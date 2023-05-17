List of Chairmen of the UPSC (1926 - 2023)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the central recruiting agency in India for recruiting officers of the Government of India. It includes the Chairman and the members appointed by the President of India. Take a look at all the list of all UPSC Chairmen from 1926 to 2023 below.
List of UPSC Chairmen
List of UPSC Chairmen

The Union Public Services Commission is the foremost central recruitment agency of India. It’s responsible for recruiting all the Group ‘A’ officers under the government of India through various examinations. UPSC is among the few institutions in India that operate with both full autonomy and freedom. Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the constitution contain elaborate provisions regarding the composition of the UPSC.

UPSC is consists of the Chairman and the members appointed by the President of India. The Chairman and the members of the UPSC hold the office for a term of 6 years or till the age of 65 years.
Sir Ross Barker was the first Chairman of the UPSC, who joined in October 1926 and held the post till August 1932.

first chairman of upsc

List of UPSC Chairmen (2026-2023)

Chairman Name

Date of Joining

Date of Retirement

1. Sir Ross Barker

October 1926

August 1932

2. Sir David Petrie

August 1932

1936

3. Sir Eyre Gorden

1937

1942

4. Sir F.W. Robertson

1942

1947

5. Sh. H.K. Kripalani

April 1, 1947

January 13, 1949

6. Sh. R.N. Banerjee

January 14, 1949

May 9, 1955

7. Sh. N. Govindarajan

May 9, 1955

Dec. 9, 1955

8. Sh. V.S. Hejmadi

Dec. 9, 1955

Dec. 9,  1961

9. Sh. B.N. Jha

Dec. 11, 1961

Feb.22, 1967

10. Sh. K.R. Damle

April 18, 1967

March 2, 1971

11. Sh. R.C.S. Sarkar

May1,1971

Feb.1, 1973

12. Dr. A.R. Kidwai

Feb. 5, 1973

Feb. 4, 1979

13. Dr. M.L. Shahare

 Feb.16, 1979

Feb.16, 1985

14. Sh. H.K.L. Capoor

Feb.18, 1985

March 5, 1990

15. Sh. J.P. Gupta

March 5, 1990

June 2, 1992

16. Mrs. R.M.Bathew (Kharbuli)

Sept. 23, 1992

Aug. 23, 1996

17. Sh. S.J.S. Chhatwal

Aug. 23, 1996

Sept. 30, 1996

18. Sh. J.M. Qureshi

Sept. 30, 1996

Dec. 11, 1998

19. Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Surinder Nath

Dec. 11, 1998

June 25, 2002

20. Sh. P.C. Hota

June 25, 2002

Sept. 8, 2003

21. Sh. Mata Prasad

Sept. 8, 2003

Jan.4, 2005

22. S. R. Hashim

January 2005    

April 2006

23. D. P. Agrawal

August 2008     

August 2014

24. Rajni Razdan

August, 2014

November, 2014

25. Deepak Gupta

November 2014

September 2016

26. Alka Sirohi

September 21, 2016

January 3, 2017

27. David R. Syiemlieh

January 4, 2017

January  21, 2018

28. Vinay Mittal

January 22, 2018

June  19, 2018

29. Arvind Saxena

June 20, 2018 

August 6, 2020

30. Pradeep Kumar Joshi

August 7, 2020

April 4, 2022

31. Dr. Manoj Soni

April 5, 2022

- - - - -

To date, there have been 31 chairmen of the UPSC. Dr. Manoj Soni is the current Chairman of the UPSC.

The constitution of India does not specify the strength of the commission and has left the matter to the discretion of the President. The commission usually consists of 9 to11 members including the Chairman.

Related: List of CBI Directors of India (1963- 2023)

FAQ

How does a candidate become a DM?

To become a DM the candidate must first qualify for the UPSC-CSE exam and become an IAS officer.

What is the salary of an IAS officer?

The basic per month salary of an IAS officer starts at INR 56,100 (TA, DA, and HRA).

What is the age limit of the UPSC Civil Services?

21 to 32 years is the age limit for General category candidates.

Who is the first Chairman of UPSC?

Sir Ross Barker was the first Chairman of UPSC

Who is the current chairman of UPSC?

Arvind Saxena is the incumbent chairman of UPSC. He assumed office on 28 November 2018.

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next