Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 October to 30 October 2021

Legendary actor Rajnikanth awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Rajnikanth has been conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. He was awarded the prestigious honour by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

China adopts new land border law

The Government of China has adopted a new Land Border Law for the protection and exploitation of the land border areas. The move came amid the military standoff with India in eastern Ladakh. As per the newly adopted law by China, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.

AY.4 variant found in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Six people from the Indore district in Madhya Pradesh have been found infected with new Coronavirus variant AY.4. The 6 individuals were also fully vaccinated. Their diagnosis was announced after the report from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The first case of the AY.4 variant was detected in Maharashtra.

New IPL teams 2021

Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been announced as the two new teams of the IPL. The latest addition has taken the total number of IPL teams in the next season to ten. For the Lucknow IPL team, the RPSG group, owned by Sanjiv Goenka, placed the winning bid worth Rs 7,090 crore. For the Ahmedabad team, CVC Capital Partners claimed a bid of Rs 5,166 crore.

Anita Anand has become the new Defence Minister of Canada

Indian-Origin Anita Anand has been declared as the new Defence Minister of Canada. She was chosen for the position as the recently re-elected Prime Minister Trudeau reshuffled the cabinet after winning September 2021 elections. She will replace Harjit Sajjan, former Defence Minister. He recently came under criticism for his handling of military sexual misconduct.

Advanced sewage treatment plant in Varanasi, UP

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated an advanced sewage treatment plant in Varanasi. It will work on conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga River. The foundation stone of the sewage plant was laid in 2018 by Prime Minister Modi. The sewage plant in Varanasi will stop contaminated water from falling into Ganga from the drains of the city.

Successful test-fire of Agni-5 missile

India has successfully test-fired the surface to surface ballistic missile ‘Agni-5’. It is able to strike a target at a range of up to 5,000 km with extreme accuracy. The ambitious missile testing by the country has also come at a time when India has been involved in a lingering border stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Government launches Krishi Udan 2.0

The Government has launched the Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme. It aims at giving significant focus on incentivizing and optimizing the air transportation of agricultural products all over India. The first phase will be implemented across 53 airports in India with the main focus on Northeast and Tribal regions.

Prime Minister Modi reaches Italy for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Modi has reached Italy for the 16th G20 Summit. This will be the first in-person summit since the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the G20 summit is ‘People, Planet and Prosperity. PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Facebook renamed as Meta

Facebook has announced that it has changed its company name to Meta. The CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest development at the Connect Virtual Reality Conference of the company. He said that the name Meta reflects who we are better and what we hope to build.