CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Biography: Birth, Education, Career, and More

A high-level panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has zeroed in on IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to be the next CBI Director, India's premier investigative agency.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana were part of the high-level panel. As per the sources, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, VSK Kamudi, and Subodh Kumar Jaiswal were shortlisted by the panel.

On 25 May 2021, the Government of India appointed Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre, as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

For over three months, CBI has been working without a regular director. CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as the acting chief of CBI after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on 3 February 2021.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: Birth and Education

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was born on 22 September 1962 in Dhanbad. He is an alumnus of the CMRI branch of the De Nobili School in Jharkhand. He obtained a B.A. (Hons.) degree in English from DAV College, Chandigarh and an MBA in Business Administration from Panjab University.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: Career

In 1985, at the age of 23, he joined the Indian Police Service and was allotted the Maharashtra cadre. In 1986, he started his career as an Additional Superintendent of Police(ASP) in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

He also served as the Superintendent of Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and carried out successful anti-Naxal operations.

As head of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, he headed the 2003 High Court-appointed SIT that probed Rs 20,000 crore fake stamp paper scam (Telgi scam). The case was later taken over by CBI.

He also served in the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and investigated the infamous 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case.

He also worked with the SPG that secured the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also worked with IB and R&AW. He served in India's external intelligence agency for nine years, during which he served as the additional secretary of RA&W for three years.

In 2018, under Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government, he returned to Mumbai as the Police Commissioner. In February 2019, he was appointed as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP). Under his supervision, Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to the CBI in 2020.

Amid the strained relationship with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he sought central deputation in 2020 and joined as CISF Chief, part of CAPF, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In 2009, he was awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Adar Poonawalla Biography: Birth, Education, Family, Career, Awards and More