Bihar DELED Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025: Counselling Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 26, 2025, 11:58 IST

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result is expected on November 27, 2025, with the final result on November 28, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KEA has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025.
KEA has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • KEA has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling.
  • Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Provisional seat allotment result is expected on November 27, with the final result on November 28.

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka AYUSH Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 second stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the timetable at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result will be released on November 27, 2025 and the final result to be released on November 28, 2025. Candidates who were unable to secure any AYUSH seat in the previous rounds are eligible for the second stray vacancy round.

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of the important details of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 second stray vacancy round 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)
Board name  Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
State  Karnataka 
Stream  Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Programmes 

BAMS (Ayurveda)

BHMS (Homeopathy)

BUMS (Unani)

BSMS (Siddha)

BNYS (Naturopathy and Yoga Science)
Provisional seat allotment list release  November 27, 2025
Final seat allotment list release  November 28, 2025

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check the following table of the Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 second stray vacancy round:

Event  Date and time
Release of seat matrix November 25, 2025 from 6 pm
Fresh options entry November 25, 2025 from 6 pm - November 27, 2025 till 10 am
Release of provisional seat allotment results November 27, 2025 after 2 pm
Release of final seat allotment results November 28, 2025 after 2 pm
Payment of fees and downloading of confirmation slip November 28 and 29, 2025
Last date for reporting to allotted colleges  November 30, 2025 till 5:30 pm

Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Official Notice

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News