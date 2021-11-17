UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2022: Month-wise Current Affairs Quiz For Civil Services Preparation| October 2021

IAS (UPSC) Prelims 2022: Check out the latest most important questions based on current affairs in the month of October 2021 for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam that would be held on June 5, 2022. Candidates preparing for the IAS Exam must go through this monthly series of Jagran Josh.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam is to be conducted on June 5th 2022. Those who wish to appear in the UPSC IAS Exam in the coming year must be prepared for the current affairs from this very month itself. Here are the 10 most important questions covering topics of current events this month in a nutshell for providing the aspirants with maximum information.

Current Affairs has been the major question holder of GS Paper I in the UPSC Prelims exam every year. Even the questions from the subjects are asked from Current Affairs only. So it is a mandate for all the candidates to be thorough with this part of the syllabus. Solve the questions below to check your preparation.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: Current Affairs Quiz- October 2021

Which of the following is correct about the National Green Tribunal?

i) It has suo motu powers in environmental issues across the world

ii) It is not an appellate authority

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The Supreme Court has declared the National Green Tribunal’s position as a “unique” forum endowed with suo motu powers to take up environmental issues across the country. NGT is also an appellate authority

With regard to the Indian Space Association, answer the following question by choosing the correct option/s

i) ISpA would be the single window and independent agency in matters of space

ii) It would bring technology and investments in the field of space research

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: ISpA aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian Space industry. It would be a single go-to window for all space-related matters in India. ISpA would be working towards building global linkages for the Indian space industry to bring in critical technology and investments

Which body has made the Draft Regional Plan 2041: NCR?

Municipal Corporation of Delhi National Capital Region Planning Board Ministry of Home Affairs Chief Minister of Delhi's Office

Ans. b

Explanation: The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) set up in 1985, has approved the ‘Draft Regional Plan 2041’ as per which the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to reduce in size.

Which of the following Fundamental Rights are not protected by the National Human Rights Commission?

Right to Live Right to Property Right to Speech All of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The right to property is neither a fundamental right nor can be protected by NHRC. NHRC is a watchdog of human rights in India taking care of the rights related to life, liberty, equality etc which are either guaranteed by the Indian Constitution or international covenants enforceable by courts in India.

Which of the following statements is true about the composition of NHRC?

i) It has four members including a chairman.

ii) The chairman must be either a Supreme Court Judge or a CJI

iii) The chairman and the members are appointed by the Lok Sabha

i, ii and ii ii and iii i and iii Only ii

Ans. d

Explanation: NHRC is a multimember body that consists of a chairman and four members. The Chairman and the members are appointed by the President on recommendations of a six-member committee including the PM and speaker of Lok Sabha. The chairman must be a CJI or a judge of SC.

Choose the correct statement regarding AMRUT 2.0

i) Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 aims to provide 100% coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 ULBs

ii) The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is the nodal ministry for the same

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation or AMRUT 2.0 is the extension of the mission launched in 2015. It aims to provide 100% coverage to all households in 4700 ULBs. It is been watched over by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Palk Bay Scheme falls under the umbrella of:

Green Revolution Blue Revolution Orange Revolution Brown Revolution

Ans. b

Explanation: The Palk Bay Scheme or Diversification Of Trawl Fishing Boats From Palk Straits Into Deep Sea Fishing Boats”, was launched in 2017 under the Blue Revolution scheme.

Under UNCLOS the sea and water resources are divided into the following zones. Choose the correct one from below

Internal Waters (IW) Territorial Sea (TS) Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: Under UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea - 1982), the sea and resources in the water and the seabed are classified into three zones - the Internal Waters (IW), the Territorial Sea (TS) and the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Which of the following statements are true about the Anti defection law?

i) The anti-defection law punishes individual Members of Parliament (MPs)/MLAs for leaving one party to join some other

ii) It was added to the 11th schedule of the Constitution of India

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Anti-Defection law was added to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in 1985. It punishes the individual Members of Parliament or MLAs for leaving one party for another.

With respect to the ECI's decision to freeze the election symbol of a Political Party choose the correct statement

i) The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 empowers the Election Commission to recognise political parties and allot symbols.

ii) It is the EC's power to decide in case of disputes among rival groups or sections of a recognised political party in regard to the name and symbol.

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The EC is the only authority to decide issues on a dispute or a merger under the order. The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 empowers the Election Commission to recognise political parties and allot symbols.

