UPSC IAS Interview Questions 2022: Can You Bury An American Woman in India? Trickiest IAS Questions!

UPSC Interviews for Civil Services are currently being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Check here, some of the wittiest questions that have been asked in UPSC Interviews to date.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test or IAS Interviews 2022 are being conducted by the Commission nowadays. Interviewers in UPSC interviews not only test candidates’ knowledge of their subject but also how quick-witted they are. A few questions asked this time are worthy of a laugh while others are brain teasers. Check these questions below and try to answer them without peeking at the answers listed alongside.

UPSC IAS 2022: Interview Questions

UPSC interviews are tough for a few aspirants. People find appearing for the personality test tough because of the fear created for it over the years. Aspirants must take a look at the questions below and understand that the IAS interviews are not that tough.

One of the candidates this year was asked about the first Home Minister of India and if his work was tougher than the Home Minister today? Can you name the first home minister of India?

It was Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. However, the best answer to the other part of the question was that you cannot compare the two conditions of the Home Ministres. Managing a newly free India and managing the current global scenario are two different situations.

Another candidate when asked about his interview told that he was asked about something that can be broken to be eaten. The easiest answer that comes to mind is ‘eggs’. Now, did you think of it? The student thought of it first only to be asked about the nutritional benefits of eggs.

One must remember that in UPSC interviews, one thing leads to the other. The topic is rarely changed, so it very much depends on the candidate to drive his interview in the direction he/ she wants to.

One question that drove the candidates crazy was what can you buy in Rs 5 that can fill the entire room? The winning answer was incense stick. Once lit it would fill an entire room with a good smell and smoke.

We bet it was a tough one.

Try thinking about this one- How would you drop an egg on the floor without breaking it? Now you may think that egg is bound to break in case it is dropped on the floor, but who talked about the egg being broken? The winning answer was- to drop the egg however, the floor won't break.

Lastly, the trickiest question of all. Can you bury an American Woman in India?

The winning answer was no, since she is alive and in America, she cannot be buried. Who said that the American woman was dead?

So our advice to all the UPSC Interview candidates is that just go to the interview with an open mind. Most of the answers that would be required of you are direct and straight. After testing your concepts, the interviewers generally test your wit. How you fare depends on you, not the interviewers. Also, we hope that the myth about UPSC Interviews being tough has been shaken a little through the questions discussed above.

Jagran Josh wishes all the best to the candidates for UPSC CSE Personality Test 2021-22.

