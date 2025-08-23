List of United States State Symbols: Check Meaning, Facts, and More

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
By Harshita Singh
Aug 23, 2025, 06:50 EDT

The list has grown significantly, reflecting America's diverse heritage. Legislatures across the country regularly adopt new official state symbols, from the well-known state birds to more unique additions like Utah's Jell-O or North Carolina's official "red berry." This evolution highlights how states continue to define their identity and celebrate their unique cultural and natural landmarks.

List of United States symbols.
List of United States symbols.

US State symbols: Have you ever stopped to consider why the mighty grizzly bear represents California or why the Saguaro Cactus stands for Arizona? The symbols of the United States are more than just items of trivia; they are a living, breathing expression of a state’s history, culture, and natural environment. In an era where states are constantly adding to their emblems, like Minnesota's recent designation of the giant beaver as its official fossil in May 2025, these legislative acts remind us how deeply ingrained these state symbols are in the local identity.

 We’ve meticulously researched official government archives and historical records to create this comprehensive A-to-Z list.  So, this list of US State symbols goes beyond a simple list of United States state symbols, providing meaning and context for each emblem. Whether you're curious about the symbolism behind the state symbols of Texas or just looking for a new, fun fact, our guide is built to be your single, credible source.

What is a State Symbol? 

A state symbol is an emblem, object, or concept that a state legislature has officially designated to represent its unique culture, history, or geography. These symbols can be anything from a state's flag or motto to its official bird, flower, or even a specific food. The process for choosing a symbol often starts with an idea from a private citizen or even a group of schoolchildren, who then lobby their state representatives to pass a bill for official recognition. united states symbols

List of State Symbols by State 

This comprehensive A-to-Z list details the official symbols for all 50 U.S. states. Each entry provides a snapshot of the state's identity through its emblems.

US State

State Bird

State Flower

State Tree

State Animal

State Song

Alabama

Northern Flicker

Camellia

Southern Longleaf Pine

American Black Bear

Alabama

Alaska

Willow Ptarmigan

Forget-me-not

Sitka Spruce

Moose

Alaska's Flag

Arizona

Cactus Wren

Saguaro Cactus Blossom

Paloverde

Ringtail

Arizona

Arkansas

Northern Mockingbird

Apple Blossom

Loblolly Pine

White-tailed Deer

Arkansas

California

California Quail

California Poppy

California Redwood

Grizzly Bear

I Love You, California

Colorado

Lark Bunting

Rocky Mountain Columbine

Blue Spruce

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

Where the Columbines Grow

Connecticut

American Robin

Mountain Laurel

White Oak

Sperm Whale

N/A

Delaware

Blue Hen Chicken

Peach Blossom

American Holly

Grey Fox

Our Delaware

Florida

Northern Mockingbird

Orange Blossom

Sabal Palm

Florida Panther

The Swanee River

Georgia

Brown Thrasher

Cherokee Rose

Live Oak

Right Whale

Georgia on My Mind

Hawaii

Nēnē (Hawaiian Goose)

Yellow Hibiscus

Kukui

Hawaiian Monk Seal

Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī

Idaho

Mountain Bluebird

Syringa

Western White Pine

Appaloosa Horse

Here We Have Idaho

Illinois

Northern Cardinal

Violet

White Oak

White-tailed Deer

Illinois

Indiana

Northern Cardinal

Peony

Tulip Tree

N/A

On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away

Iowa

Eastern Goldfinch

Wild Rose

Oak

N/A

The Song of Iowa

Kansas

Western Meadowlark

Sunflower

Cottonwood

American Buffalo

Home on the Range

Kentucky

Northern Cardinal

Goldenrod

Tulip Poplar

Gray Squirrel

My Old Kentucky Home

Louisiana

Brown Pelican

Magnolia

Bald Cypress

Black Bear

You Are My Sunshine

Maine

Black-capped Chickadee

Pine Cone and Tassel

White Pine

Moose

State of Maine Song

Maryland

Baltimore Oriole

Black-eyed Susan

White Oak

Calico Cat

Maryland, My Maryland

Massachusetts

Black-capped Chickadee

Mayflower

American Elm

Right Whale

All Hail, Massachusetts

Michigan

American Robin

Apple Blossom

Eastern White Pine

White-tailed Deer

N/A

Minnesota

Common Loon

Pink and White Lady's-slipper

Norway Pine

N/A

Hail! Minnesota

Mississippi

Northern Mockingbird

Magnolia

Southern Magnolia

White-tailed Deer

Go, Mississippi

Missouri

Eastern Bluebird

Hawthorn

Flowering Dogwood

Missouri Mule

Missouri Waltz

Montana

Western Meadowlark

Bitterroot

Ponderosa Pine

Grizzly Bear

Montana

Nebraska

Western Meadowlark

Goldenrod

Eastern Cottonwood

White-tailed Deer

Beautiful Nebraska

Nevada

Mountain Bluebird

Sagebrush

Single-leaf Piñon

Desert Bighorn Sheep

Home Means Nevada

New Hampshire

Purple Finch

Purple Lilac

White Birch

White-tailed Deer

Old New Hampshire 

New Jersey

Eastern Goldfinch

Violet

Red Oak

N/A

N/A

New Mexico

Roadrunner

Yucca Flower

Piñon Pine

American Black Bear

"O Fair New Mexico"

New York

Eastern Bluebird

Rose

Sugar Maple

Beaver

"I Love New York"

North Carolina

Northern Cardinal

Dogwood

Pine

Gray Squirrel

"The Old North State"

North Dakota

Western Meadowlark

Wild Prairie Rose

American Elm

N/A

"North Dakota Hymn"

Ohio

Northern Cardinal

Scarlet Carnation

Ohio Buckeye

White-tailed Deer

"Beautiful Ohio"

Oklahoma

Scissor-tailed Flycatcher

Mistletoe

Redbud

Buffalo

Oklahoma!

Oregon

Western Meadowlark

Oregon Grape

Douglas-fir

American Beaver

Oregon, My Oregon

Pennsylvania

Ruffed Grouse

Mountain Laurel

Eastern Hemlock

White-tailed Deer

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Red

Violet

Red Maple

N/A

N/A

South Carolina

Carolina Wren

Yellow Jessamine

Palmetto Tree

White-tailed Deer

Carolina

South Dakota

Ring-necked Pheasant

Pasque Flower

Black Hills Spruce

Coyote

Hail, South Dakota!"

Tennessee

Northern Mockingbird

Iris

Tulip Poplar

Raccoon

"My Homeland, Tennessee"

Texas

Northern Mockingbird

Bluebonnet

Pecan

Longhorn

"Texas, Our Texas"

Utah

California Gull

Sego Lily

Quaking Aspen

Rocky Mountain Elk

"Utah, We Love Thee"

Vermont

Hermit Thrush

Red Clover

Sugar Maple

N/A

"These Green Mountains"

Virginia

Northern Cardinal

Flowering Dogwood

American Dogwood

Virginia Big-eared Bat

"Carry Me Back to Old Virginia"

Washington

American Goldfinch

Pacific Rhododendron

Western Hemlock

N/A

"Washington, My Home"

West Virginia

Northern Cardinal

Rhododendron

Sugar Maple

Black Bear

"The West Virginia Hills"

Wisconsin

American Robin

Wood Violet

Sugar Maple

Badger

"On Wisconsin"

Wyoming

Western Meadowlark

Indian Paintbrush

Cottonwood

American Bison

"Wyoming"

How are State Symbols Chosen?

The process for adopting a new state symbol is a fascinating blend of public initiative and legislative action. Often, the journey begins with an advocacy campaign from a group of enthusiastic citizens, particularly students who learn about state government in their civics classes. These groups may draft a bill and present a case to their state legislature. Lawmakers then debate the merits of the proposal, considering the symbol’s historical significance, cultural relevance, and representation of the state. If the bill passes, the governor signs it into law, cementing the new symbol in the state’s official record. This democratic process ensures that each symbol is a meaningful reflection of its people and their values.

The array of US state symbols serves as a colorful and dynamic chronicle of American heritage. As each state continues to evolve, so too do its symbols, ensuring they remain relevant and representative of their unique spirit. This living collection of emblems is a testament to the nation’s enduring diversity and shared sense of identity.

