Also Read | List of Miss World Winners (1951-2021)

List of Miss World winners from India