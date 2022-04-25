UPSC IAS 2022: Solve Previous Year Papers To Become A UPSC Topper: IAS Anisha Shrivastav's Success Mantra!

UPSC Civil Services Exam is all about the right strategy at the right time. In rarest of rare cases, the candidates devise such a strategy that helps them secure good ranks on the first attempt. The strategy may include studying for fixed hours throughout the year, reading notes, following newspapers or even solving previous year's papers. IAS Anisha Shrivastav's success mantra includes one of these strategies. Check here her UPSC Success story.

IAS Anisha Shrivastav: UPSC Success Story

Anisha Shrivastav is from Hyderabad. She is an alumnus of NASR school. She is a resident of RK Puram, Hyderabad. She secured AIR 66 in UPSC CSE 2020 scoring a total of 992 marks. Anisha was a good student since her childhood. She completed her graduation from Sriram College of Commerce in Delhi. She began her preparation for UPSC CSE in 2018. When asked about her preparation in an interview she said, "After completing my graduation from Sriram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, I worked for a while before taking time off to prepare for the UPSC CSE. However, in my first attempt, which was in 2019, I felt severely underprepared for it."

Learning from her mistakes, Anisha cracked the UPSC exam on her second attempt. Check what she has to advise the candidates below.

IAS Anisha Shrivastav: Success Mantras

Practice! There is no alternative:

Anisha says that during her second attempt, she practised a lot of question papers and prepared by solving questions. She said, “When I was preparing for the second attempt I made sure I got in a lot of practice work. As and when I would finish one part of the syllabus, I would attempt questions based on that part. That would help quick assessment.”

Solving Past Papers:

This is a must in case you wish to secure a good rank, says IAS Anisha Shrivastav. Anisha is of the view that the past papers give candidates an idea about the syllabus, the topics and many other aspects of the exam. Many times it has been observed that UPSC questions are repeated in various formats. Thus solving papers is essential in case any candidate wishes to succeed in UPSC CSE.

Time Your Efforts:

One of the major tips shared by IAS Anisha is that candidates need to time their efforts. As the syllabus is wide and the students have less time to complete it, it is essential that not much time is wasted on each subject per topic. She says, "You don’t have to waste time taking coaching for a subject if you’re good at it. But when in doubt, coaching helps."

Devise your own strategy:

IAS Anisha Shrivastav asks the candidates and aspirants to form their own strategy, that is try ways that suit themselves. She says that everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses which is why the aspirants should take a closer look at themselves and then plan their preparation such that they get the most out of it.

Anisha did not succeed in her first attempt but did not lose hope. She sat down and analysed what went wrong and learnt from her mistakes. Anisha is an example to candidates who wish to opt for smart strategies to secure great ranks in UPSC CSE in order to become an IAS.

