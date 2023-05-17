Who is Manoj Soni, the new UPSC Chairman?

The Union Public Services Commission is the leading central recruitment agency of India that’s responsible for recruiting all the Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India. The UPSC conducts various examinations like the Civil Services Examination and NDA exam every year. These are considered one of the toughest tests in the world and are a must to clear to serve as a top-level officer in the government.

The UPSC consists of the Chairman and several members who are appointed by the President of India. Recently, Manoj Soni took oath as the UPSC Chairman. He was already acting as the chairman since April 2022. You can know all about Manoj Soni here.

Dr Manoj Soni takes the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission today.



Read here: https://t.co/aWNiJw8frF — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 16, 2023

Chairman of the UPSC

The chairman of the Union Public Services Commission is appointed by the President of India. There can be 9 to 11 members in the UPSC, including the chairman. The tenure of every member is limited to six years or till the age of 65. The constitution of India has laid out provisions regarding the UPSC in Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV. The UPSC is among the few institutions in India that functions with full autonomy and freedom.

You can check the list of all UPSC Chairman here, along with the serving chairman Manoj Soni.

Who is Dr. Manoj Soni? Age, Life, Career & More