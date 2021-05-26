India's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. It is India's officially designated single point of contact for liaison with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Motto Industry, Impartiality, Integrity Jurisdiction Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Headquarters CGO Complex, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Annual Budget Rs. 802.19 crore Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

List of CBI Directors of India (1963- 2021)

S.No. Name of CBI Directors Duration From To 1. D. P. Kohli 1 April 1963 31 May 1968 2. F. V. Arul 31 May 1968 6 May 1971 3. D. Sen 6 May 1971 29 March 1977 4. S. N. Mathur 29 March 1977 2 May 1977 5. C. V. Narasimhan 2 May 1977 25 November 1977 6. John Lobo 25 November 1977 30 June 1979 7. R. D. Singh 30 June 1979 24 January 1980 8. J. S. Bajwa 24 January 1980 28 February 1985 9. M. G. Katre 28 February 1985 31 October 1989 10. Dr. A. P. Mukherjee 31 October 1989 11 January 1990 11. R. Sekhar 11 January 1990 14 February 1990 12. Vijay Karan 14 February 1990 1 June 1992 13. S. K. Datta 1 June 1992 31 July 1993 14. K. V. R. Rao 31 July 1993 31 July 1996 15. Joginder Singh 31 July 1996 30 June 1997 16. R. C. Sharma 30 June 1997 31 January 1998 17. D. R. Karthikeyan (acting) 31 January 1998 31 March 1998 18. Dr. T. N. Mishra (acting) 31 March 1998 4 January 1999 19. Dr. R. K. Raghavan 4 January 1999 30 April 2001 20. P. C. Sharma 30 April 2001 6 December 2003 21. U. S. Misra 6 December 2003 6 December 2005 22. Vijay Shanker Tiwari 12 December 2005 31 July 2008 23. Ashwani Kumar 2 August 2008 30 November 2010 24. A. P. Singh 30 November 2010 30 November 2012 25. Ranjit Sinha 3 December 2012 2 December 2014 26. Anil Sinha 3 December 2014 2 December 2016 27. Rakesh Asthana (Special Director) 2 December 2016 1 February 2017 28. Alok Kumar Verma 1 February 2017 10 January 2019 29. M. Nageshwar Rao (interim) 24 October 2018 4 February 2019 30. Rishi Kumar Shukla 4 February 2019 3 February 2021 31. Praveen Sinha (interim) 3 February 2021 25 May 2021 32. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal 25 May 2021 Present

Formation of CBI

In 1941, during World War II, a Special Police Establishment (SPE) was constituted in the Department of War of British India to enquire into allegations of bribery and corruption in the war-related procurements.

In 1963, it was established by the Government of India upon the recommendations of the Santhanam Committee on Prevention of Corruption (1962–1964) with a view to investigating serious crimes related to the Defence of India, corruption in high places, serious fraud, cheating and embezzlement and social crime, particularly of hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering in essential commodities, having all-India and inter-state ramifications.

Supervision Over CBI

In matters related to the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the superintendence of CBI lies with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and in other matters, with the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) under the aegis of the Ministry of Personnel, Pension and Grievances.

Legal Powers of CBI

CBI derives its legal powers to investigate crime from the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

Director of CBI

The CBI is headed by a Director and is appointed by a three-member panel. The panel comprises of:

1- Prime Minister (Chairperson)

2- Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha)

3- CJI or Supreme Court Judge recommended by the Chief Justice

It is to be noted that in case there's no recognized Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha would be a member of the panel.

Central Bureau of Investigation: Structure and Functions