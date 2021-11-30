UPSC 2022: List of Best Newspapers To Cover UPSC Syllabus & To Crack Civil Services Exam

UPSC Civil Services Exam requires candidates to follow certain newspapers which increase their chances of qualification and becoming an IAS officer. Here are a few expert-recommended newspapers to be read by aspirants-

UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted every year. Qualifying this exam is the dream of many and the aspiration of millions. Recently the UPSC aspirants are sitting on strike demanding an extra attempt. However, the candidates who are appearing for the upcoming exam that is UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 must note that the paper consists of more than 50% of questions based on current affairs which must only come to them from the best sources- Newspapers.

Reading newspapers is mandatory for every UPSC aspirant. How to read newspapers has already been discussed in the article, the link of which is shared below.

Take a look at the best newspapers which candidates from any state in India can read and follow to be sure of their selection in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

The UPSC Exam is to be conducted on 5th June 2022 now. The candidates who wish to appear must be thorough with the news details till May 2022 to be completely ready for the exam.

UPSC 2022: List of Best Newspapers for Easy Qualification

Check the list of Newspapers that can be followed by the candidates for better performance in the exam:

The Hindu: This newspaper is told to be followed by every single coaching institute like a Bible for UPSC aspirants. Reading this paper is said to be essential for its editorial articles and news information. Many experts follow it blindly, as they believe that no information other than authentic one can be published in this newspaper. It is an English newspaper which is essential for the candidates appearing from the English medium. Dainik Jagran: This is the meaning Hindi daily newspaper. Dainik Jagran has the same credibility in Hindi regions as The Hindu in English medium students. No other Hindi Newspaper has the authenticity as compared to Jagran. The digital versions of Dainik Jagran and Josh are quite popular among the students of both English and Hindi medium students. Also, the eastern belt of India prefers Jagran in both print and digital forms. Business Standard: This newspaper is best for those who wish to improve their economics knowledge and skills. Business Standard gives authentic information about the latest economic updates, the RBI statements, and covers almost every aspect of the UPSC Syllabus. BBC: British Broadcasting Corporation, or the BBC is the oldest and one of the most reliable sources for the international news section for UPSC Syllabus. It would help you cover the maximum International Relations part for Prelims and Mains both, from a neutral, unbiased point of view. Indian Express: This is an easy version of The Hindu as many call it. Indian Express is beneficial for the knowledge of the current Bills and Acts in the running government. Also, short articles from this paper can be helpful for the students. The Mint: The analysis of the newspaper Mint is useful for Mains preparation for candidates. This is better for essay writing and can be useful for the candidates who are to appear for UPSC & PCS Mains exam.

These newspapers have been read for the past many years and have proven to be helpful for the candidates in the qualification of Civil Services Exam.

