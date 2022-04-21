Civil Services Day 2022: How These 5 Aspirants Who Could Not Afford UPSC Coaching Or Books Became IAS Officers?

On Civil Services Day 2022 we bring you the stories of 5 such inspirational UPSC CSE candidates who did not have money to buy new books or afford paid coaching classes but became IAS officers through their determination.

UPSC Civil Services is an exam that is a dream of millions. This is the most elite service offered by the Government of India, the exam of which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Becoming a Civil Servant is like a dream come true for any schoolboy or girl as well as their parents. Civil Services is also called the backbone of the Indian Administration. Indian bureaucracy is hailed by the entire world as being one of the best.

However, not many in our country have the affordability of the required sources to prepare for this exam. Thousands of students still save money all year to buy notes and even fill out the form of UPSC CSE.

IAS Aspirants Who Succeeded in UPSC CSE beating Poverty:

Check the following candidates who achieved success fighting all odds.

IAS M Sivaguru Prabakaran:

He dreamt of joining the Civil Services since ever but his father was an alcoholic and his mother and sister sold coconuts in Thanjavur to earn a living. Becoming an IAS was a distant dream for him after he left his engineering stream to support his family. He completed his responsibilities only to return to his studies. Ina n attempt to get through IIT for MTech, he joined St Thomas Mount, coaching underprivileged students at no cost. He completed his MTech and cracked UPSC civil services exam in 2017 securing 101st rank.

IAS Sreedhanya Suresh:

This woman is one of the first from the Tribal community of Kerala to crack UPSC CSE. Sreedhanya did not have money to appear for the UPSC CSE Interview, which is when her friends helped her by collecting money and sending her to New Delhi to appear for it. She became an IAS thereafter. Read her detailed UPSC Success Story here.

IAS Anshuman Raj:

Anshuman Raj was born in a small village of Buxar in Bihar. He used to study in the light of a kerosene lamp till he was in class 10th. Due to his family's poor economic condition, Anshuman did not join any coaching and succeeded in his fourth attempt relying only on self-study.

IAS Ansar Ahmad Shaikh:

Belonging to Marathwada, Ansar Ahmad Shaikh's family worked hard to help their son become an IAS officer in his first attempt at 21 years of age. Ansar’s father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as an autorickshaw driver. His brother dropped out of school to work as a mechanic to support Ansar's dream to become an IAS. Ansar studied for 12 hours every day for three whole years before he cracked the Civil Services exam of 2015 to become the youngest candidate to crack any competitive exam.

IAS K Jaiganesh:

K Jaiganesh was born in a village named Vinavamangalam. Being the eldest of the four siblings he had pressure to support his poverty-ridden family. Failing thrice in UPSC CSE attempting from his village, he realised that he needed to move to Chennai and study there. So to make ends meet he joined a local restaurant as a waiter and studied at the All-India Institute for IAS Coaching at Anna Nagar. He went on to secure 156th rank in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam in 2007.

On Civil Services Day today, we salute the determination of these 5 aspirants who made their dreams a reality. May all our readers be inspired by their efforts.