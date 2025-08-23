List of United States State Symbols: Check Meaning, Facts, and More

US State symbols: Have you ever stopped to consider why the mighty grizzly bear represents California or why the Saguaro Cactus stands for Arizona? The symbols of the United States are more than just items of trivia; they are a living, breathing expression of a state’s history, culture, and natural environment. In an era where states are constantly adding to their emblems, like Minnesota's recent designation of the giant beaver as its official fossil in May 2025, these legislative acts remind us how deeply ingrained these state symbols are in the local identity.
We’ve meticulously researched official government archives and historical records to create this comprehensive A-to-Z list. So, this list of US State symbols goes beyond a simple list of United States state symbols, providing meaning and context for each emblem. Whether you're curious about the symbolism behind the state symbols of Texas or just looking for a new, fun fact, our guide is built to be your single, credible source.
What is a State Symbol?
A state symbol is an emblem, object, or concept that a state legislature has officially designated to represent its unique culture, history, or geography. These symbols can be anything from a state's flag or motto to its official bird, flower, or even a specific food. The process for choosing a symbol often starts with an idea from a private citizen or even a group of schoolchildren, who then lobby their state representatives to pass a bill for official recognition.
List of State Symbols by State
This comprehensive A-to-Z list details the official symbols for all 50 U.S. states. Each entry provides a snapshot of the state's identity through its emblems.
|
US State
|
State Bird
|
State Flower
|
State Tree
|
State Animal
|
State Song
|
Northern Flicker
|
Camellia
|
Southern Longleaf Pine
|
American Black Bear
|
Alabama
|
Willow Ptarmigan
|
Forget-me-not
|
Sitka Spruce
|
Moose
|
Alaska's Flag
|
Cactus Wren
|
Saguaro Cactus Blossom
|
Paloverde
|
Ringtail
|
Arizona
|
Northern Mockingbird
|
Apple Blossom
|
Loblolly Pine
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Arkansas
|
California Quail
|
California Poppy
|
California Redwood
|
Grizzly Bear
|
I Love You, California
|
Lark Bunting
|
Rocky Mountain Columbine
|
Blue Spruce
|
Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep
|
Where the Columbines Grow
|
American Robin
|
Mountain Laurel
|
White Oak
|
Sperm Whale
|
N/A
|
Delaware
|
Blue Hen Chicken
|
Peach Blossom
|
American Holly
|
Grey Fox
|
Our Delaware
|
Northern Mockingbird
|
Orange Blossom
|
Sabal Palm
|
Florida Panther
|
The Swanee River
|
Brown Thrasher
|
Cherokee Rose
|
Live Oak
|
Right Whale
|
Georgia on My Mind
|
Nēnē (Hawaiian Goose)
|
Yellow Hibiscus
|
Kukui
|
Hawaiian Monk Seal
|
Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī
|
Mountain Bluebird
|
Syringa
|
Western White Pine
|
Appaloosa Horse
|
Here We Have Idaho
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Violet
|
White Oak
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Illinois
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Peony
|
Tulip Tree
|
N/A
|
On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away
|
Eastern Goldfinch
|
Wild Rose
|
Oak
|
N/A
|
The Song of Iowa
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Sunflower
|
Cottonwood
|
American Buffalo
|
Home on the Range
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Goldenrod
|
Tulip Poplar
|
Gray Squirrel
|
My Old Kentucky Home
|
Brown Pelican
|
Magnolia
|
Bald Cypress
|
Black Bear
|
You Are My Sunshine
|
Black-capped Chickadee
|
Pine Cone and Tassel
|
White Pine
|
Moose
|
State of Maine Song
|
Baltimore Oriole
|
Black-eyed Susan
|
White Oak
|
Calico Cat
|
Maryland, My Maryland
|
Massachusetts
|
Black-capped Chickadee
|
Mayflower
|
American Elm
|
Right Whale
|
All Hail, Massachusetts
|
American Robin
|
Apple Blossom
|
Eastern White Pine
|
White-tailed Deer
|
N/A
|
Common Loon
|
Pink and White Lady's-slipper
|
Norway Pine
|
N/A
|
Hail! Minnesota
|
Northern Mockingbird
|
Magnolia
|
Southern Magnolia
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Go, Mississippi
|
Eastern Bluebird
|
Hawthorn
|
Flowering Dogwood
|
Missouri Mule
|
Missouri Waltz
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Bitterroot
|
Ponderosa Pine
|
Grizzly Bear
|
Montana
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Goldenrod
|
Eastern Cottonwood
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Beautiful Nebraska
|
Mountain Bluebird
|
Sagebrush
|
Single-leaf Piñon
|
Desert Bighorn Sheep
|
Home Means Nevada
|
Purple Finch
|
Purple Lilac
|
White Birch
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Old New Hampshire
|
Eastern Goldfinch
|
Violet
|
Red Oak
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Roadrunner
|
Yucca Flower
|
Piñon Pine
|
American Black Bear
|
"O Fair New Mexico"
|
Eastern Bluebird
|
Rose
|
Sugar Maple
|
Beaver
|
"I Love New York"
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Dogwood
|
Pine
|
Gray Squirrel
|
"The Old North State"
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Wild Prairie Rose
|
American Elm
|
N/A
|
"North Dakota Hymn"
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Scarlet Carnation
|
Ohio Buckeye
|
White-tailed Deer
|
"Beautiful Ohio"
|
Scissor-tailed Flycatcher
|
Mistletoe
|
Redbud
|
Buffalo
|
Oklahoma!
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Oregon Grape
|
Douglas-fir
|
American Beaver
|
Oregon, My Oregon
|
Ruffed Grouse
|
Mountain Laurel
|
Eastern Hemlock
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Pennsylvania
|
Rhode Island Red
|
Violet
|
Red Maple
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Carolina Wren
|
Yellow Jessamine
|
Palmetto Tree
|
White-tailed Deer
|
Carolina
|
Ring-necked Pheasant
|
Pasque Flower
|
Black Hills Spruce
|
Coyote
|
Hail, South Dakota!"
|
Northern Mockingbird
|
Iris
|
Tulip Poplar
|
Raccoon
|
"My Homeland, Tennessee"
|
Northern Mockingbird
|
Bluebonnet
|
Pecan
|
Longhorn
|
"Texas, Our Texas"
|
California Gull
|
Sego Lily
|
Quaking Aspen
|
Rocky Mountain Elk
|
"Utah, We Love Thee"
|
Hermit Thrush
|
Red Clover
|
Sugar Maple
|
N/A
|
"These Green Mountains"
|
Virginia
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Flowering Dogwood
|
American Dogwood
|
Virginia Big-eared Bat
|
"Carry Me Back to Old Virginia"
|
American Goldfinch
|
Pacific Rhododendron
|
Western Hemlock
|
N/A
|
"Washington, My Home"
|
Northern Cardinal
|
Rhododendron
|
Sugar Maple
|
Black Bear
|
"The West Virginia Hills"
|
American Robin
|
Wood Violet
|
Sugar Maple
|
Badger
|
"On Wisconsin"
|
Western Meadowlark
|
Indian Paintbrush
|
Cottonwood
|
American Bison
|
"Wyoming"
How are State Symbols Chosen?
The process for adopting a new state symbol is a fascinating blend of public initiative and legislative action. Often, the journey begins with an advocacy campaign from a group of enthusiastic citizens, particularly students who learn about state government in their civics classes. These groups may draft a bill and present a case to their state legislature. Lawmakers then debate the merits of the proposal, considering the symbol’s historical significance, cultural relevance, and representation of the state. If the bill passes, the governor signs it into law, cementing the new symbol in the state’s official record. This democratic process ensures that each symbol is a meaningful reflection of its people and their values.
The array of US state symbols serves as a colorful and dynamic chronicle of American heritage. As each state continues to evolve, so too do its symbols, ensuring they remain relevant and representative of their unique spirit. This living collection of emblems is a testament to the nation’s enduring diversity and shared sense of identity.
