GK Quiz on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act and Article 370

Take a look at the questions below brought to you be Jagran Josh on three major topics that may be put up in various exams like UPSC, SSC and Bank PO- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, Article 370 and its features and Delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir. The questions have been framed keeping in mind the latest updates on the above mentioned topics.

Which article in the Indian Constitution dealt with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir?

Article 270 Article 370 Article 371 Article 372

Ans. b

Explanation: Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Which article empowered J&K's state legislature to define permanent residents and provide special rights to them

Article 370 Article 35 Article 35 A Article 1

Ans. c

Explanation: Article 35A of the Indian Constitution was an article that empowered the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to them.

Which of the following statements regarding Jammu and Kashmir are correct?

i) Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state under the British Paramountcy

ii) The people of the princely states were state subjects and not British colonial subjects

iii) The accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union happened on 26th October 1947

Only i i and ii ii and iii i, ii and iii

Ans. d

Explanation: Before 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state and the citizens were state subjects and not British subjects. The accession of Jammu and Kashmir happened on 26th October 1947.

Choose the correct statement from below:

i) The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was introduced in Rajya Sabha

ii) Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization bill made the Union Territory of Ladakh without a legislature

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 5, 2019 by the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Amit Shah.The Bill reorganises the state of Jammu and Kashmir into: (i) the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and (ii) the Union Territory of Ladakh without a legislature.

Which districts are included in UT of Ladakh after the J&K Reorganization Act 2019

Kargil Leh Srinagar Both a and b

Ans. d

Explanation: As per the J&K Reorganization Act 2019, The Union Territory of Ladakh will comprise Kargil and Leh districts, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will comprise the remaining territories of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Who administers the UT of Jammu and Kashmir?

President of India Lieutenant Governor Chief Minister Central Government

Ans. a

Explanation: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is administered by the President, through an administrator appointed by him known as the Lieutenant Governor.

Which of the following is true about the state legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir?

i) As per J& K Reorganization Act, the total number of seats in the Assembly will be 107

ii) Out of 107 seats, 24 seats would be vacant on account of certain areas of J&K being under the occupation of Pakistan

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The Bill provides for a Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of seats in the Assembly will be 107. Of these, 24 seats will remain vacant on account of certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir being under the occupation of Pakistan.

Who was the chief drafter of Article 370?

N Gopalaswami Ayyangar Pt JL Nehru Sardar Patel MK Gandhi

Ans. a

Explanation: Nehru appointed Ayyangar as a cabinet minister without portfolio and asked him to look into the affairs of Kashmir after its accession. He is basically the reason for autonomy to the state.

Until the J&K Reorganization ACt 2019, the Lok sabha seats delimitation in J&K was controlled by:

Jammu and Kashmir Constitution Constitution of India Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957 Chief Minister of the state

Ans. b

Explanation: Until J&K Reorganization Bill 2019, the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in J&K was governed by the Constitution of India.

Who was the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir to sign the Instrument of Accession with India?

Maharaja Hari Singh Raja Gulab Singh Maharaja Ranjit Singh None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession in favour of the Indian Union on 26 October, 1947.

