Who Is Nivedita Menon? Meet The Real Radhika Menon (JNU Professor) of The Kashmir Files| Biography

The Kashmir Files has been in the news since its release. The film truthfully portrays the misfortune of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits of India. It had even become a topic of discussion in the Indian Parliament where the director, Vivek Agnihotri was praised for his honest demonstration of the tragedies faced by Hindus of Kashmir during the great Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990. In the movie, we see, Professor Radhika Menon of JNU (played by Pallavi Joshi), who makes provoking remarks for Kashmir's freedom. Let us meet the Radhika Menon of real life, Professor Nivedita Menon of Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU, who is famous for her remarks against Indian politics and reciting anti-national slogans at the varsity. Read the article below to know all about Professor Nivedita Menon of JNU- her education, her family, where she is now and many other details.

UPSC IAS 2022: Determination To Top CSE Was Stronger Than Family's Orthodox Mindset: IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan's Success Story



Who is Nivedita Menon?

Nivedita Menon is currently a professor at JNU. She is better known as Professor Nivedita Menon of Political Science in Feminist theory, Political theory and comparative politics. Previously she was associated with Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University. Her strong communist thinking is the reason that she is known in the world today. This thinking has also led her to recite various anti-national slogans in the past and talk against the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nivedita Menon: Career

Currently, we all know Nivedita Menon is associated with JNU. Nivedita was earlier associated with Lady Sri Ram College where she taught Political Science. Before that, she taught in the Political Science department of Delhi University for 7 years.

Books and Publications:

Her famous books include Seeing Like a Feminist which was released in 2012. It was favourably received by readers and critics. She has written and edited many books on feminism apart from this including the 2004 volume Recovering Subversion: Feminist Politics Beyond The Law. She has written many issues in the journal Economic and Political Weekly.

Nivedita Menon: Controversies

In 2016, during JNU protests, Nivedita Menon gave her infamous lecture on nationalist principles and Kashmir becoming a part of the Union of India. A glimpse of that lecture is also shown in the movie The Kashmir Files. In her lecture, she said that India has illegally occupied Kashmir. A police complaint was filed against her by ABVP's members after this. When the matter went out of hands, Nivedita Menon claimed to have made no such remarks against India.

Another gem from her pic.twitter.com/DOXytAqTKr — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 14, 2022

She once in a lecture called Hindusim the most radical religion in the world. She makes such allegations without any proof or research. She also called out the Uniform Civil Code as anti-Muslim.

Nivedita Menon proudly calls herself a feminist. She has also authored many books on the same.

Nivedita Menon: Age & Family

Nivedita Menon was born in 1958 in Mumbai. Her father was an administrative services officer and her mother was a homemaker. Her sister Pradma Menon is a stand-up comedian and also a communist. Her brother Dileep Menon is a lecturer of History at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. He is a leftist. Nivedita Menon's husband's name is not yet known.

What is Veto Power In The UN? Which Countries Have It & How Many Times Has Veto Power Been Used?

