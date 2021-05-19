Adar Poonawalla Biography: Birth, Education, Family, Career, Awards and More

Adar Poonawalla is an Indian businessman, and the CEO of Serum Institute of India, a company founded by his father Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, better known as Vaccine King of India. Founded in 1996, Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. Adar Poonawalla is also a board member of the GAVI Alliance, a global vaccine alliance.

Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public. pic.twitter.com/nzyOZwVBxH — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 3, 2021

Adar Poonawalla made headlines when he left India for London due to unprecedented threats over the COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview with The Times, Poonawalla stated that in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine production in India, he will start production outside India.

Adar Poonawalla: Birth, Family and Education

Adar Poonawalla (age 40) was born on 14 January 1981 to Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Villoo Poonawalla. Her mother, Villoo Poonawalla, died in 2010. He is the only child of his parents.

Adar Poonawalla did his early schooling at The Bishop's School in Pune, Maharashtra. He was admitted to St. Edmund's School, Canterbury where he completed his higher schooling and obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Westminster, London.

Adar Poonawalla: Personal Life

Adar Poonawalla met Natasha Poonawalla at a new year party in Goa hosted by Vijay Mallya. They fell in love and married in 2006. The couple has two sons, Cyrus Poonawalla and Darius Poonawalla born in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

Adar Poonawalla: Career

In 2001, after graduating from London, Adar Poonawalla joined the Serum Institute of India. At that time, the company was exporting its products to 35 countries. He concentrated on the company's international market, licencing of products, and getting pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) for supply to United Nations Agencies including UNICEF and PAHO.

10 years after joining the company, he became the CEO of the Serum Institute of India. A year later in 2012, the company acquired Bilthoven Biologicals, a Netherlands-based government vaccine manufacturing company.

In 2014, he initiated and launched Serum Institute's oral polio vaccine which became the bestseller for the company. In 2015, his company exported products to over 140 countries. In 2017, he acquired the Praha Vaccine Limited in the Czech Republic.

Adar Poonawalla: Awards and recognitions

1- He was listed by GQ Magazine and awarded Philanthropist of the year in 2016.

2- He received Humanitarian Endeavour Award In the Hall of Fame Awards 2017.

3- He was awarded as Indian of the Year in CSR Business Category on CNN-News18 in 2017.

4- He received ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards of Business Leader of the Year by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2018.

5- He was awarded CNBC Asia's award for Corporate Social Responsibility in 2018.

6- He was listed in Fortune magazine's '40 Under 40' listing in the healthcare category in 2020.

7- He was adjudged Entrepreneur of the Year by Economic Times for unparalleled contribution in fighting Covid-19 by successfully supplying huge quantities of Covishield in India and globally in March 2021.

Azim Premji Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Philanthropy and Recognitions