List of CBI Directors of India (1963- 2021)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is India's premier investigating agency, operating under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Check the list of CBI Directors of India from 1963 to 2021.
Created On: May 26, 2021 19:13 IST
Modified On: May 26, 2021 21:33 IST
India's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. It is India's officially designated single point of contact for liaison with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). 

Motto Industry, Impartiality, Integrity
Jurisdiction Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Headquarters CGO Complex, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
Annual Budget Rs. 802.19 crore
Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

S.No. Name of CBI Directors Duration
From To
1. D. P. Kohli 1 April 1963 31 May 1968
2. F. V. Arul 31 May 1968 6 May 1971
3. D. Sen 6 May 1971 29 March 1977
4. S. N. Mathur 29 March 1977 2 May 1977
5. C. V. Narasimhan 2 May 1977 25 November 1977
6. John Lobo 25 November 1977 30 June 1979
7. R. D. Singh 30 June 1979 24 January 1980
8. J. S. Bajwa 24 January 1980 28 February 1985
9. M. G. Katre 28 February 1985 31 October 1989
10. Dr. A. P. Mukherjee 31 October 1989 11 January 1990
11. R. Sekhar 11 January 1990 14 February 1990
12. Vijay Karan 14 February 1990 1 June 1992
13. S. K. Datta 1 June 1992 31 July 1993
14. K. V. R. Rao 31 July 1993 31 July 1996
15. Joginder Singh 31 July 1996 30 June 1997
16. R. C. Sharma 30 June 1997 31 January 1998
17. D. R. Karthikeyan (acting) 31 January 1998 31 March 1998
18. Dr. T. N. Mishra (acting) 31 March 1998 4 January 1999
19. Dr. R. K. Raghavan 4 January 1999 30 April 2001
20. P. C. Sharma 30 April 2001 6 December 2003
21. U. S. Misra 6 December 2003 6 December 2005
22. Vijay Shanker Tiwari 12 December 2005 31 July 2008
23. Ashwani Kumar 2 August 2008 30 November 2010
24. A. P. Singh 30 November 2010 30 November 2012
25. Ranjit Sinha 3 December 2012 2 December 2014
26. Anil Sinha 3 December 2014 2 December 2016
27. Rakesh Asthana (Special Director) 2 December 2016 1 February 2017
28. Alok Kumar Verma 1 February 2017 10 January 2019
29. M. Nageshwar Rao (interim) 24 October 2018 4 February 2019
30. Rishi Kumar Shukla 4 February 2019 3 February 2021
31. Praveen Sinha (interim) 3 February 2021 25 May 2021
32. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal 25 May 2021 Present

Formation of CBI

In 1941, during World War II, a Special Police Establishment (SPE) was constituted in the Department of War of British India to enquire into allegations of bribery and corruption in the war-related procurements. 

In 1963, it was established by the Government of India upon the recommendations of the Santhanam Committee on Prevention of Corruption (1962–1964) with a view to investigating serious crimes related to the Defence of India, corruption in high places, serious fraud, cheating and embezzlement and social crime, particularly of hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering in essential commodities, having all-India and inter-state ramifications. 

Supervision Over CBI

In matters related to the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the superintendence of CBI lies with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and in other matters, with the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) under the aegis of the Ministry of Personnel, Pension and  Grievances. 

Legal Powers of CBI

CBI derives its legal powers to investigate crime from the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

Director of CBI

The CBI is headed by a Director and is appointed by a three-member panel. The panel comprises of:

1- Prime Minister (Chairperson)
2- Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha)
3- CJI or Supreme Court Judge recommended by the Chief Justice

It is to be noted that in case there's no recognized Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha would be a member of the panel.  

Central Bureau of Investigation: Structure and Functions
