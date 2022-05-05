New UPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out! IAS Prelims on May 28, NDA Exam on April 16: Check All Important Exam Dates

UPSC has released the new exam calendar for UPSC exam s2023 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Check and download the dates of various exams like UPSC Civil Services and NDA/NA/ CDS below.

UPSC has released the calendar for the upcoming year 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Aspirants must be informed that UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 would be conducted on May 28 next year. Check the complete UPSC Calendar 2023 below and download the PDF format for future reference. The IAS aspirants can check all the important dates for the coming year and also start their preparation accordingly.

UPSC IAS 2022: Why Don’t Candidates Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam in Their 1st Attempt?



UPSC Admit Card (Prelims) 2022 Expected Soon! Check Important Dates, Where & How To Download IAS Hall Ticket



UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Important Dates

Check the table below for complete information on the exam dates.

Event/ Exam Name Dates N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023 16.04.2023 (SUNDAY) C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023 16.04.2023 (SUNDAY) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 28.05.2023 (SUNDAY) Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023 28.05.2023 (SUNDAY) I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2023 23.06.2023 (FRIDAY) N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023 03.09.2023 (SUNDAY) C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023 03.09.2023 (SUNDAY) Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 15.09.2023 (Friday) For 5 days Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 26.11.2023 (SUNDAY)

UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Other Details

The major exams that are taken by maximum candidates across India are UPSC CSE and NDA/ NA exams.

These exams would be conducted earlier than this year. On 16th April the candidates would appear for NDA/ NA (I) exam 2023, the application forms of which would release in December 2022.

The UPSC CSE application form would release on February 1, 2023, and would be applicable till February 21, 2023. The exam would be conducted on May 28, 2023, which is almost more than a week earlier than this year's exam that is to be conducted on June 5, 2022.

Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): 5 Most Important Uprisings of Modern Indian History For CSE!



The candidates who wish to target UPSC 2023 can start their preparation right away as they have 1 year at the most for the exam. Every year almost 10 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

Check and download the complete UPSC Calendar to take a look at the exams and their dates.

Download the New UPSC Calendar 2023 here.