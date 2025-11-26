Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025: Counselling Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- KEA has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling.
- Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Provisional seat allotment result is expected on November 27, with the final result on November 28.
Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka AYUSH Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 second stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the timetable at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result will be released on November 27, 2025 and the final result to be released on November 28, 2025. Candidates who were unable to secure any AYUSH seat in the previous rounds are eligible for the second stray vacancy round.
Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table of the important details of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 second stray vacancy round
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)
|Board name
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|State
|Karnataka
|Stream
|Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Programmes
|
BAMS (Ayurveda)
BHMS (Homeopathy)
BUMS (Unani)
BSMS (Siddha)
BNYS (Naturopathy and Yoga Science)
|Provisional seat allotment list release
|November 27, 2025
|Final seat allotment list release
|November 28, 2025
Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Check the following table of the Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 second stray vacancy round:
|Event
|Date and time
|Release of seat matrix
|November 25, 2025 from 6 pm
|Fresh options entry
|November 25, 2025 from 6 pm - November 27, 2025 till 10 am
|Release of provisional seat allotment results
|November 27, 2025 after 2 pm
|Release of final seat allotment results
|November 28, 2025 after 2 pm
|Payment of fees and downloading of confirmation slip
|November 28 and 29, 2025
|Last date for reporting to allotted colleges
|November 30, 2025 till 5:30 pm
