How To Read Newspapers For UPSC Civil Services Preparation?

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022 is approaching and the aspirants have begun with their preparation zealously. The basic part of the preparation involves Newspaper reading and NCERT reading. Learn how to read newspapers in the article below, to get selected in UPSC Civil Services.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 would be conducted on June 5, 2022. Becoming an IAS is a demanding process. The aspirants have to cover an ocean-wide syllabus, go through many facts and deal with their mental pressures as well. That is what if endured, makes one an IAS Officer. Candidates in preparation must know how to read NCERT books which can be checked from the link shared below and must without skipping a day go through the newspapers to be updated on everyday events. Check how to go through newspapers to become an IAS in your first attempt.

UPSC: How to Read NCERT Books for UPSC Civil Services Preparation? Expert Suggest To Continue Preparation Without Waiting for UPSC Prelims Result 2021

Why is Reading Newspapers Essential?

Reading newspapers is a mandate because they keep you updated on everyday events. Candidates must know that more than half of the Prelims paper that is GS Paper 1 is based on current events. Newspaper is the only way to get to know the events of every day authentically, without any errors.

Nowadays a lot of study material is available which even provides the summary of the major articles of the newspapers making the process easier for the candidates, but experts suggest that going through papers the good old way is still the best. Here are the reasons why:

You and only you know what is important as per your syllabus and what you need to memorise Reading habits are developed if you read newspapers which would help you in both GS 1 and CSAT Papers unseen passages. It has been noticed that UPSC generally picks up passages from the articles of newspapers like The Hindu, New York Times, Al Jazeera etc. In case the candidates develop the habit of going through the language of such papers, they find it way easier to attempt the English Language compulsory paper in UPSC Mains and the CSAT II paper in prelims. If you read, you make notes and remember quotes which aids in essay writing, answer writing and remembering current affairs.

How to Read Newspapers For UPSC IAS Exam?

Firstly the candidates must know which newspapers to read. Many coaching institutes suggest various newspapers and study materials but the candidates find it difficult to follow. Reading newspapers is a habit that is developed over time. The aspirants must not panic if they do not understand the newspaper language in the first instance. No one understands the lengthy editorial articles of The Hindu in one go. People need to go through one article at least twice to understand the essence of it.

In your initial days of preparation, you must try to just go through the newspapers just by giving it a plain reading. Avoid reading political news and going through anything unless it is concrete. This means the candidates will have to go through articles that might be related to their subjects.

For example, in case you find a news story related to an architectural finding, it is important for you to know when, how, what, who and significance that is why. Your basic aim must be to remember the provisions of a bill if passed, not a bill that is in the making and debate. Thus it would help you to remember points of requirement.

Reading editorial articles does not require notes making, but it needs time management. You may get many points of use in these articles that would help you in answer writing.

Candidates must also know that spending the entire day reading newspapers is also not justified. You must spend only a maximum of 2-3 hours in the beginning months which must be decreased to one hour over breakfast.

It would also be beneficial for candidates to find any time in the day which gives them maximum output. Read newspapers then. It would be easier to understand and remember.

Lastly, in case you follow a newspaper once a day, there is no need to take extra material of editorials or essays and ethics from the market. It would just be a duplication of content and of no additional information to candidates.

UPSC Civil Services exam is conducted every year by UPSC in the mid-year months. The candidates are offered posts like IAS, IPS, IRTS, IFS etc from this exam.

UPSC 2021 Prelims Result Declared! Check Category-wise Cut-Off for Gen, SC, OBC, ST, EWS (Expected), UPSC Mains Exam Date