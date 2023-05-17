List of Chairmen of the UPSC (1926 - 2023)
The Union Public Services Commission is the foremost central recruitment agency of India. It’s responsible for recruiting all the Group ‘A’ officers under the government of India through various examinations. UPSC is among the few institutions in India that operate with both full autonomy and freedom. Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the constitution contain elaborate provisions regarding the composition of the UPSC.
UPSC is consists of the Chairman and the members appointed by the President of India. The Chairman and the members of the UPSC hold the office for a term of 6 years or till the age of 65 years.
Sir Ross Barker was the first Chairman of the UPSC, who joined in October 1926 and held the post till August 1932.
List of UPSC Chairmen (2026-2023)
|
Chairman Name
|
Date of Joining
|
Date of Retirement
|
1. Sir Ross Barker
|
October 1926
|
August 1932
|
2. Sir David Petrie
|
August 1932
|
1936
|
3. Sir Eyre Gorden
|
1937
|
1942
|
4. Sir F.W. Robertson
|
1942
|
1947
|
5. Sh. H.K. Kripalani
|
April 1, 1947
|
January 13, 1949
|
6. Sh. R.N. Banerjee
|
January 14, 1949
|
May 9, 1955
|
7. Sh. N. Govindarajan
|
May 9, 1955
|
Dec. 9, 1955
|
8. Sh. V.S. Hejmadi
|
Dec. 9, 1955
|
Dec. 9, 1961
|
9. Sh. B.N. Jha
|
Dec. 11, 1961
|
Feb.22, 1967
|
10. Sh. K.R. Damle
|
April 18, 1967
|
March 2, 1971
|
11. Sh. R.C.S. Sarkar
|
May1,1971
|
Feb.1, 1973
|
12. Dr. A.R. Kidwai
|
Feb. 5, 1973
|
Feb. 4, 1979
|
13. Dr. M.L. Shahare
|
Feb.16, 1979
|
Feb.16, 1985
|
14. Sh. H.K.L. Capoor
|
Feb.18, 1985
|
March 5, 1990
|
15. Sh. J.P. Gupta
|
March 5, 1990
|
June 2, 1992
|
16. Mrs. R.M.Bathew (Kharbuli)
|
Sept. 23, 1992
|
Aug. 23, 1996
|
17. Sh. S.J.S. Chhatwal
|
Aug. 23, 1996
|
Sept. 30, 1996
|
18. Sh. J.M. Qureshi
|
Sept. 30, 1996
|
Dec. 11, 1998
|
19. Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Surinder Nath
|
Dec. 11, 1998
|
June 25, 2002
|
20. Sh. P.C. Hota
|
June 25, 2002
|
Sept. 8, 2003
|
21. Sh. Mata Prasad
|
Sept. 8, 2003
|
Jan.4, 2005
|
22. S. R. Hashim
|
January 2005
|
April 2006
|
23. D. P. Agrawal
|
August 2008
|
August 2014
|
24. Rajni Razdan
|
August, 2014
|
November, 2014
|
25. Deepak Gupta
|
November 2014
|
September 2016
|
26. Alka Sirohi
|
September 21, 2016
|
January 3, 2017
|
27. David R. Syiemlieh
|
January 4, 2017
|
January 21, 2018
|
28. Vinay Mittal
|
January 22, 2018
|
June 19, 2018
|
29. Arvind Saxena
|
June 20, 2018
|
August 6, 2020
|
30. Pradeep Kumar Joshi
|
August 7, 2020
|
April 4, 2022
|
31. Dr. Manoj Soni
|
April 5, 2022
|
- - - - -
To date, there have been 31 chairmen of the UPSC. Dr. Manoj Soni is the current Chairman of the UPSC.
The constitution of India does not specify the strength of the commission and has left the matter to the discretion of the President. The commission usually consists of 9 to11 members including the Chairman.