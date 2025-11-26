Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025: Counselling Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka AYUSH Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 second stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the timetable at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result will be released on November 27, 2025 and the final result to be released on November 28, 2025. Candidates who were unable to secure any AYUSH seat in the previous rounds are eligible for the second stray vacancy round.

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of the important details of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: