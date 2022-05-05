New UPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out! IAS Prelims on May 28, NDA Exam on April 16: Check All Important Exam Dates

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC has released the new exam calendar for UPSC exam s2023 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Check and download the dates of various exams like UPSC Civil Services and NDA/NA/ CDS below. 

Created On: May 5, 2022 12:39 IST
Modified On: May 5, 2022 12:58 IST
UPSC Calendar 2023
UPSC has released the calendar for the upcoming year 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Aspirants must be informed that UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 would be conducted on May 28 next year. Check the complete UPSC Calendar 2023 below and download the PDF format for future reference. The IAS aspirants can check all the important dates for the coming year and also start their preparation accordingly. 

UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Important Dates

Check the table below for complete information on the exam dates. 

Event/ Exam Name

Dates

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023

16.04.2023 (SUNDAY)

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023

16.04.2023 (SUNDAY)

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

28.05.2023 (SUNDAY)

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023

28.05.2023 (SUNDAY)

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2023

23.06.2023 (FRIDAY)

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023

03.09.2023 (SUNDAY)

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023

03.09.2023 (SUNDAY)

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023

15.09.2023 (Friday) For 5 days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023

26.11.2023 (SUNDAY)

UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Other Details 

The major exams that are taken by maximum candidates across India are UPSC CSE and NDA/ NA exams.

These exams would be conducted earlier than this year. On 16th April the candidates would appear for NDA/ NA (I) exam 2023, the application forms of which would release in December 2022. 

The UPSC CSE application form would release on February 1, 2023, and would be applicable till February 21, 2023. The exam would be conducted on May 28, 2023, which is almost more than a week earlier than this year's exam that is to be conducted on June 5, 2022. 

The candidates who wish to target UPSC 2023 can start their preparation right away as they have 1 year at the most for the exam. Every year almost 10 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam. 

Check and download the complete UPSC Calendar to take a look at the exams and their dates. 

Download the New UPSC Calendar 2023 here. 

FAQ

When is the UPSC 2022 Prelims exam?

UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted on June 5, 2022.

Where is UPSC Calendar 2023 released?

UPSC 2023 Calendar can be downloaded from upsc.gov.in. that is the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

What is the date of UPSC CSE 2023?

The UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims would be conducted on May 28, 2023 and the Mains will be conducted from September 15, 2023 onwards

When is UPSC CSE Prelims 2023?

The date for UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 is Mya 28, 2023 as per the latest UPSC Calendar 2023
