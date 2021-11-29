UPPSC Prelims Result 2021: Check UPPCS Expected Cut-Offs (Revised), Official Answer Key & UPPSC Exam Date (Mains) 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 would be released soon on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check UPPCS Prelims 2021 Official Answer Key Links, UPPSC PCS Expected Cut-Off (Revised) and Mains Exam details here

UP PSC will be releasing the UPPCS Prelims Result 2021 soon on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. All those who appeared in the exam on October 24, 2021, have already checked their answers from the UPPCS Official Answer Key 2021 released by the Commission. Now the candidates are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. In the article below check how much the UPPCS 2021 expected cut off posts answer key releases and what strategy the candidates must follow to qualify for the UPPCS Mains Exam.

UPPSC Prelims Revised Expected Cut-Off 2021:

The candidates after the exam and before the release of the official answer key were talking about a higher cut-off. This cut off saw a dip when the UPPCS official answer key was released. Many candidates talked to Jagran Josh about at least 5 marks dip in the predicted cutoffs. Take a look at the expected Cut Offs before the release of the UPPCS Prelims Official Answer Key 2021 in the table below.

Category Cut-Off Expected (2021) General 98-103 OBC 96-101 SC 95-100 ST 90-95 PWD 90-95 Female Candidates 95-100

Now as per experts the cut-offs would be as follows:

Category Revised Cut-Off Expected (2021) General 95±5 OBC 92±5 SC 90±5 ST 90±5 PWD 85±5 Female Candidates 92±5

The candidates can see that the cut-offs have dripped down. The UP PSC asked for the nominations to be filed after which many candidates raised the issues of a few questions that they were doubtful of.

Many candidates had complained this year about the paper being unconventional. The exam as per experts was a shift from the regular pattern and was easier for the first timers than the previous year applicants.

UPPSC Prelims Official Answer Key 2021:

Check the official answer keys released on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC here.

UP PCS Official Answer key Paper 1 Set A

UP PCS Paper 1 Set B Answer Key

UPPCS Paper 1 Set C Answer Key

UPPCS Paper 1 Set D Answer Key

The candidates can follow this official answer key as per their set and check their scores. Those who are expecting their scores above the mentioned cut-offs must at all costs start with their preparation for the UP PCS Mains Exam 2021 now.

The UPPCS Mains exam would begin from January 28, 2022. The Commission generally gives the candidates more than 2 months to prepare for their Mains Exam which is why many experts are suggesting that the UPPSC would be releasing the UP PCS Result 2021 soon this week.

