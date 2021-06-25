GK Questions and Answers on Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP)
Directive Principles of State Policy are listed in part IV, from Article 36-51 in the Indian Constitution. These are the principles and ideals to be followed by Law Makers whenever they frame laws for any land. Take a look at the questions and their explanations below.
- When and which committee suggested the justiciable and non justiciable types of Rights?
- Sapru Committee
- Balwant Rai Mehta Committee
- Bhurelal committee
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: The Sapru Committee in 1945 suggested two categories of individual rights- justiciable and the non-justiciable rights.
- What are the ideals that a state must keep in mind while framing policies called?
- Fundamental Rights
- Directive Principles of State Policy
- Gandhian Principles
- Socialism
Ans. b
Explanation: DPSP are the ideals that must be kept in mind by the state whenever it formulates policies and enacts laws.
- Which of the following statements is true regarding DPSP?
i) The concept was mentioned in Government of India Act 1935
ii) DPSP are not legally enforceable
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: The instrument of instructions from GOI Act 1935 were taken as DPSP in the Constitution. The Principles are not enforceable by law.
- Which of the following articles consists of equal pay for equal work for men and women?
- Article 31
- Article 39A
- Article 41
- Article 39
Ans. d
Explanation: Article 39 is the DPSP stating equal pay for equal work for men and women, opportunities for the healthy development of children etc.
- Article 43 of DPSP states:
i) Make provision for just and humane conditions of work and maternity relief
ii) Secure a living wage
iii) A decent standard of living with social and cultural opportunities for all workers
- Only i and ii
- Only ii and iii
- i, ii and iii
- Only i and iii
Ans. b
Explanation: Article 43 of the Constitution talks about securing a living wage, a decent standard of living along with social and cultural opportunities for all workers
- Which of the articles in the Constitution state the Gandhian Principles?
- Article 40-48
- Article 41-48
- Article 42
- Article 40
Ans. a
Explanation: Articles 40-48 are based on Gandhian ideology used to represent the programme of reconstruction enunciated by Gandhi during the national movement.
- Which article states about Uniform Civil Code throughout the country?
- Article 48
- Article 44
- Article 42
- Article 49
Ans. a
Explanation: Article 44 states- 'secure for all citizens a uniform civil code throughout the country'.
- Which of the new DPSP was added to the Constitution through the 42nd amendment?
- To promote equal justice and to provide free legal aid to the poor
- Promote international peace and security between nations
- State need to minimise inequalities in income, status, facilities and opportunities
- Prohibit the consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs
Ans. a
Explanation: As per 42nd amendment four DPSPs were added:
- To secure opportunities for the healthy development of children
- To promote equal justice and to provide free legal aid to the poor
- To take steps to secure the participation of workers in the management of industries
- To protect and improve the environment and to safeguard forests and wildlife
- Which amendment made elementary education for all children a fundamental right? Also choose the article added after that:
- 80th Amendment, Article 21 A
- 86th Amendment, Article 21
- 44th Amendment, Article 22 A
- 86th Amendment, Article 21 A
Ans.d
Explanation: The 86th Amendment Act of 2002 changed the subject-matter of Article 45 and made elementary education a fundamental right under Article 21 A.
- From which country has Indian Constitution borrowed DPSP?
- USA
- Ireland
- France
- Japan
Ans. b
Explanation: Ireland's constitution was from where Indians borrowed Directive Principles of State Policy.
