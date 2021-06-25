GK Questions and Answers on Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP)

Directive Principles of State Policy are listed in part IV, from Article 36-51 in the Indian Constitution. These are the principles and ideals to be followed by Law Makers whenever they frame laws for any land. Take a look at the questions and their explanations below.

When and which committee suggested the justiciable and non justiciable types of Rights?

Sapru Committee Balwant Rai Mehta Committee Bhurelal committee None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Sapru Committee in 1945 suggested two categories of individual rights- justiciable and the non-justiciable rights.

What are the ideals that a state must keep in mind while framing policies called?

Fundamental Rights Directive Principles of State Policy Gandhian Principles Socialism

Ans. b

Explanation: DPSP are the ideals that must be kept in mind by the state whenever it formulates policies and enacts laws.

Which of the following statements is true regarding DPSP?

i) The concept was mentioned in Government of India Act 1935

ii) DPSP are not legally enforceable

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The instrument of instructions from GOI Act 1935 were taken as DPSP in the Constitution. The Principles are not enforceable by law.

Which of the following articles consists of equal pay for equal work for men and women?

Article 31 Article 39A Article 41 Article 39

Ans. d

Explanation: Article 39 is the DPSP stating equal pay for equal work for men and women, opportunities for the healthy development of children etc.

Article 43 of DPSP states:

i) Make provision for just and humane conditions of work and maternity relief

ii) Secure a living wage

iii) A decent standard of living with social and cultural opportunities for all workers

Only i and ii Only ii and iii i, ii and iii Only i and iii

Ans. b

Explanation: Article 43 of the Constitution talks about securing a living wage, a decent standard of living along with social and cultural opportunities for all workers

Which of the articles in the Constitution state the Gandhian Principles?

Article 40-48 Article 41-48 Article 42 Article 40

Ans. a

Explanation: Articles 40-48 are based on Gandhian ideology used to represent the programme of reconstruction enunciated by Gandhi during the national movement.

Which article states about Uniform Civil Code throughout the country?

Article 48 Article 44 Article 42 Article 49

Ans. a

Explanation: Article 44 states- 'secure for all citizens a uniform civil code throughout the country'.

Which of the new DPSP was added to the Constitution through the 42nd amendment?

To promote equal justice and to provide free legal aid to the poor Promote international peace and security between nations State need to minimise inequalities in income, status, facilities and opportunities Prohibit the consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs

Ans. a

Explanation: As per 42nd amendment four DPSPs were added:

To secure opportunities for the healthy development of children

To promote equal justice and to provide free legal aid to the poor

To take steps to secure the participation of workers in the management of industries

To protect and improve the environment and to safeguard forests and wildlife

Which amendment made elementary education for all children a fundamental right? Also choose the article added after that:

80th Amendment, Article 21 A 86th Amendment, Article 21 44th Amendment, Article 22 A 86th Amendment, Article 21 A

Ans.d

Explanation: The 86th Amendment Act of 2002 changed the subject-matter of Article 45 and made elementary education a fundamental right under Article 21 A.

From which country has Indian Constitution borrowed DPSP?

USA Ireland France Japan

Ans. b

Explanation: Ireland's constitution was from where Indians borrowed Directive Principles of State Policy.

