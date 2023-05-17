Who is Manoj Soni, the New UPSC Chairman?
The Union Public Services Commission is the leading central recruitment agency of India that’s responsible for recruiting all the Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India. The UPSC conducts various examinations like the Civil Services Examination and NDA exam every year. These are considered one of the toughest tests in the world and are a must to clear to serve as a top-level officer in the government.
The UPSC consists of the Chairman and several members who are appointed by the President of India. Recently, Manoj Soni took oath as the UPSC Chairman. He was already acting as the chairman since April 2022. You can know all about Manoj Soni here.
Dr Manoj Soni takes the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission today.— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 16, 2023
Chairman of the UPSC
The chairman of the Union Public Services Commission is appointed by the President of India. There can be 9 to 11 members in the UPSC, including the chairman. The tenure of every member is limited to six years or till the age of 65. The constitution of India has laid out provisions regarding the UPSC in Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV. The UPSC is among the few institutions in India that functions with full autonomy and freedom.
You can check the list of all UPSC Chairman here, along with the serving chairman Manoj Soni.
Who is Dr. Manoj Soni? Age, Life, Career & More
- Dr Manoj Soni was born on February 17, 1965, in Mumbai.
- Dr Soni is an educationist who is currently serving as the chairman of the UPSC. He joined the Commission on June 28, 2017, and has been performing chairman duties since April 5, 2022, taking over from his predecessor, Pradeep Kumar Joshi.
- Mr Soni took oath as the UPSC chairman on Tuesday, May 16, 2016. Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, B.B. Swain, Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and Suman Sharma from the Income Tax cadre of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) also joined as UPSC members recently.
- Before his appointment, he taught International Relations at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Vallabh Vidyanagar.
- Dr Soni is a scholar of political science with a specialisation in studies of international relations.
- He has served as the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU Baroda).
- He has also served on the boards of governors of several institutions of higher education and public administration.
- As of 2020, he also serves as a monk / Nishkam Karmayogi (selfless worker) in the Anoopam Mission of the Swaminarayan movement in Gujarat.
- In 2015, Dr Soni was honoured by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, London, U.K. with the World Education Congress Global Award for Distance Learning Leadership.
