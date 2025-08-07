PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025: Check Phase 1 and 2 along with Interview

PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has published 40 vacancies for the recruitment of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams. The selection process is divided into three stages such as Phase 1, Phase 2, and the interview. As per the official advertisement, the phase 1 online exam is scheduled for September 6, 2025. Candidates should stay updated with the latest PFRDA Grade A selection process to avoid any confusion and prepare smartly for the upcoming exam. To help, we have compiled below the selection process of each stage of the PFRDA Grade A recruitment drive. PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has released the selection process for the PFRDA Grade A recruitment in the official notification. The selection procedure shall be a three-stage process, i.e. Phase I will be an online screening test comprising two papers of 100 marks each, Phase II will be an online written exam consisting of two papers of 100 marks each, and Phase III will be an Interview round. The marks secured in the Phase II online written exam will be allotted a weightage of 85%, while the marks secured in the Phase III Interview will be given a weightage of 15%. The final selection will be based on the total marks obtained in Phase II and Phase III. Further details about the PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025 are shared below for the candidate’s reference. PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025 Phase 1

Check the detailed PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025 for Phase 1 tabulated below for reference purposes. The PFRDA Grade A Phase 1 exam is an online screening test. It is divided into two papers, with each paper comprising multiple-choice questions of 100 marks.

The medium of the question paper in Phase I, except the Test of English, will be available bilingually in Hindi and English.

There shall be negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

The marks secured in Phase I shall be used only for shortlisting aspirants for Phase II and will not be counted for determining the final selection of the candidates. Paper Streams/ Subject Maximum Marks No. of Questions Duration Paper 1 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects English Language 25 20 60 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 20 Test of Reasoning 25 20 General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector) 25 20 Total 100 80 Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector. 100 50 40 minutes Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams: Multiple choice questions on Specialised subject related to stream. 100 50 40 minutes

PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025 Phase 2 Let’s discuss the detailed PFRDA Grade A Selection Process 2025 for Phase 2 to simplify candidates’ preparation: The PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 exam is a computer-based test. It consists of two papers of 100 marks each.

All question papers in Phase II, except the Test of English, will be available bilingually in Hindi and English.

There shall be negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in Paper 2 in Phase II.

Paper 1 will be evaluated only of such aspirants who secure the minimum qualifying marks in Paper 2. The minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 will be determined based on the performance of the aspirants in Paper 2. Also Check: PFRDA Grade A Syllabus PFRDA Grade A Salary PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria Paper Streams/ Subject Maximum Marks No. of Questions Duration Weightage Paper 1 All Streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 3 60 minutes 1/3rd Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector. 100 50 40 minutes 2/3rd Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams: Multiple choice questions on Specialised subject related to stream. 100 50 40 minutes