UPSC IAS Interview Questions 2022: Which Organs In The Human Body Produce Electricity? Tricky IAS Questions 

Try to answer these funny and witty questions of UPSC IAS Interview asked over many years to the candidates. Those who succeeded in answering these are Civil Servants now.

UPSC Civil services Interview is the final stage of the UPSC CS exam. Candidates get selected in UPSC Prelims, Mains and then reach the Interview stage. Over the years candidates have reported a few brain-tickling questions that have been asked in the interviews. Take a look at a few of them below.

UPSC IAS Interview Questions: Answer The Following

The first question that shook many candidates was in which country a prison breakout is not punishable by law?

There is actually no such country, but in Germany, one cannot be punished for running out of prison, as freedom and independence is a basic right there. So., if you wish to escape a jail sometime in Germany, you can, but once caught, you would be only tried for the crime you were serving jail for in the first place.

Shifting our focus to Zoology, one candidate was asked- which animal has the strongest bones of all? The winning answer is not human. It is a Tiger. Tigers have the densest and strongest bones. The candidate who answered this question right is currently a civil servant.

UPSC CSE has a reputation for being a difficult exam. Interviews scare most of the candidates. The candidates get so nervous beforehand that they spoil their personality tests sometimes.

Instead of that, if the candidates keep a cool mind before going for the interviews, they would easily have a successful interview.

One tricky question asked to a candidate is which substance does not melt but solidify on being heated? The winning answer was the egg. Egg when heated does not melt but solidifies.

Try answering this question. You are on a flight and you are asked to jump off without a parachute. How did you stay alive? The answer is that the plane was on the runway. You did not think of it, did you?

So, lastly, answer this question. Which organ of the human body produces electricity? No, not your heart, but your brain. The human brain produces 10-15 watts of electricity.

However, one question that tricked the candidates most and was asked the most times was, what cannot be reduced once increased? Did not understand the question, did you? Its age! Your age increases only with time but cannot be reduced even a minute.

We hope these UPSC Interview questions made you realise that the interviewers sitting there are not just checking the facts or your knowledge but also your personality. The way one answers and handles such witty questions speaks a lot about their personality.

