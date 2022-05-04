Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): 5 Important Uprisings of Modern Indian History For CSE

Check the most important tribal uprisings in Modern Indian History. Candidates who are appearing in UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims would benefit from this series.

Target UPSC Prelims 2022: 5 Major Uprisings

Jungle Mahal Revolt:

It is also called Chuar rebellion or Chuar revolt. It was a series of peasant rebellions between 1771 and 1809. It was conducted by the inhabitants of the countryside of West Bengal's settlements of Midnapore, Bankura and Manbhum. It was conducted against the rule of the East India Company.

The major reason for the revolt was East India's exploitative land revenue policies. The leader of this revolt was Durjan Singh, a displaced Zamindar who along with his 1500 followers started it and gave it a direction.

Kol Tribe Revolution:

The Kols were tribal inhabitants of the Chota Nagpur region, which was a part of Bengal during the British era. This uprising happened as a reactive process when the appointment of a Political Agent was done to the Government in South Bihar and the ceded districts in 1819. Economic exploitation know no bounds at that time and the systems of land tenure and administration were introduced by the East India company which turned many tribes into bonded labours as well. Due to such laws, Kols were exploited by outsiders moving into the area and taking up agriculture and commercial activities that were alien to tribal culture.

Their lands were taken away in form of securities against loans. The locals were exploited by the settlers which gave rise to the mutiny.

Santhal Tribe Revolt:

This is one of the most famous rebellions in the country. It is also called the Santhal Hool or Sonthal rebellion. It was a rebellion of Jharkhand against the East India Company. It began on June 30, 1855. On November 30, 1855, Martial Law was declared by EIC that lasted till January 3, 1856. This rebellion was led by the four Mumru Brothers Sidhu, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav.

Munda Revolution:

Munda Rebellion has been the most prominent 19th-century tribal rebellion in the world. This movement was led by Birsa Munda in Southern parts of now Ranchi. It is also called Great Tumult. The main aim was to establish Munda Raj and independence in India. In 1895 Birsa, alleging to have discerned an illusion of god, declared openly himself a diviner with extraordinary healing strengths.

The causes of the rebellion were:

The land agreements of the British were demolishing the tribal conventional land system. Hindu proprietors and moneylenders were taking possession of their land. Missionaries were condemning their ancestral culture.

Rampa Rebellion of 1879:

It is the first Rampa Revolution while the second happened in 1922. It was an insurrection by the hill tribes in the Rampa region of Vizagapatnam Hills Tracts Agency against the British Government of Madras Presidency. Despite the tyranny of the oppressive Zamindar who was a part of British India, the Madras government introduced a law making toddy tapping illegal and introducing a toddy tax. This caused the tribals to cause rebellion.



