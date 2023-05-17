List of Chairmen of the UPSC (1926 - 2023)

The Union Public Services Commission is the foremost central recruitment agency of India. It’s responsible for recruiting all the Group ‘A’ officers under the government of India through various examinations. UPSC is among the few institutions in India that operate with both full autonomy and freedom. Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the constitution contain elaborate provisions regarding the composition of the UPSC.

UPSC is consists of the Chairman and the members appointed by the President of India. The Chairman and the members of the UPSC hold the office for a term of 6 years or till the age of 65 years.

Sir Ross Barker was the first Chairman of the UPSC, who joined in October 1926 and held the post till August 1932.

List of UPSC Chairmen (2026-2023)

Chairman Name Date of Joining Date of Retirement 1. Sir Ross Barker October 1926 August 1932 2. Sir David Petrie August 1932 1936 3. Sir Eyre Gorden 1937 1942 4. Sir F.W. Robertson 1942 1947 5. Sh. H.K. Kripalani April 1, 1947 January 13, 1949 6. Sh. R.N. Banerjee January 14, 1949 May 9, 1955 7. Sh. N. Govindarajan May 9, 1955 Dec. 9, 1955 8. Sh. V.S. Hejmadi Dec. 9, 1955 Dec. 9, 1961 9. Sh. B.N. Jha Dec. 11, 1961 Feb.22, 1967 10. Sh. K.R. Damle April 18, 1967 March 2, 1971 11. Sh. R.C.S. Sarkar May1,1971 Feb.1, 1973 12. Dr. A.R. Kidwai Feb. 5, 1973 Feb. 4, 1979 13. Dr. M.L. Shahare Feb.16, 1979 Feb.16, 1985 14. Sh. H.K.L. Capoor Feb.18, 1985 March 5, 1990 15. Sh. J.P. Gupta March 5, 1990 June 2, 1992 16. Mrs. R.M.Bathew (Kharbuli) Sept. 23, 1992 Aug. 23, 1996 17. Sh. S.J.S. Chhatwal Aug. 23, 1996 Sept. 30, 1996 18. Sh. J.M. Qureshi Sept. 30, 1996 Dec. 11, 1998 19. Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Surinder Nath Dec. 11, 1998 June 25, 2002 20. Sh. P.C. Hota June 25, 2002 Sept. 8, 2003 21. Sh. Mata Prasad Sept. 8, 2003 Jan.4, 2005 22. S. R. Hashim January 2005 April 2006 23. D. P. Agrawal August 2008 August 2014 24. Rajni Razdan August, 2014 November, 2014 25. Deepak Gupta November 2014 September 2016 26. Alka Sirohi September 21, 2016 January 3, 2017 27. David R. Syiemlieh January 4, 2017 January 21, 2018 28. Vinay Mittal January 22, 2018 June 19, 2018 29. Arvind Saxena June 20, 2018 August 6, 2020 30. Pradeep Kumar Joshi August 7, 2020 April 4, 2022 31. Dr. Manoj Soni April 5, 2022 - - - - -

To date, there have been 31 chairmen of the UPSC. Dr. Manoj Soni is the current Chairman of the UPSC.

The constitution of India does not specify the strength of the commission and has left the matter to the discretion of the President. The commission usually consists of 9 to11 members including the Chairman.

